From this new article:https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/01/new-rules-on-amazing-race-australia.html

These come on top of the regular Roadblock, Detour, U-Turn, Fast Forward & Intersection.



The winning team of a non-elimination leg, gain two massive advantages:

1. They do not have to compete in the next leg. Instead, they receive a First Class Pass and are rewarded with some kind of luxury experience while the other teams continue to race.



2. They will return to the Pit Stop for the arrivals of the final two teams and

choose to Salvage one and Sabotage the other.



Salvage: A bonus or advantage of some kind given to one team. For example, the team may receive a personal driver for the next leg, they may get extra money, or they may be allowed to know what the Roadblock challenge is, before they choose who attempts it.





Sabotage: A disadvantage or setback given to one team. For example, the team may need to complete the leg with one of the team members blindfolded or tied together, they may lose all their money, or they may even have to do it barefoot.



T-Junction: A huge challenge day, only once in the Race, where all racers are split into two massive super-teams. The super-teams will be chosen by the first racers to reach the T-Junction board at the head of the episode. They will pick their super-team and the remaining teams form the second group. The teams will move through the entire race day in these two groups. Whichever group checks in second at the Pit Stop, will choose to eliminate a team from their group themselves.



