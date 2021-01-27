« previous next »
Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)

Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« on: January 27, 2021, 08:07:25 PM »
https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/01/new-rules-on-amazing-race-australia.html





Quote from: stunami on January 27, 2021, 04:57:32 PM
From this new article:https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/01/new-rules-on-amazing-race-australia.html
These come on top of the regular Roadblock, Detour, U-Turn, Fast Forward & Intersection.

The winning team of a non-elimination leg, gain two massive advantages:
1. They do not have to compete in the next leg. Instead, they receive a First Class Pass and are rewarded with some kind of luxury experience while the other teams continue to race.

2. They will return to the Pit Stop for the arrivals of the final two teams and
choose to Salvage one and Sabotage the other.

Salvage: A bonus or advantage of some kind given to one team. For example, the team may receive a personal driver for the next leg, they may get extra money, or they may be allowed to know what the Roadblock challenge is, before they choose who attempts it.


Sabotage: A disadvantage or setback given to one team. For example, the team may need to complete the leg with one of the team members blindfolded or tied together, they may lose all their money, or they may even have to do it barefoot.

T-Junction: A huge challenge day, only once in the Race, where all racers are split into two massive super-teams. The super-teams will be chosen by the first racers to reach the T-Junction board at the head of the episode. They will pick their super-team and the remaining teams form the second group. The teams will move through the entire race day in these two groups. Whichever group checks in second at the Pit Stop, will choose to eliminate a team from their group themselves.

Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS
« Reply #1 on: January 27, 2021, 08:10:09 PM »
I moved this over from the spoilers and removed the spoilers.


Thanks so much stunami!

DISCUSS! Big Game changers here!
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #2 on: January 27, 2021, 08:18:28 PM »
I can't believe i'm saying this but...i loved it.
Can't wait to see it on air.
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #3 on: January 27, 2021, 08:53:30 PM »
My only main issue is the junction teams deciding who is eliminated. Besides that I am intrigued.

Im assuming that the last place team on a NEL still departs last even if they are given the Salvage?
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #4 on: January 27, 2021, 09:07:18 PM »
Im going to reserve proper judgement on these twists until we actually seek them aired, but I actually dont really mind these twists ONLY being implemented for this season?

The winner of the non-elimination leg being able to Salvage or Sabotage the non-eliminated team is actually a really cool idea! Im not fussed on the winner of the non-elimination leg also being able to sit out the next leg and be rewarded for their hard work? I really wanna see how this one goes!

However, Im not exactly keen on the winner of the T-Junction being able to vote out a team from the losing T-Junction team? This is getting to Survivorily for me and might also be seen to be unfair for the most dominant team of the season, to be eliminated because they are a threat? (Hello, Tom & Tyler from last year!)
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #5 on: January 27, 2021, 11:32:37 PM »
I just remembered the hot air balloon seen in the trailer. I wouldnt be surprised if that was for one of those rewards for first place finishes on NELs
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:32:22 AM »
I'm fine with the first place team being rewarded but I really don't like the sound of the T-Junction. I really don't understand though why the losing group gets an automatic chance to vote off the strongest team within their group.

It really just sounds like this season is really going to have so much social game involved.
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:59:51 PM »
Huh? What in the Survivor-Big Brother-TAR32 fruit cocktail is this? :idgit


Seriously though, these twists could either be moderately irrelevant or a complete disaster. One of those two.  :beer:
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:21:21 PM »
Jury's out on the T Junction, but I like the Salvage idea. Not too fond of sabotaging another team, but given the domestic format and assuming that there's some advantage for finishing early (beyond the horrid 5-minute intervals from last season), it's somewhat reminiscent of early, classic TAR? Back when finishing first or second actually meant something for the next leg- hopefully the fact that several legs are close to each other facilitates this?
In this view, where the race is a bit more akin to Race Around the World than usual TAR, skipping the next leg seems like an interesting twist.
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:15:30 PM »
With the T-Junction and the fact that the season was filmed for exactly 39 days, this really is Survivor lol
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:32:06 AM »
This blending reality TarVivor is finally come to live!

Reminded me when I created the combined fantasy game of TAR-BB-Survivor which only lasted for 3 episodes, the Sail Around the World  :funny:

Channel 10 is serious when taking TAR to the next level..
sure they must perform better than the previous channel who hosted TAR to convince the audience..
Re: Discussion of the NEW TAR AUS RULES and ADVANTAGES and TOOLS(no team spoilers)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:54:49 AM »
So, as the game theory guy, here's some thoughts:

1) A team could genuinely take part in half the legs and win the Race. We know there has to be eleven elimination legs (assuming no Return ticket or Double Elimination shenanigans). Working on the assumption of 24 legs (as stated in the route thread), that means twelve NELs + 11 ELs + finale. A team could win every single NEL, skip all ELs as a result (assuming EL-NEL-EL... structure) and take part in only thirteen legs, relax for eleven of them (and be well-rested for driving etc) and then storm the finale. To paraphrase Air Bud, ain't nothin' in the rules that says the same team can't be immune after every single NEL.

2) Based on that, we have to have the final NEL at Final Five, otherwise there's going to be some very angry people if only three teams do the F4 leg.

3) The superteam leg is interesting. (Yes, I'm not using their silly name for it.) If it takes place at F12 or F8, then we'll have a potential tie situation be much more likely. This can also be expanded to F13 or F9 if it comes after an NEL. With one team being safe, and the other 8 or 12 split into their superteams, there could be a 2-2-2, 3-3 or 2-2 tie respectively. Who breaks the tie? I'd put money on the immune team. Do you really want one team potentially wielding power over two or three others? It's not Big Brother. It's even worse if they actually do do it at F8 or F12, because if there's a tie - who knows what the tiebreaker is?!

4) Salvage/Sabotage are both peculiar. Sabotage is essentially what Israel has done in the past. It's a reskinned version of the Handicap from Norge (otherwise known as my favourite NEL penalty). However, coupled with the Salvage, it's less fun. Depending on what the Salvage is, it could be a very unfair advantage.

5) If there is an NEL at F4, that means the following leg will have one team immune (winners of the F4 NEL), one team Salvaged, one team Sabotaged and one team racing normally. Ideally you'd stop NELs at F6 to combat this (so at least half of the people in the leg aren't actually affected by a twist).

In summary, they seem to be giving people far too much power - there's the power to be potentially very well-rested (in the post-NEL immunity), the power to potentially eliminate someone (depending on what the Sabotage is) and the power to ACTUALLY eliminate someone (assuming a tie is broken by an immune team).
