« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*  (Read 9186 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51890
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #75 on: November 13, 2020, 07:00:41 AM »
Finishing up:
therealbeauryan
Verified
For those who know Ive been off the grid for two months making a tv show. Weve given it everything we have. We are nearly there. Sleep is for cowards. Send help
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline beyonddbreak1

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #76 on: November 13, 2020, 09:40:33 PM »
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #77 on: November 14, 2020, 08:36:54 AM »
Is 2MM/1FF F3 confirmed?

Because lol if it's true considering that there were 6 same gender teams opposite to 8 MF teams. And from these 6 same gender teams 2 were first two boots and 3 made it to F3. So there will be back to back MF teams slaughter with blue FF team somewhere between it, lol.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #78 on: November 15, 2020, 09:12:40 AM »
F3 - FF models, MM cowboys, MM beards
4th - Sky & Jake

???????????????
???????????????
???????????????

13th - older FF team
14th - MM models

Did someone keep track when other teams were last seen and can post it? Timeline was last updated 3 weeks ago.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3085
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #79 on: November 15, 2020, 01:00:48 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 15, 2020, 09:12:40 AM
F3 - FF models, MM cowboys, MM beards
4th - Sky & Jake

???????????????
???????????????
???????????????

13th - older FF team
14th - MM models

Did someone keep track when other teams were last seen and can post it? Timeline was last updated 3 weeks ago.

1 Newell (10/6)
2 Winton (10/9)
3 Townsville/Palm Island (10/11)
4 Magnetic Island (10/14)
5 Green/Fitzroy Island (10/16)
6 Darwin (10/20)
7 Alice Springs (10/21)
8 Adelaide (10/24)
9 Port Lincoln (10/26)
10 Hobart, Tasmania (11/2)
11 New Norfolk, Tasmania (11/4 or 11/5)
12 Unconfirmed Location
13 Hunter Valley (11/8)
14 Gulgong (11/9)
15 Broken Hill (11/11)
16 Gold Coast (11/12)
17 Canberra (11/13)

Rough Boot Order Based on Sightings and Social Media
Final 3: Amanda/Ashleigh, Team 2, Team 13
Team 3
SkyeBlue/Jake
Jordan/Violeta
Desmond/Ulanda
Malaan/Tina
Holly and ?
Sefa/Jessica
Jonelle/Sam and Team 4
?/Shannon
Alex/Jack
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3085
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #80 on: November 15, 2020, 01:14:27 PM »
I almost forgot but Malaan and Tina never made it to Tasmania. They resurfaced on social media before that leg.

Second, it's possible we have more undiscovered locations and teams.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5952
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #81 on: January 14, 2021, 02:42:50 AM »
Not live spoilers but potential task location:





Holly & Dolor sighted at what could be a cattle trailer company in Crows Nest, Queensland.
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #82 on: January 14, 2021, 10:07:37 PM »
Most recent promo from Sefa & Jessica is at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1349829878456061953
https://goo.gl/maps/Doip9DrncHc9oFVe7
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #83 on: January 16, 2021, 08:34:39 AM »
Was someone able to watch TARAU5 videos from 10's website? It's geoblocked and I was not very successful with proxies and VPN so I gave up. 

Were there some spoilers in these videos?
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 786
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #84 on: January 16, 2021, 01:26:38 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on January 14, 2021, 10:07:37 PM
Most recent promo from Sefa & Jessica is at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

https://twitter.com/amazingrace_au/status/1349829878456061953
https://goo.gl/maps/Doip9DrncHc9oFVe7

With all the new videos, we (we exclude me because I'm not in Australia and can't see all the videos lol) should do a recap of all new locations revealed in the new videos.
Like Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, + we see a pitstop in that video, do we know where that is?
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51890
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #85 on: January 16, 2021, 02:13:40 PM »
I'd love an updated route with links from show/media info.

If someone takes it on feel free to start a new thread something like ROUTE including media info maybe? Or add into the others. But probably best for ONE person with techy skills  to do this. And the time to keep it up.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5952
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 AM »
New article with Beau gives out some details:

Quote
The program was filmed between September and November.

"We had one quarantine to start, and when we got back to Sydney we finished there, and it took a couple of weeks to finish there, so we didn't have to quarantine again," Ryan said.

"We were mapping out places, some that I hadn't even heard of... Just (being able) to showcase them," he said. "Some of the islands we got off at, the top of the country, Queensland, parts of Tasmania.

Considering how we currently have the finale + our final sightings as Canberra.... maybe that could have been F4 and they actually ended in Sydney? Or is the quote just about quarantine being in Sydney?  :didimiss:

Source: https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/story/7093808/beau-ryan-returns-to-host-and-balgownie-couple-features-in-new-season-of-the-amazing-race-australia/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:31:24 AM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51890
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:49:09 AM »
Or possibly it means in Sydney for post production  AFTER the race finished??.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:17:23 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 01:45:35 AM
New one! Locations!

https://www.facebook.com/682211116/posts/10158619112821117/?d=n

The SA trailer shows The Ghan headed southbound at the Manguri Siding outside Coober Pedy.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 