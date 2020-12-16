Cool to see a night leg for the second time in three seasons; the NOLA downtown/Mardi Gras was perfect for a night leg too.Business class seats are a nice touch for the racers- they may be more well-rested, but they're going to be jet lagged anyway. MNL-LAX-MSY is 9,000 miles.Loved the French/Cajun tie-ins, like the king cake/beignet task all the way down to Phil saying "let the good times roll" (laissez les bons temps rouler- of course, that was also a pun with the sphere).I was worried for Hung at the Roadblock. Not only is her wingspan shorter, it seemed like the wind was blowing her clue around a lot. Thankfully she got it on the first try though.I was predicting that the teams would have to do something to their globe after it was done, like place pins on the places they visited or something. I was a bit surprised when they just had to assemble it to get their clue- this contributed to the linearity of the leg.Happy for Will and James- although the edit probably made it seem like they were in first just due to getting the initial task done in first place, but they certainly ran the best leg of the three and deserved the win. The proposal was unexpected but welcome!I'm hoping for more surprises next season. While this one was fairly well-designed, there were a lot of predictable eliminations and finishes. No matter what, I'll be glad to get TAR33 when it's time.