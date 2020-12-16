I very much like what was in said in the above TWO posts. Agree with most everything said there.



Quote from: chriswong886 on Yesterday at 06:23:32 AM It seems that many seemeingly understand that it was the production / the design of the legs that made the race boring but not the alliance / teams themselve. It was 100% mostly the alliance that made the race boring. Production was great for most of the legs this season  imo the only poorly designed legs were 2 & 12. We had the alliance ruin multiple tasks like the Berlin RB.



Not really. But it seems to me that the CBS has over-emphasised the importance of the alliance on the race. But if you take a closer look, the teams took themselves out regardless of the alliance.Father/Son left their belongings in Manaus, Sisters navigation problems in Chantilly, Leo and Alana's struggle with detour and tried 10 times, blonde bandits cab madness in Hyderbad. I agree that the alliance dominated the season, but the influence is not really that big.The most controversial leg is the Berlin and Manila leg. For the Berlin leg, it was an NEL so that the actual effect 'answer-sharing' was nullified, and the blondes are WAY WAY behind, which will only make little, if none difference in the placement of the teams.For the Manila leg, the music task was both poorly designed and executed. I have listened to the France string quartet back and forth for 10 times, and I can't even match the rock version with it.In general a few of the legs are poorly designed, as you have suggested such as the Bogota and Nola leg. But I'll add Manila and Paris leg to the list. Both of the legs seems like to be putting random tasks together