What a bad leg...

It's honestly really sad because this is one of, if not the worst leg/episode this season.

We really did start on a high and start plummeting faster and faster with this season. If I ever decide to rewatch this season, I'll stop after Leg 7 Kazakhstan, Leo & Alana's elimination. I liked the Indian megaleg design-wise, too, but it's just not worth rewatching due to the predictability it had even on 1st watch.



I don't have a great memory on finale legs, and am obviously biased right now, but this feels to me like of the worst-designed finale legs ever. At least in recent memory it's by far the most linear, least suspenseful, least challenging, etc. The lack of a memory task, of course, plays a big part.

We had wonderful finales for 30 & 31, imo. I didn't have high hopes going in for this one, but I didn't expect it to be this bad...



Was really rooting for Hung & Chee, but I guess Will & James most deserved to win after completely masterminding this season. It just felt like this season of TAR was way too much like Survivor/BB with strategy talk, compared to previous seasons. And weirdly, it's not even S31's impact - that season only filmed months ago and hadn't been announced yet.



I don't know what happened to TAR, but I understand Phil & co.'s frustration to the point Phil hosts a new show instead of filming S33.

Maybe cool recruits are better for this show than your average superfans. Cast fewer superfans please.