So, as the game theory guy, here's some thoughts:



1) A team could genuinely take part in half the legs and win the Race. We know there has to be eleven elimination legs (assuming no Return ticket or Double Elimination shenanigans). Working on the assumption of 24 legs (as stated in the route thread), that means twelve NELs + 11 ELs + finale. A team could win every single NEL, skip all ELs as a result (assuming EL-NEL-EL... structure) and take part in only thirteen legs, relax for eleven of them (and be well-rested for driving etc) and then storm the finale. To paraphrase Air Bud, ain't nothin' in the rules that says the same team can't be immune after every single NEL.



2) Based on that, we have to have the final NEL at Final Five, otherwise there's going to be some very angry people if only three teams do the F4 leg.



3) The superteam leg is interesting. (Yes, I'm not using their silly name for it.) If it takes place at F12 or F8, then we'll have a potential tie situation be much more likely. This can also be expanded to F13 or F9 if it comes after an NEL. With one team being safe, and the other 8 or 12 split into their superteams, there could be a 2-2-2, 3-3 or 2-2 tie respectively. Who breaks the tie? I'd put money on the immune team. Do you really want one team potentially wielding power over two or three others? It's not Big Brother. It's even worse if they actually do do it at F8 or F12, because if there's a tie - who knows what the tiebreaker is?!



4) Salvage/Sabotage are both peculiar. Sabotage is essentially what Israel has done in the past. It's a reskinned version of the Handicap from Norge (otherwise known as my favourite NEL penalty). However, coupled with the Salvage, it's less fun. Depending on what the Salvage is, it could be a very unfair advantage.



5) If there is an NEL at F4, that means the following leg will have one team immune (winners of the F4 NEL), one team Salvaged, one team Sabotaged and one team racing normally. Ideally you'd stop NELs at F6 to combat this (so at least half of the people in the leg aren't actually affected by a twist).



In summary, they seem to be giving people far too much power - there's the power to be potentially very well-rested (in the post-NEL immunity), the power to potentially eliminate someone (depending on what the Sabotage is) and the power to ACTUALLY eliminate someone (assuming a tie is broken by an immune team).