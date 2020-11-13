« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*  (Read 7917 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51875
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #75 on: November 13, 2020, 07:00:41 AM »
Finishing up:
therealbeauryan
Verified
For those who know Ive been off the grid for two months making a tv show. Weve given it everything we have. We are nearly there. Sleep is for cowards. Send help
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline beyonddbreak1

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #76 on: November 13, 2020, 09:40:33 PM »
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #77 on: November 14, 2020, 08:36:54 AM »
Is 2MM/1FF F3 confirmed?

Because lol if it's true considering that there were 6 same gender teams opposite to 8 MF teams. And from these 6 same gender teams 2 were first two boots and 3 made it to F3. So there will be back to back MF teams slaughter with blue FF team somewhere between it, lol.
Logged

Offline I ♥ TAR

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #78 on: November 15, 2020, 09:12:40 AM »
F3 - FF models, MM cowboys, MM beards
4th - Sky & Jake

???????????????
???????????????
???????????????

13th - older FF team
14th - MM models

Did someone keep track when other teams were last seen and can post it? Timeline was last updated 3 weeks ago.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3083
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #79 on: November 15, 2020, 01:00:48 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on November 15, 2020, 09:12:40 AM
F3 - FF models, MM cowboys, MM beards
4th - Sky & Jake

???????????????
???????????????
???????????????

13th - older FF team
14th - MM models

Did someone keep track when other teams were last seen and can post it? Timeline was last updated 3 weeks ago.

1 Newell (10/6)
2 Winton (10/9)
3 Townsville/Palm Island (10/11)
4 Magnetic Island (10/14)
5 Green/Fitzroy Island (10/16)
6 Darwin (10/20)
7 Alice Springs (10/21)
8 Adelaide (10/24)
9 Port Lincoln (10/26)
10 Hobart, Tasmania (11/2)
11 New Norfolk, Tasmania (11/4 or 11/5)
12 Unconfirmed Location
13 Hunter Valley (11/8)
14 Gulgong (11/9)
15 Broken Hill (11/11)
16 Gold Coast (11/12)
17 Canberra (11/13)

Rough Boot Order Based on Sightings and Social Media
Final 3: Amanda/Ashleigh, Team 2, Team 13
Team 3
SkyeBlue/Jake
Jordan/Violeta
Desmond/Ulanda
Malaan/Tina
Holly and ?
Sefa/Jessica
Jonelle/Sam and Team 4
?/Shannon
Alex/Jack
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3083
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #80 on: November 15, 2020, 01:14:27 PM »
I almost forgot but Malaan and Tina never made it to Tasmania. They resurfaced on social media before that leg.

Second, it's possible we have more undiscovered locations and teams.
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5948
Re: Amazing Race AUS 5 Discussion of the LIVE Sightings *SPOILERS*
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:42:50 AM »
Not live spoilers but potential task location:





Holly & Dolor sighted at what could be a cattle trailer company in Crows Nest, Queensland.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 