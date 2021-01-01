Im going to reserve proper judgement on these twists until we actually seek them aired, but I actually dont really mind these twists ONLY being implemented for this season?
The winner of the non-elimination leg being able to Salvage or Sabotage the non-eliminated team is actually a really cool idea! Im not fussed on the winner of the non-elimination leg also being able to sit out the next leg and be rewarded for their hard work? I really wanna see how this one goes!
However, Im not exactly keen on the winner of the T-Junction being able to vote out a team from the losing T-Junction team? This is getting to Survivorily for me and might also be seen to be unfair for the most dominant team of the season, to be eliminated because they are a threat? (Hello, Tom & Tyler from last year!)