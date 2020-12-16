« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM  (Read 2591 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline chriswong886

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 06:23:32 AM »
A trend that I can observe is that there is much less hate being directed to the boyfriends ( now engaged)   :woohoo::clap2:) after the final leg was aired

It seems that many seemeingly understand that it was the production / the design of the legs that made the race boring but not the alliance / teams themselve.

Anyway, congratulations to Will and James and happily ever after  :luvya:
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2101
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:33:23 AM »
The finale episode is amazing and love the cultural city life tasks in New Orleans at the night leg. It has been two years I had waited for this so long that I will miss TAR 32 and will head to TAR 33 if that season will resume by 2021.
Logged

Offline Nyoman_SB1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 07:47:30 AM »
very disappointed, one of the weakest final legs IMO. I'm OK with whoever win, but the tasks were not challenging for a final leg. There was no changing placement, and of course no memory task. Basically whoever arrive first at the task will win the leg. Even the editing didn't try to show us the tension and close gap between the winner and the runner up 
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:48:22 AM »
I couldn't even finish watching it once I knew who was winning.  I was actually bored watching the episode to begin with... spent more time concentrating on a game on my tablet.

There were some good teams on this race but unfortunately, they went out too early in my opinion. Mostly due to their own mistakes.

Definitely not one of my favorite seasons and definitely not one I would ever consider watching again.  I missed an episode a couple weeks ago because of an important phone call and didn't even try to watch it online later. 

Yeah, this season is probably on the bottom of my favorite list.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51835
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:07:10 AM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on December 16, 2020, 08:56:35 PM
Heres my suggestion: NO first class flight for the teams on the final leg.

It's so frustrating to have teams so well-rested that they have enough strength to run everywhere, finish the tasks and planning their winning speech before hand. It's tough feel emotional when the winner's reaction is highly compromised. It took the fun out of it.

They have been doing this fr years. I LIKE having the final 3 rested and on their best game play. Makes it more fun for me to watch!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51835
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:23:36 AM »
Teams were also held back at the airport. There was a several hour period from their arrival to their release.

Sucks that first taxi/navigation played such a role.

I too was expecting a BIG memory challenge here. The beads was okay...required attention to color and size. And from being right there there was also an element of getting the crowd involved so they wuld toss the beads to YOU. You really had to WORK the crowd which I don't think came across on TV.The find the baby eating challenge was local color but essentially a random luck based task. I do not want LUCK on the final leg. I want SKILL--in using transportation/memory challenges (hard!) and expect the finalle to incorporate a truly challenging course.   

The non-memory Globe was a waste. Had it incorpotrated adding a flad to the exact locations or or SOMETHING memory related it could have been better.

Having said all that...I anm VERY happy with our winners. Having true fans who actually APPPLIED  (Hung and Chee fit this as well!) is far preferable to be that having recruited teams win.

James and WIll will do us proud! Very happy with the outcome.

Congratulations to the whole cast for an entertaining season!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline alecbaldwin

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:07:10 AM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on December 16, 2020, 08:56:35 PM
Here’s my suggestion: NO first class flight for the teams on the final leg.

It's so frustrating to have teams so well-rested that they have enough strength to run everywhere, finish the tasks and planning their winning speech before hand. It's tough feel emotional when the winner's reaction is highly compromised. It took the fun out of it.

They have been doing this fr years. I LIKE having the final 3 rested and on their best game play. Makes it more fun for me to watch!
I understand that you want to be nice to the finalists but don't you want them to test their limit? Under normal circumstances, I bet a lot of people would find the tasks to be piece of cake and the team would blow by those tasks quickly. There's not much joy in doing (or watching someone doing) something you know you can do without problems hence why it's looked like Will & James only got excited about winning the race & not about finishing the tasks. We come on the race beside winning the money, to accomplish something, isn't it? That's why in the past a lot of team never quit even when they knew they were dead last and at their breaking point & that's when the fun comes in for me. They had been racing without first class flight every legs, why stopped there?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:26 AM by alecbaldwin »
Logged

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3162
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 01:19:38 PM »
I very much like what was in said in the above TWO posts. Agree with most everything said there.

Quote from: chriswong886 on Yesterday at 06:23:32 AM
It seems that many seemeingly understand that it was the production / the design of the legs that made the race boring but not the alliance / teams themselve.
It was 100% mostly the alliance that made the race boring. Production was great for most of the legs this season  imo the only poorly designed legs were 2 & 12. We had the alliance ruin multiple tasks like the Berlin RB.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51835
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 01:37:50 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Yesterday at 10:05:46 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:07:10 AM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on December 16, 2020, 08:56:35 PM
Heres my suggestion: NO first class flight for the teams on the final leg.

It's so frustrating to have teams so well-rested that they have enough strength to run everywhere, finish the tasks and planning their winning speech before hand. It's tough feel emotional when the winner's reaction is highly compromised. It took the fun out of it.

They have been doing this fr years. I LIKE having the final 3 rested and on their best game play. Makes it more fun for me to watch!
I understand that you want to be nice to the finalists but don't you want them to test their limit? Under normal circumstances, I bet a lot of people would find the tasks to be piece of cake and the team would blow by those tasks quickly. There's not much joy in doing (or watching someone doing) something you know you can do without problems hence why it's looked like Will & James only got excited about winning the race & not about finishing the tasks. We come on the race beside winning the money, to accomplish something, isn't it? That's why in the past a lot of team never quit even when they knew they were dead last and at their breaking point & that's when the fun comes in for me. They had been racing without first class flight every legs, why stopped there?

They have been flying business or 1st on the home leg for years. I agree with making the tasks challenging.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline SuzieTampa

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 34
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 02:37:46 PM »
I worked at the New Orleans Times-Picayune almost 6 years. I was shocked that Will couldn't eat 6 beignets. Mardi Gras World is fascinating and can be eerie, especially at night. I wished they had had to run around more in there. I was disappointed the Boyfriends won. It seemed like they were always performing, unlike Hung & Chee who seemed sincere.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51835
  • TAR Detective
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 03:00:32 PM »
LAST PIC!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 03:51:52 PM »
Do we know by how far the boys were to Hung/Chee?
The fact they didn't even see each other at the globe challenge makes me think they had 60+ minutes

I feel like it's the first time the show isn't even trying to make it seem close.... like it was just.... as soon as they started doing the globe we knew they were going to win
Logged

Online theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3949
  • An original TARfly
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 05:54:19 PM »
In one of the interviews, TVLine I think, Will or James estimated 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Which to me sounds about right.

Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2447
  • <3
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 06:08:30 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:07:10 AM
I LIKE having the final 3 rested and on their best game play. Makes it more fun for me to watch!

I agree, as long as all teams get the same treatment.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3162
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM »
You guys are repeating that over and over again...
How were they gonna make it seem close when Will & James were never at a task with another team after the king cake task??
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 08:41:45 PM »
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
You guys are repeating that over and over again...
How were they gonna make it seem close when Will & James were never at a task with another team after the king cake task??

I get you, but then that means the leg was poorly designed... It ended up being the luck task that made Will and James win.
The irony is that it looked like was just pushing with his fingers but that ended up being the easiest way to find the baby.
Logged

Offline Marionete

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3162
  • The sky's more blue
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 10:26:56 PM »
That's exactly the point - the leg was poorly designed.
Wish we knew how long the cake task took for each team.
Logged

Online ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 920
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #117 on: Today at 12:09:17 AM »
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 10:26:56 PM
That's exactly the point - the leg was poorly designed.
Wish we knew how long the cake task took for each team.

I heard it took Riley and Maddison 3 hours
Logged

Offline chriswong886

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 8
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #118 on: Today at 01:36:28 AM »
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 01:19:38 PM
I very much like what was in said in the above TWO posts. Agree with most everything said there.

Quote from: chriswong886 on Yesterday at 06:23:32 AM
It seems that many seemeingly understand that it was the production / the design of the legs that made the race boring but not the alliance / teams themselve.
It was 100% mostly the alliance that made the race boring. Production was great for most of the legs this season  imo the only poorly designed legs were 2 & 12. We had the alliance ruin multiple tasks like the Berlin RB.

Not really. But it seems to me that the CBS has over-emphasised the importance of the alliance on the race. But if you take a closer look, the teams took themselves out regardless of the alliance.

Father/Son left their belongings in Manaus, Sisters navigation problems in Chantilly, Leo and Alana's struggle with detour and tried 10 times, blonde bandits cab madness in Hyderbad. I agree that the alliance dominated the season, but the influence is not really that big.

The most controversial leg is the Berlin and Manila leg. For the Berlin leg, it was an NEL so that the actual effect 'answer-sharing' was nullified, and the blondes are WAY WAY behind, which will only make little, if none difference in the placement of the teams.

For the Manila leg, the music task was both poorly designed and executed. I have listened to the France string quartet back and forth for 10 times, and I can't even match the rock version with it.

In general a few of the legs are poorly designed, as you have suggested such as the Bogota and Nola leg. But I'll add Manila and Paris leg to the list. Both of the legs seems like to be putting random tasks together
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2447
  • <3
Re: TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM
« Reply #119 on: Today at 02:50:11 AM »
Quote from: chriswong886 on Today at 01:36:28 AM
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 01:19:38 PM
I very much like what was in said in the above TWO posts. Agree with most everything said there.

Quote from: chriswong886 on Yesterday at 06:23:32 AM
It seems that many seemeingly understand that it was the production / the design of the legs that made the race boring but not the alliance / teams themselve.
It was 100% mostly the alliance that made the race boring. Production was great for most of the legs this season  imo the only poorly designed legs were 2 & 12. We had the alliance ruin multiple tasks like the Berlin RB.

Not really. But it seems to me that the CBS has over-emphasised the importance of the alliance on the race. But if you take a closer look, the teams took themselves out regardless of the alliance.

Father/Son left their belongings in Manaus, Sisters navigation problems in Chantilly, Leo and Alana's struggle with detour and tried 10 times, blonde bandits cab madness in Hyderbad. I agree that the alliance dominated the season, but the influence is not really that big.

The most controversial leg is the Berlin and Manila leg. For the Berlin leg, it was an NEL so that the actual effect 'answer-sharing' was nullified, and the blondes are WAY WAY behind, which will only make little, if none difference in the placement of the teams.

For the Manila leg, the music task was both poorly designed and executed. I have listened to the France string quartet back and forth for 10 times, and I can't even match the rock version with it.

In general a few of the legs are poorly designed, as you have suggested such as the Bogota and Nola leg. But I'll add Manila and Paris leg to the list. Both of the legs seems like to be putting random tasks together

We would have to check if the twins could survive without taking TWO yields...
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 