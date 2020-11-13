From this new article:https://tvtonight.com.au/2021/01/new-rules-on-amazing-race-australia.html



These come on top of the regular Roadblock, Detour, U-Turn, Fast Forward & Intersection.



The winning team of a non-elimination leg, gain two massive advantages:

1. They do not have to compete in the next leg. Instead, they receive a First Class Pass and are rewarded with some kind of luxury experience while the other teams continue to race.



2. They will return to the Pit Stop for the arrivals of the final two teams and

choose to Salvage one and Sabotage the other.



Salvage: A bonus or advantage of some kind given to one team. For example, the team may receive a personal driver for the next leg, they may get extra money, or they may be allowed to know what the Roadblock challenge is, before they choose who attempts it.



Sabotage: A disadvantage or setback given to one team. For example, the team may need to complete the leg with one of the team members blindfolded or tied together, they may lose all their money, or they may even have to do it barefoot.



T-Junction: A huge challenge day, only once in the Race, where all racers are split into two massive super-teams. The super-teams will be chosen by the first racers to reach the T-Junction board at the head of the episode. They will pick their super-team and the remaining teams form the second group. The teams will move through the entire race day in these two groups. Whichever group checks in second at the Pit Stop, will choose to eliminate a team from their group themselves.



I guess we now know why we had a 'Salvage team'.

BUT NOW, I think our WINTON leg 2 is actually our leg 3!!! (We know the twins are out first, before Winton, and now we know that the leg before WINTON was a Non-Elimination leg)



ALSO: This explains why Anurag/Jasikrat pictures were not there: They won that first NEL leg!!



OR, This really is leg 2, the first leg was NEL, and Alex/Jack won that leg. It seems in that video of all the team with the buckets that there is a large space between the last two buckets, and that maybe one bucket was missing because a Team was using it....

So maybe Alex/Jack are not out first after all.

