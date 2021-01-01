Jury's out on the T Junction, but I like the Salvage idea. Not too fond of sabotaging another team, but given the domestic format and assuming that there's some advantage for finishing early (beyond the horrid 5-minute intervals from last season), it's somewhat reminiscent of early, classic TAR? Back when finishing first or second actually meant something for the next leg- hopefully the fact that several legs are close to each other facilitates this?
In this view, where the race is a bit more akin to Race Around the World than usual TAR, skipping the next leg seems like an interesting twist.