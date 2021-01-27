I'm not so sure. Australian reality television talks a big game with its twists but is actually gloriously formulaic and predictable in terms of its overall structure. Especially on Channel Ten. Which helps us because it means, if the patterns their shows have used for 20 years hold up for this season too (and there's no reason they wouldn't), it means we can be 95% sure of the locations of nearly every single elimination in the entire season.



Specifically, based on past precedent, we can expect each week to end with an elimination, and also for each episode in the final week to have an elimination. So assuming 24 legs is correct and we're keeping three episodes a week all season, that means we can confidently lock in Legs 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 22, and 23 as eliminations. With a final three, that means there's only two eliminations left to place, one of which we are already 99% sure is the season premiere. We know Leg 2 is a NEL because of the way a team (not saying who) was spoiled in Winton, which we now know is Leg 3.



So that means that if there's no return twist to pad out the season, out of Legs 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, and 20, only one of them is an elimination (and, obviously, if the "screw it, we're doing Survivor for a day" leg is one of them, it's that one). If there is a HaMerotz 6-esque second chance leg (which is likely if the reports of them adding legs midseason once Tasmania opened up is actually true; you don't keep teams around if you're expecting to not have to drag the race out) then in terms of logistics it's probably Leg 19, meaning that of that list earlier in this paragraph, 19 is a NEL (kind of), 20 is an elimination (to make up for the extra team added), and two of the other legs listed are eliminations (the one we already had, and the one that gets "undone" when the eliminated team returns).



As to what all of that text vomit means overall? The final NEL would be F6 at the latest, eliminating that issue, and all the back-to-back NELs would remove the potential for a team to skip half of the race (by, um, limiting them to skipping a third of the race instead). It also means that if the Survivor knockoff is Leg 9 as the promos of teams completing a task together implies, then the mystery elimination is most likely after that so it can be the F11 elimination leg and remove the potential for a game-breaking tie.



Of course all of this presumes the producers of this show are in any way competent, and I present the subject of this thread as Exhibit A in my evidence to the contrary.