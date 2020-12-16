New Orleans has always been high on finale places for me, and this leg brought the Mardi Gras spirit but did fall into the trap I dislike of one team getting a lead and keeping it.This finale was reminiscent of 29's where teams got separated after the second task and never really saw each other.The beads task brought back one final instance of read your clue.King cake is obvious New Orleans, but it lead to a portion of the finale decided by luck.The bridge swing was very similar to 28's first Roadblock.Interesting that both seasons that visited New Orleans had a map puzzle as the final task rather than memory.Despite the lack of place changes, I did find the ending emotional. Finally getting onto TAR after years, winning TAR, and then getting engaged.Congrats to Will & James.