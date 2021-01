Quote from: stunami on Today at 03:34:13 PM I'm a bit confused about WHEN the Gold Coast leg is going to happen, because base from live sighting it's the last leg before the finale, but it seems we have a lot of teams there (including a team that is not speculated to go far...)



Can you be more specific which teams, pls?



When would make the most sense that leg happen based on route logistic?



It would make sense to have it before, like around the others Queenland legs.We know this Gold Coast leg has:- Gold Coast Aquatic Centre (Sefa and Jessica are spotted there and they are speculated to leave early-ish)- Mike Hatcher Race Track- AquaLoop at Wet'n'Wild Gold Coast- Surf rescue with the Gold Coast’s Volunteer Life Saving Service (More than one teams are seen here in the Preview)It doesn't make sense to have this a the final 4 leg