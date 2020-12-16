Teams were also held back at the airport. There was a several hour period from their arrival to their release.



Sucks that first taxi/navigation played such a role.



I too was expecting a BIG memory challenge here. The beads was okay...required attention to color and size. And from being right there there was also an element of getting the crowd involved so they wuld toss the beads to YOU. You really had to WORK the crowd which I don't think came across on TV.The find the baby eating challenge was local color but essentially a random luck based task. I do not want LUCK on the final leg. I want SKILL--in using transportation/memory challenges (hard!) and expect the finalle to incorporate a truly challenging course.



The non-memory Globe was a waste. Had it incorpotrated adding a flad to the exact locations or or SOMETHING memory related it could have been better.



Having said all that...I anm VERY happy with our winners. Having true fans who actually APPPLIED (Hung and Chee fit this as well!) is far preferable to be that having recruited teams win.



James and WIll will do us proud! Very happy with the outcome.



Congratulations to the whole cast for an entertaining season!