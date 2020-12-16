« previous next »
TAR 32 EP 12 FINALE!! LIVE SHOW UPDATES AND COMMENTARY 12/16/20 8-9PM

« Reply #75 on: Today at 08:19:16 PM »
« Reply #75 on: Today at 08:19:16 PM »
Congrats to the winners!

However, what a badly designed finale leg. Completely linear. Also a lost opportunity to use the Mardi Gras World as a memory task.
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:19:37 PM »
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:19:37 PM »
Quote from: RealityFreakWill on Today at 08:14:00 PM
Quote from: wvrnsson on Today at 08:11:50 PM
Does anyone know if Will and James have had their wedding?  They at least had about a year until the virus shut everything down.  I wish them the best

They were supposed to get married last October but due to the pandemic, they rescheduled their wedding to March 2021.
   Thanks for the answer.  I hope most of the teams do go to it if they want to.
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:20:41 PM »
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:20:41 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 08:18:09 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 08:10:16 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:06:35 PM
Leg design wise, I can't help but seriously admire the amount of tasks sandwiched in- the production team really made use of the locations and I'm sure they're proud of that! Between traveling by washboard, adding a second rappel task, and adding in a little clue that fit the Jazz aesthetic, there were little task-ettes that made the leg shine.

However, it wasn't super challenging, and besides the King Cake RB, which was luck-based (maybe a little skill?) there unfortunately wasn't much room for teams to advance themselves.

Perhaps Will & James would have passed the others if they were last to the first RB, but instead they only expanded their lead. Like Peach said, a memory task would have been fantastic. I didn't think the Crescent City Connection added much to the leg and the French Quarter could easily have served as the adrenaline-heavy venue of the leg, replacing the typical means of adding craziness to final legs.

All in all, I respected the production teams' willingness to become more flexible with ARIs replacing Detours/Roadblocks, a la HaMerotz LaMillion; hopefully the next step can be making these ARI more challenging and permitting of placement shifts.

That leads to an interesting discussion: is it better to have a lot of tasks in a finale that aren't too difficult or time consuming or to have not as many tasks but the tasks are all difficult and time consuming?
2 countries finale - the former
1 country finale - the latter

Eh, this leg is clear proof that it's not a set result
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:24:54 PM »
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:24:54 PM »
New Orleans has always been high on finale places for me, and this leg brought the Mardi Gras spirit but did fall into the trap I dislike of one team getting a lead and keeping it.
This finale was reminiscent of 29's where teams got separated after the second task and never really saw each other.
The beads task brought back one final instance of read your clue.
King cake is obvious New Orleans, but it lead to a portion of the finale decided by luck.
The bridge swing was very similar to 28's first Roadblock.
Interesting that both seasons that visited New Orleans had a map puzzle as the final task rather than memory.
Despite the lack of place changes, I did find the ending emotional. Finally getting onto TAR after years, winning TAR, and then getting engaged.

Congrats to Will & James.  :2hearts:
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:26:09 PM »
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:26:09 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 08:20:41 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 08:18:09 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 08:10:16 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:06:35 PM
Leg design wise, I can't help but seriously admire the amount of tasks sandwiched in- the production team really made use of the locations and I'm sure they're proud of that! Between traveling by washboard, adding a second rappel task, and adding in a little clue that fit the Jazz aesthetic, there were little task-ettes that made the leg shine.

However, it wasn't super challenging, and besides the King Cake RB, which was luck-based (maybe a little skill?) there unfortunately wasn't much room for teams to advance themselves.

Perhaps Will & James would have passed the others if they were last to the first RB, but instead they only expanded their lead. Like Peach said, a memory task would have been fantastic. I didn't think the Crescent City Connection added much to the leg and the French Quarter could easily have served as the adrenaline-heavy venue of the leg, replacing the typical means of adding craziness to final legs.

All in all, I respected the production teams' willingness to become more flexible with ARIs replacing Detours/Roadblocks, a la HaMerotz LaMillion; hopefully the next step can be making these ARI more challenging and permitting of placement shifts.

That leads to an interesting discussion: is it better to have a lot of tasks in a finale that aren't too difficult or time consuming or to have not as many tasks but the tasks are all difficult and time consuming?
2 countries finale - the former
1 country finale - the latter

Eh, this leg is clear proof that it's not a set result
It's airport scramble vs task struggling.

More tasks but less time consuming allows the editors to focus on airport dramas.

Less tasks but more time consuming allows the producers to set the teams up for blatant blunders.
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:28:30 PM »
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:28:30 PM »
I know only get beat up for saying this but I think  32 was again a good season
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:30:52 PM »
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:30:52 PM »
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 08:26:09 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 08:20:41 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 08:18:09 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 08:10:16 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:06:35 PM
Leg design wise, I can't help but seriously admire the amount of tasks sandwiched in- the production team really made use of the locations and I'm sure they're proud of that! Between traveling by washboard, adding a second rappel task, and adding in a little clue that fit the Jazz aesthetic, there were little task-ettes that made the leg shine.

However, it wasn't super challenging, and besides the King Cake RB, which was luck-based (maybe a little skill?) there unfortunately wasn't much room for teams to advance themselves.

Perhaps Will & James would have passed the others if they were last to the first RB, but instead they only expanded their lead. Like Peach said, a memory task would have been fantastic. I didn't think the Crescent City Connection added much to the leg and the French Quarter could easily have served as the adrenaline-heavy venue of the leg, replacing the typical means of adding craziness to final legs.

All in all, I respected the production teams' willingness to become more flexible with ARIs replacing Detours/Roadblocks, a la HaMerotz LaMillion; hopefully the next step can be making these ARI more challenging and permitting of placement shifts.

That leads to an interesting discussion: is it better to have a lot of tasks in a finale that aren't too difficult or time consuming or to have not as many tasks but the tasks are all difficult and time consuming?
2 countries finale - the former
1 country finale - the latter

Eh, this leg is clear proof that it's not a set result
It's airport scramble vs task struggling.
I guess it depends. As long as teams are up and moving throughout the whole episode, that's where I think a finale is most successful. TAR12 is a great example of a modern finale leg. You have tasks relevant to the region and collectively, but don't have teams just stalled somewhere after completing a task. It doesn't dig up the winner directly off of basic knowledge and basic premises. This is where legs like TAR15 and last season's falls flat.
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:31:42 PM »
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:31:42 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 08:11:02 PM
Quote from: cbacbacba1 on Today at 08:05:01 PM
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 07:53:08 PM
James begins talking about being a superfan of the race and applying various times until getting on the 32nd season.

Kaylynn & Haley - "we're proud of you. We're so happy for you."
Does they having a time of speech mean they actually get a chance of returning?  :luvya:
Like CaroJen did in Season 22  :hfive:

Meanwhile, the editing of this finale is strange.. They don't even attempt to make any suspense on the winning of Will & James  :groan:

This season starts out strong, keeps deteriorating since India, and the finale is one of the worst in recent seasons  :groan:
I feel like the gap between Will & James and Hung & Chee were a blowout. After they left Cafe Beignet, who knows how long Chee took to locate the missing baby. It became pretty obvious who was going to win when Hung & Chee were two task-ettes behind them when they were en route to the convention center.
Tara & Joey were also more than 1 hour behind Brooke & Scott at the placement memory challenge. But editing wise, it is still much better than this season  :groan:

They played the suspense on the race between 2nd & 3th, which is not interesting to viewers  :groan:
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:37:53 PM »
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:37:53 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Today at 08:30:52 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 08:26:09 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 08:20:41 PM
Quote from: alecbaldwin on Today at 08:18:09 PM
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 08:10:16 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 08:06:35 PM
Leg design wise, I can't help but seriously admire the amount of tasks sandwiched in- the production team really made use of the locations and I'm sure they're proud of that! Between traveling by washboard, adding a second rappel task, and adding in a little clue that fit the Jazz aesthetic, there were little task-ettes that made the leg shine.

However, it wasn't super challenging, and besides the King Cake RB, which was luck-based (maybe a little skill?) there unfortunately wasn't much room for teams to advance themselves.

Perhaps Will & James would have passed the others if they were last to the first RB, but instead they only expanded their lead. Like Peach said, a memory task would have been fantastic. I didn't think the Crescent City Connection added much to the leg and the French Quarter could easily have served as the adrenaline-heavy venue of the leg, replacing the typical means of adding craziness to final legs.

All in all, I respected the production teams' willingness to become more flexible with ARIs replacing Detours/Roadblocks, a la HaMerotz LaMillion; hopefully the next step can be making these ARI more challenging and permitting of placement shifts.

That leads to an interesting discussion: is it better to have a lot of tasks in a finale that aren't too difficult or time consuming or to have not as many tasks but the tasks are all difficult and time consuming?
2 countries finale - the former
1 country finale - the latter

Eh, this leg is clear proof that it's not a set result
It's airport scramble vs task struggling.
I guess it depends. As long as teams are up and moving throughout the whole episode, that's where I think a finale is most successful. TAR12 is a great example of a modern finale leg. You have tasks relevant to the region and collectively, but don't have teams just stalled somewhere after completing a task. It doesn't dig up the winner directly off of basic knowledge and basic premises. This is where legs like TAR15 and last season's falls flat.
TAR 21 finale was also a success. I guess you really need to have have a successful final memory challenge. As long as you can have a real battle for the win in the last challenge, you would have a memorable finish. That's why I really think the music task should have been in the finale. Imagine what could have been if none of the teams held each other's hand to get through that challenge.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:46:07 PM »
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:46:07 PM »
Don't know how, but i knew Riley/Maddison would end up third.

Anyways, Will & James were the ones that deserved this win the most.
Can't remember a team being such a protagonist of a season before.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:49:26 PM »
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:49:26 PM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 07:52:52 PM
Even if there isn't a memory task, i'd prefer something more mentally straining than this

The (sorta-kinda) "memory" Challenge was on Ep 11 this time.

But I totally agree . It needs to be challenging, real, and on the FINALE leg.

« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:56:35 PM »
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:56:35 PM »
Here’s my suggestion: NO first class flight for the teams on the final leg.

It's so frustrating to have teams so well-rested that they have enough strength to run everywhere, finish the tasks and planning their winning speech before hand. It's tough feel emotional when the winner's reaction is highly compromised. It took the fun out of it.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:12:03 PM »
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:12:03 PM »
Quote from: Declive on Today at 08:46:07 PM
Don't know how, but i knew Riley/Maddison would end up third.

Anyways, Will & James were the ones that deserved this win the most.
Can't remember a team being such a protagonist of a season before.
Justin & Diana  :lol: Dave & Connor too
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:12:51 PM »
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:12:51 PM »
I agree with the first class thing. It also doesn't even make sense how they budget other stuff but give them first class seats

Edit: Like they will buy flights in advance to save money then buy teams first class seats in the final leg???
