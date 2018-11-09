« previous next »
And we are back. I could not do these reports without all the work which everybody else here on the board does.
Enjoy...
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 1, "One million miles"
Film date: 2018-11-09 - 2018-11-11

And we are finally back again. Now in these Corona times we definitely need a bit of escapism and what better than a new version of our favorite race? The title of this premiere episode refers to the fact that after this season the race has traveled more than one million miles total.

This season starts at night in the Hollywood bowl in Los Angeles. The teams are:
  • DeAngelo & Gary - former NFL stars
  • Kaylynn & Haley - sisters, moved out when they were young
  • Leo & Alana - Dating
  • Will & James - Boyfriends, James has applied 9 times
  • Nathan & Cody - Best friends and Noodlers
  • Jerry & Frank - father/son, father was professional coach
  • Michelle & Victoria - sisters
  • Hung & Chee - married parents
  • Riley & Maddison - pro volleyball brothers
  • Eswar & Aparna - siblings and software engineers
  • Kellie & LaVonne - Olympians (110m hurdles)

At the starting line Phil tells them that this race will be 33,000 miles.

The first clue reads: "Fly to the island of Trinidad. When you arrive travel by taxi to the 24 hour fruit stand in St Augustine and search for your next clue."

Once they have read the first clue teams jump into the taxis which just happens to be lined up outside (production may have had a hand in this) and make for the airport. There is no real rush as everybody is booked on the same flight.

 UA1815 LAX-IAH  2018-11-10  05:57 - 10:55  (scheduled 06:00 - 11:00)
 UA1457 IAH-POS  2018-11-10  14:55 - 22:07  (scheduled 14:38 - 22:00)


Once in Trinidad there is a race to the taxis and then on to the fruit stand.

Teams arrive to the fruit stand in the following order:
  1. Riley & Maddison
  2. Hung & Chee
  3. DeAngelo & Gary
  4. Jerry & Frank
  5. Nathan & Cody
  6. Michelle & Victoria
  7. Kaylynn & Haley
  8. Kellie & LaVonne
  9. Leo & Alana
 10. Will & James
 11. Eswar & Aparna

The clue here is a route info which tells teams to pick up a pair of empty oil drums, they must then roll these 1/4 mile to a carnival. Here they must find the midnight robber who will given them their next clue. The clue also says that the first seven teams to arrive will have an advantage over the others.

The midnight robber turns out to be giving out tickets for a flight the following day to Tobago and there are only room for seven teams on the first flight.

It also seems as if the clue tells teams that they must roll the oil drums because nobody tries to carry them (even though they seem to be empty and thus relatively light). Rolling the drum seems to be very uncomfortable for the longer racers.

 "Me and Maddison have these giant backpacks on, we totally over-packed", Riley on why it was hard to roll the drums
 "I thought it was better to kind of lay behind as there was a lot of pushing and showing in front", Eswar, before they realize they are way behind

The carnival is a sight to behold. There is a steel drum band, fire breathers and lots of people in colorful costumes who are dancing. Many of the costumes are also of a minimal nature so there is a lot of blurring on the screen. It seems to be a really good party.

Teams find the midnight robber in the following order:
  1(+2) DeAngelo & Gary
  2(+2) Jerry & Frank
  3(-2) Riley & Maddison
  4(-2) Hung & Chee
  5(+0) Nathan & Cody
  6(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  7(+3) Will & James
  8(+0) Kellie & LaVonne
  9(-2) Kaylynn & Haley
 10(-1) Leo & Alana
 11(+0) Eswar & Aparna

The first seven teams get a clue which reads: "Congratulations, you're flying to Tobago on the first flight."

Teams spend the night in a conference room at the airport and the next morning they fly over to Tobago. Flight #1 is:

  BW1504 POS-TAB 07:46 - 08:17 (07:40 - 08:05)

This carries:
  DeAngelo & Gary
  Jerry & Frank
  Riley & Maddison
  Hung & Chee
  Nathan & Cody
  Michelle & Victoria
  Will & James

The second flight is:

  BW1506 POS-TAB  08:03 - 08:33 (08:10 - 08:35)

This carries:
  Kellie & LaVonne
  Kaylynn & Haley
  Leo & Alana
  Eswar & Aparna

Once teams get to Tobago they must make their way to Swallows beach (5min). Here they will get their next clue from one of the boat captains sitting on the benches.

This clue tells teams to travel by boat to the Nylon pools. Here they will find 125 painted wooden fishes, scattered over an area the size of a football field. Each fish is secured with a combination lock. Attached to their boat is also a fish, and a four digit code. They must search among the fishes for one whose color marking (6 colored lines on the fins) matches the one in their boat. The code will unlock that fish which they can exchange for their next clue. Teams may not remove the fish or the code from their boat.

Many teams have to go back to their boats to look at their fish and/or code again.

Hung & Chee promptly forget their colors so they brute force the task by trying the combination on all locks.

During this task we learn that Kellie is dyslectic.

Teams get their next clue in the following order:
  1. (1st flight) Michelle & Victoria
  2. (1st flight) Riley & Maddison
  3. (1st flight) Jerry & Frank
  4. (1st flight) Will & James, the 31st fish they tried
  5. (1st flight) Hung & Chee, the 55th fish they tried
  6. (1st flight) Nathan & Cody
  7. (1st flight) DeAngelo & Gary
  8. (2nd flight) Kaylynn & Haley
  9. (2nd flight) Eswar & Aparna
 10. (2nd flight) Leo & Alana
 11. (2nd flight) Kellie & LaVonne

The next clue tells them to travel by boat to Pigeon point.

Teams reach this in the following order:
  1(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  2(+0) Riley & Maddison
  3(+1) Will & James
  4(-1) Jerry & Frank
  5(+0) Hung & Chee
  6(+1) DeAngelo & Gary
  7(-1) Nathan & Cody
  8(+1) Eswar & Aparna
  9(+1) Leo & Alana
 10(-2) Kaylynn & Haley
 11(+1) Kellie & LaVonne

Road block: "Who thinks they can steel the show?"

In this road block contestants must learn to play the steel pan. They are given a sheet of numbers (1-8). The sheet looks like:

           "Day O"
     Band Intro
Play 3, 5, 3, 5, 5, 3, 5, 8
     Band plays
Play 3, 5, 3, 5, 5, 3, 5, 8
     ...


The steel drums are marked with the corresponding numbers. All they need to do is play the indicated notes in the correct rhythm and tempo. They will even have the same sheet in front of them when performing so they do not need to memorize the tune. There is only one bad they can perform with so there will be a line.

We learn that Michelle & Victoria have been playing piano since they were five.

 "I need somebody who is smart and pretty, which is all of you", Cody selects an instructor
 "This is so embarrassing right now]/i]", Michelle as Chee is getting it (after she failed her first attempt)
 "He's hitting, it's just no rhythm", DeAngelo about his partner

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+4)Hung & Chee*        (0-1)On his 1st shown attempt
2(-1)Michelle* & Victoria(1-0)On his 2nd attempt
3(-1)Riley & Maddison*   (0-1)On his 3rd attempt
4(-1)Will* & James       (1-0)On his 5th attempt
5(-1)Jerry & Frank*      (0-1)On his 4tg attempt
6(+3)Leo* & Alana        (1-0)On his 3rd attempt
7(+1)Eswar* & Aparna     (1-0)On his 5th attempt
8(+2)Kaylynn* & Haley    (1-0)On her 7th attempt
9(-3)DeAngelo & Gary*    (0-1)On his 11th attempt
10(+1)Kellie* & LaVonne   (1-0)On her 9th attempt
11(-4)Nathan & Cody*      (0-1)After more than 6 attempt

Route info: "Race with the goats to the very first pit stop at the Buccoo integrated facility."

 "He's Asian, he probably plays the piano", Michelle about Chee
 "I should thank my parents for all those years of piano lessons", Chee after the road block

Teams get back into their boats and are then driven to the pit stop location.

 "I think I would have done better because I play the actual base drum and the piano", Victoria reveals some team dynamics (and I do not think it bodes well for them)

The Buccoo integrated facility turns out to be rigged for goat racing. There is a starting gate and each contestant gets a goat on a rope. The trick is to hold on to the goat until you cross the finish line where Phil awaits.

Holding on to the goats is trickier than it sounds since they are fast and eager to run (at least most of them). Some contestants are forced to let go but all that happens is that you get to try again.

Hung wipes out when she gets to the mat and is a bit slow to release her goat. She crashes into the greeter but quickly composes herself and gives Phil a hug.

Teams reach Phil in the following order:
  1(+0) Hung & Chee, it seems there was no price
  2(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+0) Will & James
  5(+0) Jerry & Frank
  6(+0) Leo & Alana
  7(+0) Eswar & Aparna
  8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
  9(+1) Kellie & LaVonne
 10(-1) DeAngelo & Gary
 11(+0) Nathan & Cody, are eliminated

Once teams have checked in Phil tells them that they are still racing and gives them their next clue. At least he does that for the first 10 teams. The last team is summarily eliminated instead.

Route info: "Fly to the city of Bogotá in Colombia. You have $232 for this leg of the race."

 "It is still amazing, just to get to this point with my best friend", Nathan
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 2, "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Film date: 2018-11-11 - 2018-11-13 (probably)

This leg was a keep on racing leg. At the pit stop of the first leg Phil give teams their next clue which tells them to fly to Bogotá, Colombia.

 "We're exhausted, but the other teams are too", Chee

Teams jump into taxis and make it to the airport (18min). The flight to Bogotá is pre arranged so all teams are on the same flight. When presenting the destination Phil makes sure to mention that it sits at an elevation of 8,660ft.

It seems as if teams were held in Bogotá airport a bit because the first we see of them is when all of them spill out of the airport like a big messy blob of ketchup escaping the bottle. They all run to a clue box which seems to be placed just outside the airport.

The first clue tells teams to travel by taxi to Mina del sal (Nemocón Salt Mine) (1h36m). Once at the mine they must search the underground tunnels for a 10- or 20-minute hourglass. Then they can sign up for one of two departure times the next morning.

The hourglasses will allow teams to stop another team from racing for the specified time when they encounter a yield during the race. The exact mechanics of how this will work are not explained. My guess is that when teams encounter an unused yield sign they can select to yield another team but putting up the other teams picture and leaving their hourglass. Yield signs will appear every now and then through the race.

Here we have a bit of a strategy choice for teams. Is it worth spending the extra time to get a 20 minute hourglass an potentially end up in the second group leaving the next morning?

Hung & Chee decide to grab the first hourglass they find while DeAngelo & Gary say they will try to get a 20-minute glass (they are shown finding a 10-minute one and searching on).

Teams find hourglasses and sign up for departures in the following order:
6:00am departure
  1. Hung & Chee, 10-minutes
  2. Will & James, 20-minutes
  3. Riley & Maddison, 20-minutes
  4. DeAngelo & Gary, 20-minutes
  5. Eswar & Aparna, 10-minutes

6:30am departure
  6. Leo & Alana, 10-minutes
  7. Kellie & LaVonne, 10-minutes
  ?. Kaylynn & Haley, 20-minutes
  ?. Michelle & Victoria, 20-minutes
 10. Jerry & Frank, 10-minutes

Teams spend the night in a shelter inside the mine (they are given sleeping bags). Many players have a hard time getting any sleep. This is probably a combination of being revved up for the race and the fact that some racers are snoring loudly.

The next morning, at their designated release time, teams get their next clue and get out of the mine as fast as they can (there are lots of stairs to climb).

This clue tells teams to travel on foot to Templo Parraoquial San Fransisco de Asís. Here they must climb the bell tower and and pick up either a small golden raft or an emerald.

Once teams have their raft or emerald they must travel by taxi, through the rush hour traffic, to Plazoleta del Rosario (1h17min with no traffic). Teams with an emerald must deliver it to one of the emerald street brokers on the plaza. The golden raft must be delivered to an archaeology professor in Universidad del Rosario.

The first six teams agree to help each other to find the church, but this seems to be very easy (it is only 400m away) so they get no real advantage. Once they have picked up their item they must travel in one of the marked taxis to Bogotá. It seems as if teams are not allowed to switch taxis, so if they pick a bad one they are stuck with it for the rest of the day.

Also for the rest of the leg we see a lot of black clad men on motorbikes traveling by the taxis. I assume these are security.

Traffic on the way in to Bogotá is horrible.
 "Is this the freeway?", Haley asks their driver as they move at a snails pace
 "In theory, yes", the driver responds

Kellie & LaVonne have bad luck with their taxi. The drivers phone dies on them and he has loaned his charger to another driver. Later in the leg he gets a charging cable so the phone comes back to life but apparently he is also good at ignoring the GPS directions it gives.

The Emerald brokers turn out to be these groups of men huddling together and if you look carefully you see they are holding a paper with race-colored edges. But teams have to search around a bit before they realize this

 "This is a fake.", The "professor" plays with Riley & Maddison (they get their clue anyway)
 
Teams deliver their items in the following order:
  1. Riley & Maddison
  2. Hung & Chee
  3. DeAngelo & Gary
  4. Eswar & Aparna
  5. Will & James
  6. Michelle & Victoria
  7. Leo & Alana
  8. Jerry & Frank
  9. Kellie & LaVonne
 10. Kaylynn & Haley

The next clue tells teams to travel by taxi to Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos (7 minutes without traffic).

 "We're in the general vicinity of where we need to be, we're just not like a 100% where we need to be", Kellie as they are having a hard time finding the place
 
At the next location teams find a circus tent. In front of it is a clue box with a yield sign. This is one place where teams can use their new yield power.
Teams reach this in the following order:
  1(+2) DeAngelo & Gary
  2(+0) Hung & Chee
  3(-2) Riley & Maddison
  4(+1) Will & James
  5(-1) Eswar & Aparna
  6(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  7(+0) Leo & Alana
  8(+0) Jerry & Frank
  9(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
 10(-1) Kellie & LaVonne

Nobody feels the need to yield any other team today. Although Kaylynn & Haley regret their decision not to yield when they open the clue box and realize they are second to last.

Road block: "Who feels like clowning around?"

In this road block teams must first ride the wheel of death, that is they get strapped into a wheel and then rolled a couple of laps, and then walk a tightrope. They must also balance a tray with a bottle of wine while walking the rope. On their way back two glasses are added. To make this task easier there is a second wire above the racers head and on this is a pulley and a rope which the players can hold on to to help with balancing. Also, the bottle and glasses are made of plastic.

Before contestants can attempt the road block they get some clown clothes and makeup done.
 "Red lipstick is not my color", DeAngelo

This road block is easier than it seems and the only player shown to struggle is Alana who drops her stuff while walking the tightrope, twice.
 "I'm a little scared of heights", Alana as she enters the tightrope platform

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)DeAngelo* & Gary    (1-1)
2(+0)Hung* & Chee        (1-1)
3(+0)Riley* & Maddison   (1-1)
4(+0)Will* & James       (2-0)
5(+0)Eswar & Aparna*     (1-1)
6(+0)Michelle & Victoria*(1-1)
7(+1)Jerry & Frank*      (0-2)
8(-1)Leo & Alana*        (1-1)On her 3rd attempt
9(+0)Kaylynn & Haley*    (1-2)
10(+0)Kellie & LaVonne*   (1-1)

As DeAngelo & Gary run away from the circus they meet Will & James. They both say "Tightrope" so the latter know what the road block entails.

Route info: "Travel by taxi to Carrera 26 #10-03, Bogotá"

Teams reach the next location (12min) in the following order:
  1(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
  2(+0) Hung & Chee (Hung is still in her circus outfit)
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+0) Will & James
  5(+0) Eswar & Aparna
  6(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  7(+0) Jerry & Frank
  8(+0) Leo & Alana
  9(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
 10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, arrive while there are still 4 other teams doing this task

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Customize a Volqueta
and then hook up its
horn for one of the
locals! If the owner
approves of your work
he will hand you your
next clue.

A volqueta is a small lorry and teams need to decorate it. The decoration includes tassels, and inside there is cloth, stuffed animals and fuzzy dice.

 "Yes, arts and crafts", Will when he reads the clue
 
As he introduces this task Phil points out that most teams will forget to hook up their horns. And true enough, almost all of them do.

We get to see Will & James argue about the clue after the judge has rejected them. James wants to reread the clue while Will wants to straighten up the tassels. When Will later rereads the clue they realize what they have done and they talk loudly about it.
 "I'm glad they said that so loudly", Alana overhears

Leo & Alana are so sure they got it after they did their horn so they put on their backpacks. But no luck, they have also forgotten one set of tassels at the rear.

 "We have no idea what is wrong", LaVonne

Towards the end there are four teams trying to find the problem with their trucks. Leo & Alana are the first to spot their remaining error. As they leave this task they tell Kaylynn & Haley to check their horn. The girls start fixing their horn and the other two remaining teams see this and go for their horns as well. There is only one judge so a lot depends on in which order the different teams yell "Check".

Teams complete this task in the following order:
  1(+1) Hung & Chee
  2(-1) DeAngelo & Gary
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+1) Eswar & Aparna
  5(+1) Michelle & Victoria
  6(-2) Will & James
  7(+1) Leo & Alana
  8(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
  9(-2) Jerry & Frank, just after #8
 10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, just after #9

The next clue tells them to find in Parque Nacional Enrique Olaya Herrera. Teams reach Phil in the park (15min) in the following order:
  1(+0) Hung & Chee, win a trip to Switzerland
  2(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+0) Eswar & Aparna
  5(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  6(+0) Will & James
  7(+0) Leo & Alana
  8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
  9(+0) Jerry & Frank
 10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, are eliminated

 "This definitely made our friendship that much closer", Kellie
 "We even hugged like four times", LaVonne
 "And we never hug", Kellie
Logged

Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 3, "We're making big moves"
Film date: 2018-11-14 - 2018-11-15

In the previous on the race segment Phil highlights the yield hourglasses, the alliance between the first five teams and how Leo & Alana helped Kaylynn & Haley.

This episode then has a strange start. We see teams booking flights for the next leg using the Travelocity app. This is done in daylight, probably right after they checked in after the last leg. Then teams are released in the middle of the night.

At the starting line we get an interview with Will & James where they say they want to knock out Leo & Alana. The "crime" the latter did was to help Kaylynn & Haley in the previous leg.

Teams are released in the following order:
1.Hung & Chee        03:36
2.DeAngelo & Gary    03:58+0:22
3.Riley & Maddison   04:22+0:46
4.Eswar & Aparna     04:29+0:53
5.Michelle & Victoria04:34+0:58
6.Will & James       05:11+1:35
7.Leo & Alana        06:28+2:52
8.Kaylynn & Haley    06:31+2:55
9.Jerry & Frank      06:33+2:57

Teams must now fly to Manaus, Brazil. They get $285 for this leg of
the race.

 "We learned from the last leg that reading your clue is very helpful", Alana
 "We also learned that on the first leg, so hopefully this time the lesson will stick", Leo

At the airport Will & James talk to the other teams of their alliance to really formalize it. They all go for it so we have one alliance made up of Will & James, Riley & Maddison, Hung & Chee, DeAngelo & Gary, Eswar & Aparna.

All teams are on the same flight to Manaus via Sao Paulo with arrival early in the morning on the 15th.

Once in Manaus there is the normal race to the taxis and then on to Mercado Municipal.
 "It's serious when I have my hair in a bun, no matter how sweaty I get it's still gonna look good", Michelle
 "Let's follow them, they might know where they are going", Jerry decide to follow Michelle & Victoria (who do not know where they are going)

Teams are looking for box 13 in the Hortifruti granjeiro at Mercado Municipal, they find it
in the following order:
 1. Eswar & Aparna
 2. Riley & Maddison
 3. DeAngelo & Gary
 4. Will & James
 5. Leo & Alana
 6. Hung & Chee
 7. Kaylynn & Haley
 8. Jerry & Frank
 9. Michelle & Victoria


Route info: "Search the market and purchase all of the items on the enclosed list". The enclosed list reads:

1 kg Macaxeira Com Casca

1 Tipiti located at box 48 in
Mercardo Municipal

2 pares de luvas locate at
box 48 in Mercado
Municipal (NOTE: Make sure
they are not too small)

2 litros garrafa Tucupi

2 Redes

1 sacola de Tucumã
descascado

1 Terċada

1 kg Goma

10 Murupi

2 kg file fresco de
Pirarucu located at box 35
in the Mercado Manaus
Moderna fish market

1 sacola térmica located at
box 35 in the Mercado
Manaus Moderna fish
market


Fun fact; when Phil present the task he shows a slightly different shopping list (3kg of the first item instead of 1kg).

Teams also get a shopping bag to keep all their stuff in. Once done they must show their haul to the dock manager. Once he has confirmed they got everything he will give them their next clue.

The five team alliance comes into play here and they all help each other.
 "The market was pure mayhem", Riley

One of the items on the list is a steel machete and this is sharp and comes with no protection. I wonder if this is the reason we see multiple racers with bandages on their hands later in the episode?

Teams complete their shopping in the following order:
1(+3)Will & James
     Riley & Maddisonmissing one pair of gloves (pares de luvas)
     Eswar & Aparnamissing one pair of gloves and flour
2(+4)Hung & Chee
3(+2)Leo & Alana
4(-1)DeAngelo & Gary
5(+2)Kaylynn & Haley
6(-4)Riley & Maddison
     Eswar & Aparnastill missing the flour
7(-6)Eswar & Aparna
     Jerry & Frankgot a wooden machete instead of the real one they need
8(+1)Michelle & Victoria
9(-1)Jerry & Frank

The next clue is a route info telling teams to travel deeper into the Amazon by boat to the Dessana tribe. The extra info here tells teams to keep their shopped items with them until they are directed to use them.

What follows is even more chaos and confusion. Most of the teams miss the part about keeping their stuff. What happens is:
  Will & James, bring their bag to the boat but forget their machete and the fish
  DeAngelo & Gary, forget their bag but realize it in the boat
  Riley & Maddison, bring their bag
  Hung & Chee, forget their bag but are told that they need it by Riley & Maddison
  Kaylynn & Haley, forget their bag but realize they need it
  Leo & Alana, forget their bag but realize they need it
  Eswar & Aparna, bring their bag
  Michelle & Victoria, forget their bag
  Jerry & Frank, forget their bag

There was much confusion as teams went back to the judging table to collect their stuff. Things got mixed up and items got missing. In the end nobody got penalized but some teams had to go back to the market to buy more of some things.
 "We never got our scarf, but the judge checked it", Chee
 "So that's ours then", Hung, pointing to another scarf
 "No these are ours, we had the checkered green", Gary defends their things

Kaylynn & Haley feel lucky. They spread their stuff on the sand and had the judge to check it there. It therefore did not get mixed with the other teams and was easy to scoop up when they realized their mistake.

Going back to the market to buy more stuff includes climbing a lot of stairs to get up from the beach. And did I mention that it is really hot and very humid?

In the end two teams leave the market in the boats without their shopped goods.
 "Don't tell them that they need their stuff", DeAngelo & Gary when they see Michelle & Victoria about to leave

Eventually Michelle & Victoria's boat catches up with DeAngelo & Gary's. Now the boys feel they have a big enough cushion so they let the girls know that they need their stuff. The girls have to turn around and go back to the dock, which is by now 20-30 minutes behind them.

As the girls are on their way back they pass Jerry & Frank going the other direction. They yell "Did you bring your stuff?", but the boys does not hear what they say.
 "They weren't that far ahead but they are already on their way back so they knocked it out", Jerry

Jerry & Frank do not realize they need their stuff until they arrive at the village and see that the other teams brought theirs. To be certain they also ask the teams already on shore. In the end they have to go back.

The episode does not say how long the boat ride was. But in the extra scenes we see that Jerry & Frank had to stop to refuel on the way. I also found one tour company which said their boats take 90 minutes (no idea if they are faster or slower though).

Teams arrive at the Desana tribe in following order:
 1(+1) Riley & Maddison
 2(-1) Will & James
 3(+4) Eswar & Aparna
 4(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
 5(-3) Hung & Chee
 6(-3) Leo & Alana
 7(-3) DeAngelo & Gary
 8(+0) Michelle & Victoria
 9(+0) Jerry & Frank

Once teams arrive they have to find the chief who will give them their next clue. Finding him is not hard but it turns out that their next clue hangs high up in a tree. The chief takes his blow pipe and shoots down a clue for the teams (we never get to see him miss and the teams sound impressed).

I should probably also mention that the CBS blurrers had to work overtime on this episode. All the Desana women we see are topless (and blurred).

Detour: "Shelter from trees or well done please"

In shelter from trees teams must carry a bunch of palm leaves from the shore up to the chief's new house and then use them to cover a section of his new roof.

In well done please teams must use the items they bought at the market to prepare a meal.

The build task is trickier than it looks. The palm leaves must be tied down in a particular way. Fortunately the judge is nice and he shows teams what they have done wrong.

Riley & Maddison spot the small details at the build and they tell DeAngelo & Gary who did not.
 "We have an alliance with them, we looked at each other like 'Do we help them?' 'yes'", Riley

At the building challenge Eswar & Aparna are having a difficult time.
 "Turns out, coding is very different from putting together a hut", Aparna
 "We're used to his heat and humidity", Maddison is happy they are from Hawaii

 "I can't think of anything better than a cooking challenge because I'm all about it. They don't trust me with knifes but I'm ninja in the kitchen", Michelle
Michelle & Victoria proceed to have a mini meltdown at the cooking challenge where Michelle yells at Victoria for not collecting the juice they got when straining things.

Leo & Alana are not happy about being U-turned but they do not hang around to went their frustration. Instead they immediately head to the build detour.
 "Will & James either see us a real long term threat or they are really dumb", Leo

Leo & Alana make one crucial mistake at the build. They do not realize that the palm leaves must face a certain way. Alana almost breaks down when they have to redo the task. Fortunately Leo keeps his cool and they get through it.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
1(+1)Will & Jamescook
2(+3)Hung & Cheecook
3(+1)Kaylynn & Haleycook
4(-3)Riley & Maddisonbuild
5(+2)DeAngelo & Garybuild
     Leo & Alanacook
6(+2)Michelle & Victoriacook
7(-4)Eswar & Aparnabuild
8(-2)Leo & Alanabuild
     Jerry & Frankcook
9(+0)Jerry & Frankbuild

The editing shows Jerry & Frank completing the cooking before it shows Leo & Alana getting approved at the build. But we never get to see both teams in the same shot so I am fairly certain that all other teams had left for the pit stop before Jerry & Frank returned to the village with their goods.

The next clue is a route info which tells teams to make their way on foot to the Molokai beach hut. Here they will find a double U-turn and their next clue. The clue also tells them that there will be only two U-turns in this race.

Finding the U-turn board is easy so no placements change on the way there. At the board Will & James U-turn Leo & Alana because they feel more threatened by them than the rest.
 "We're making big moves", Will 7 James get the title

Kaylynn & Haley feel they owe Leo & Alana a service after the help they got in the previous leg so they U-turn Jerry & Frank.

The next clue sits in a urn on the ground next to the U-turn board. This is easy to find for everybody but Michelle & Victoria who spend 34 minutes to look for it. They are passed my Eswar & Aparna while they are searching for the clue down at the beach.

The clue tells teams to travel by riverboat to another boat named Barco Correa Filho where Phil awaits.

Teams reach Phil in the following order:
 1(+0) Will & James, win a trip to Bali
 2(+0) Hung & Chee
 3(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
 4(+0) Riley & Maddison
 5(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
 6(+1) Eswar & Aparna
 7(-1) Michelle & Victoria
 8(+0) Leo & Alana
 9(+0) Jerry & Frank, are eliminated

 "You have to make every experience a winning experience and we had a winning experience, I wouldn't trade it for the world", Frank
« Last Edit: November 07, 2020, 08:46:37 AM by maf »
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 4, "Olé, Olé"
Film date: 2018-11-16 - 2018-11-17

This episode starts on the boat which was the last pit stop. We see Will & James agonize over how Leo & Alana are going to react to having been U-turned in the previous leg. We also get to hear Leo & Alana promise to yield the boys if they get the chance.

Teams are released in the following order:
1.Will & James       23:11
2.Hung & Chee        23:18+0:07
3.Kaylynn & Haley    23:33+0:22
4.Riley & Maddison   23:37+0:26
5.DeAngelo & Gary    23:43+0:32
6.Eswar & Aparna     00:42+1:31
7.Michelle & Victoria00:56+1:45
8.Leo & Alana        01:57+2:46

Everybody will now fly to Asunción, Paraguay. Once they land teams must make their way to Orquesta de Reciclados de Cateura.

We hear that Will & James hope that the alliance from the previous leg will carry over into this leg.
 "Isn't that in Africa?", Victoria when reading the clue

At the airport Will & James do their best to keep the alliance going and print maps which they give to the other teams in the alliance.

The flight is provided so all teams are on the same flight:

G3 1641  MAO-GRU  2018-11-17  03:09 - 09:04 (scheduled 03:00-09:05)
G3 7480  GRU-ASU  2018-11-17  11:53 - 12:56 (scheduled 11:50-12:55)


Once in Asución teams run out to taxis and make their way to the Orquesta de Reciclados de Cateura (or did they? see below). Most taxi drivers say they know where this is but Michelle & Victoria's driver tell them to take another taxi.

A local source told us that teams first went to Costanera de Asuncion (possibly the Asunción sign). And that matches with stuff some teams say which indicates they did a stop on the way.

Anyway the Orquesta de Reciclados de Cateura is located in a run down part of town. So run down that teams feel really uncomfortable.
 "Honestly, this doesn't feel right at all", Kaylynn
 "I find it hard to believe that the orchestra is near this area", Michelle

Kaylynn & Haley freaks out when their drives gets out of the car and asks somebody who lives there. They do not feel safe here.

Teams arrive to the orchestra in the following order:
 1. Riley & Maddison
 2. Eswar & Aparna
 3. Leo & Alana
 4. DeAngelo & Gary
 5. Hung & Chee
 6. Will & James
 7. Michelle & Victoria
 8. Kaylynn & Haley

Road block: "Who is feeling instrumental?"

Another name for Orquesta de Reciclados de Cateura turns out to be The Landfill Harmonica. It is a youth symphonic orchestra where all the instruments are made from trash.

There are two parts to this road block. First contestants must search a pile of rubble for a few items (there is a board showing which items they have to find). Then they bring their things up to an area where they will have to build a cello from the provided parts (note that none of the things they collected in the first part seem to be used).

There is a finished example for teams to look at but no ongoing demonstration.

 "I have some confidence I can do this faster than at least some teams because I play a lot of string instruments", Leo
 "My number one claim to fame is putting IKEA furniture together, with no instructions", DeAngelo (the football career was apparently not that successful ;)

The alliance members try to help each other here by answering questions any of them have. At least that is the way James describes it. We mostly get to see James asking questions of the others.

 "I feel because Victoria and I were in the symphony, I am very familiar with instruments", Michelle

When teams think they are done they bring their cellos to a judge who checks that it looks right and measures that the bridge is at the right location. If approved they can then bring it over to where the kids in the orchestra waits. One of them will accept the cello and then the whole band plays a short tune. This is absolutely adorable.

 "This is like really freaking hard", Kaylynn
 "My engineering background is currently not helping me", Eswar (a software engineer)

Kaylynn struggles a lot with this task. They got there late since their taxi got lost and then she spends way more time here than the others. They leave long after the other teams.
 "I know that if I break like down that is not going to do anything, I'm just getting even more flustered", Kaylynn keeps her cool

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+3)DeAngelo* & Gary    (2-1)
2(+4)Will & James*       (2-1)
3(+2)Hung & Chee*        (1-2)After more than an hour
4(-1)Leo* & Alana        (2-1)Spent 9 minutes more than #3
5(-4)Riley & Maddison*   (1-2)After 1 hour 43 minutes
6(+1)Michelle* & Victoria(2-1)After at least 1 hour 19 minutes
[/tr
7(-5)Eswar* & Aparna     (2-1)After more than 2 hours
8(+0)Kaylynn* & Haley    (2-1)After 3 hours 57 minutes
1h50


The next clue tells teams to travel by taxi to a Tereré vendor at Mercado 4. The clue also tells them that there is a yield ahead.

Teams reach the Yield box in the same order they left the road block. Nobody uses the yield.

Here teams must make some Tereré, the national drink of Paraguay. This seems to be fairly easy. They need to crush the provided herbs, put them in a cooler and add water. Nobody has any trouble with this.

Detour: Stack your melons or use your melon

This is the first ever double switchback. That is it is a detour where both tasks have occurred before. They both come from leg 3 of season 20. One was a detour an the other a road block.

In stack your melons teams must build a 10 stories high pyramid of water melons. The base is 10x10 and in total the pyramid consists of 385 melons. This is much harder than it sounds, mainly because the melons wary in size so the pyramid gets unstable and parts of it may collapse.

In use your melon both members must complete a choreographed routine while balancing a bottle on their head. This is also very hard, specially since the last move is that they must lie down on their stomachs and then get back up again. Each team has 50 bottles (made from fake glass which breaks very easily) and if they run out they need to switch to the melon task.

In season 20 this was a road block so only one team member had to do it, here both must do it. Another difference is that in S20 the routine ended when they had gotten down on the ground, here they must get back up again.

DeAngelo & Gary struggle with the water melons, Initially it seems as if they focus more on the trowing of the melons from the truck to the person building the pyramid.

 "The other one was dancing and we we don't really wanna dance", Gary

We learn that Will & James did practice this task shortly before they left for the race. We even get to see some footage from them at home doing it. In the extra footage we learn that Leo & Alana also practiced before the race.

 "This is way harder than it looks", Will
 "We'll get this done, well be in first", Gary is optimistic when they have just started the stacking

Hung & Chee spend about 10 minutes at the bottles detour before they decide to switch to the melon stacking. The melon stacking turns out to be very hard as well. There are many melons to stack and if you are not careful you get a melon avalanche as part of your pyramid collapses. And this happens a lot.

Riley & Maddison have a different melon stacking strategy where they build one side of the pyramid instead of going layer by layer.

And we see that Hung & Chee having some communication issues. Hung tells Chee that he needs to talk to her and he agrees and stares at the pyramid while he mutters that he needs to talk more to her. But he does not really say anything more (in the clip we get to see).

Eswar & Aparna arrive to the bottles detour as Leo & Alana are leaving.

 "I'm never eating water melon again", Riley after completing the stacking

DeAngelo & Gary are stuck at the watermelons for a long time. SO long that it gets dark.
 "This sucks so bad" DeAngelo when their pile collapses again

From the placement changes we see that the bottle dance was the better choice. Teams could spend hours at the melon stacking.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+1) Will & James, bottles on their 3rd attempt
 2(+4) Michelle & Victoria, bottles on their 3rd attempt
 3(+1) Leo & Alana, bottles on their 5th attempt
 4(+1) Riley & Maddison, stacking
 5(+2) Eswar & Aparna, bottles on their 3rd attempt
 6(-3) Hung & Chee, started bottles but switched to stacking
 7(-6) DeAngelo & Gary, stacking after 3 hours 47 minutes
 8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley, bottles on their 3rd attempt

In the car to the pit stop DeAngelo & Gary talk about the last team they saw was Hung & Chee and how they left the detour 2.5 hours earlier.

 "Today was the hardest day of my life", Haley

The next clue tells teams to race to the pit stop at Plaza Italia. Teams reach Phil at the mat in the following order:
 1(+0) Will & James, win $5,000 each
 2(+0) Michelle & Victoria
 3(+0) Leo & Alana
 4(+0) Riley & Maddison
 5(+0) Eswar & Aparna
 6(+0) Hung & Chee
 7(+0) DeAngelo & Gary, are very surprised to not be last
 8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley, are saved by a non elimination

At the mat Michelle & Victoria tell us that they have never been this close
 "I'm so proud of you for the dance thing", Michelle
 "I'm so proud of you for the cello thing", Victoria
Logged

Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 5, "You don't strike me as a Renaissance man"
Film date: 2018-11-19 - 2018-11-20

The driving times shown here are from Google and assume no traffic. So they should be taken with a big serving of Chantilly cream.

The last leg ended at Plaza Italia in Asunción, Paraguay. This is also where teams are released after what seems as a bit over 24h pit stop. Teams are released in the following order:
1.Will & James       01:41
2.Michelle & Victoria01:55+0:14
3.Leo & Alana        02:35+0:54
4.Riley & Maddison   02:39+0:58
5.Eswar & Aparna     03:11+1:30
6.Hung & Chee        ??:??+?:??
7.DeAngelo & Gary    ??:??+?:??
8.Kaylynn & Haley    ??:??+?:??

Route info: "Fly to Paris, France". Once they land teams must drive themselves to a castle named Domaine de Chantilly in Chantilly, France.
 "I know how to drive a stick", Will looks forward to the self drive
 "I'm basically fluent in stick shift", Riley has lived in Europe

Teams end up on two different flights. Flight #1 is (first leg is unsure):
 AR1261  ASU-EZE  2018-11-19  08:39 - 10:25   (scheduled 08:35-10:25)
 AF229   EZE-CDG  2018-11-19  14:29 - 07:34+1 (scheduled 14:35-07:50+1)
This carries:
  Will & James
  Michelle & Victoria
  Leo & Alana
  Riley & Maddison

Flight #2 is (first leg is unsure):
 LA1317  ASU-GRU  2018-11-19  10:15 - 13:16   (scheduled 10:25-13:30)
 AF457   GRU-CDG  2018-11-19  17:32 - 07:44+1 (scheduled 17:35-08:05+1)
This carries:
  Hung & Chee
  DeAngelo & Gary
  Kaylynn & Haley
  Eswar & Aparna

The flights are supposed to land 15 minutes apart but end up being 10 minutes apart. At the airport teams pick up their cars and find that they are going to be driving stick.

Riley & Maddison are first out of the parking garage. After them come Will & James, or at least they try. ill has a hard time driving so their car gets stuck on the exit ramp, effectively blocking the teams behind.
 "Baby, we need to go", James
And while they are stuck in the airport parking garage we cut over to the Volleyball bros making good progress on the freeway.
 "There's gotta be at least one team that doesn't really know how to drive a stick", Riley

Back in the parking garage Leo jumps out of his car and runs up to Will & James. He jumps into their car and drives them up to the next level and to the side so the teams behind can pass.
 "I hope it gets them eliminated", Leo as he drives past

Will is freaking out but eventually he figures out that he has had the 3rd gear in all the time. And that is not the right gear when you want to start on an uphill ramp.

Another team struggling with the manual gears is Kaylynn & Haley.
 "Kaylynn and I thought that we could drive a stick shift, but we were very wrong", Haley
And that is not all they struggle with, they have an awfully hard time finding the castle. Perhaps because the start off driving towards Paris which means they run into a lot of traffic and also that they are getting farther from the castle as they are driving in the wrong direction.

 "I don't know where I'm going Victoria", Michelle when Leo & Alana took an exit and they did not
 "We asked somebody but only wrote down vague directions", Michelle

Meanwhile James complains that Leo wasn't very nice when he helped them with their car.
 "We used the U-turn but it's like no empathy", James
 
Teams reach the castle (25 minutes) in the following order:
 1. Riley & Maddison
 2. Leo & Alana, arrive as #1 is leaving
 3. Will & James, arrive as #2 are doing the task
 4. Hung & Chee, arrive as #3 are doing the task
 5. Eswar & Aparna, arrive as #4 is leaving
 6. Michelle & Victoria, seconds after #5
 7. DeAngelo & Gary, before Eswar & Aparna have left
 8. Kaylynn & Haley

Road block: Who has an eye for art?

This castle turns out to have a very big collection of antique paintings. In one room there is a party going on, there seems to be about 50 party guests and they are all dressed in period clothing. Nine of them are dressed up as people featured in one of the ~70 paintings in the next room. The players must find one of these nine people and present them together with the name of the artist (the paintings are labeled) to the judge to get their next clue.

Riley's strategy was to concentrate on the few party guests wearing bright colors. Unfortunately he couldn't find any of them in the art gallery, but then he found one guy with facial hair.

Alana hopes that her masters degree in fine arts will help.

While Alana does the road block Leo tells the camera that he hopes that Will & James are still stuck at the airport. Alas his hopes are dashed as right then Will & James arrive through the door behind him.

Hung spots one party guest looking like Jesus and decided to look for him. That turns out to be a successful strategy.

 "I love art", Gary
 "You don't really strike me as a renaissance man", DeAngelo gets the title

Kaylynn & Haley arrive last, and when they do arrive they find their speed bump. They must clean up the riding gear for two horses.
 "I have never used any of these cleaning supplies, and there is also something that stinks", Kaylynn
The editing tries to make it seem as if they arrive to their speed bump as two teams are still doing this road block. That may or may not be true, but all teams have left the road block when they get to the party.

Most racers find a correct guest on their first attempt. They complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)Riley* & Maddison   (2-2)
2(+0)Leo & Alana*        (2-2)
3(+0)Will* & James       (3-1)On his 2n attempt
4(+0)Hung* & Chee        (2-2)
5(+1)Michelle & Victoria*(2-2)
6(+1)DeAngelo & Gary*    (2-2)
7(-2)Eswar & Aparna*     (2-2)On her 16th attempt
8(+0)Kaylynn & Haley*    (2-2)

Teams must now make their way, on foot, to a restaurant called Le Vertugadin in Chantilly (about 1km). There they must hand whip Chantilly Cream. They must prepare two bowls and the cream must be firm enough so hat the bowls can be turned upside down without it falling out. Then they have to put this on four pies.

Teams quickly realize that whipping cream manually is hard work.
 "Let's see your forearms", Maddison to the judge after learning he makes 16 pies a day

The first three teams are all at this task at the same time.

Once done with the pies teams are told to deliver them in the tent outside. In the tent are people pelting the racers with pies. The teams must place their pies on a table at the far end. Nobody drops their pies so we do not get to know if they would have had to redo them in this case.

Riley & Maddison ruin the surprise by telling Will & James and Hung & Chee about the pie throwers. They do this because they have an alliance and later they interview that Gary & DeAngelo are also in the alliance but it is not as strong with them (and they had not arrived to the restaurant yet).

Kaylynn & Haley are last at this task and they feel very last, but are not giving up.
 "We haven't seen anybody in hours", Kaylynn
 
Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Riley & Maddison
 2(+0) Leo & Alana
 3(+0) Will & James
 4(+0) Hung & Chee
 5(+0) Michelle & Victoria
 6(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
 7(+0) Eswar & Aparna
 8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley

Teams must now drive back to Paris and find Musée des arts forains. The clue actually tells teams to drive to a parking garage in Bercy (Saemes Parking Bercy Seine) and leave their cars there. This is about a 10 minute walk from the museum).

Michelle & Victoria are having trouble finding the museum. They are shown asking a guy on the street who gives them directions and tells them it is less than 2km away. But they take off in the wrong direction and get lost. Eventually we get a sign on the screen that they have been driving for 6 hours 30 minutes.

At the museum (44 minutes) teams find a yield and a clue box. They arrive in the following order:
 1(+0) Riley & Maddison
 2(+0) Leo & Alana, just as #1 leave
 3(+1) Hung & Chee, while #2 are at the task
 4(-1) Will & James
 ?(+?) DeAngelo & Gary
 ?(+?) Eswar & Aparna
 7(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
 8(-1) Michelle & Victoria

Nobody uses the yield.

Double roadblock: Who wants to step right up?

This museum holds a big collection of 19th century carnival games and contestants must now win three games to get their next clue. The games they must win are:
- toss three balls into a hole
- roll balls into holes to make you racing horse go
- throw balls at a pyramid of cans
The person who did not do the previous road block must perform this one.
 "This is a weird one", Maddison

Production has filled the halls with clowns, musicians etc dressed in period clothing. There is also a bunch of other people there enjoying the games.

Maddison struggles with tossing balls into the hole and laments that Riley would probably have been good at this as he is very good at darts.

Chee turn out to be better at the carnival games than Leo.
 "Chee, I have been here for a few races", Leo when Chee wins the horse races on his first attempt
 "Hung & Chee are just made of magic and faerie dust", Alana when the former leave

Kaylynn & Haley are happy when they arrive at the museum.
 "We're pretty sure we're last but we're just happy we made it", Haley
 "We haven't seen a team since we pulled out of the airport", Haley
 "I sure hope that we are not last, but that is the slimmest chance", Haley
I must admit that I am impressed by the girls here. They did mess up royally at the start of the leg but they have not given up. And that will pay off because we as viewers know there is a team behind them.

Michelle & Victoria are also not giving up, which s also impressive.
 "Keep hoping, you never know", Michelle

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)Riley & Maddison*   (2-3)
2(+1)Hung & Chee*        (2-3)
3(-1)Leo* & Alana        (3-2)
4(+0)Will & James*       (3-2)
5(+?)DeAngelo* & Gary    (3-2)
6(+?)Eswar* & Aparna     (3-2)
7(+0)Kaylynn* & Haley    (3-2)
8(+0)Michelle* & Victoria(3-2)

Route info: Race to Ponts des Arts.

This is the pit stop for this leg of the race. Teams travel here by taxi (9 minutes).

Teams reach Phil in the following order:
 1(+0) Riley & Maddison. win a trip to Vietnam
 2(+0) Hung & Chee
 3(+0) Leo & Alana
 4(+0) Will & James
 5(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
 6(+0) Eswar & Aparna
 7(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
 8(+0) Michelle & Victoria, are eliminated

Kaylynn & Haley have a hard time believing Phil when he tells them that they are not last.
 "I never thought somebody could screw up worse than us", Kaylynn

 "We're so thankful for everything", Michelle
We also get to hear that Michelle & Victoria feel very close now, and they were not close at all before the race.
Logged

Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 6, "I'm not even walking, I'm falling"
Film date: 2018-11-22

The last pit stop was at Ponts des Arts in Paris, France. Teams are released from Place Vendôme after what seems as a 24+ hour pit stop in the following order:
1.Riley & Maddison   00:25
2.Hung & Chee        00:47+0:22
3.Leo & Alana        00:58+0:33
4.Will & James       01:21+0:56
5.DeAngelo & Gary    02:15+1:50
6.Eswar & Aparna     02:25+2:00
7.Kaylynn & Haley    05:15+4:50

Route info: Travel by train to Berlin, Germany.

Once in Berlin teams will find their next clue in a suitcase by the East Side Gallery (a preserved section of the wall).

At the start we get to hear a lot of talk about the alliance.

Everybody is on the same train to Berlin, probably something like:
TGV 9561 from Paris to Frankfurt  07:20 - 11:00
ICE 372 from Frankfurt to Berlin 11:14 - 15:28

We get a shot of all teams running together in a big bunch on the platform in Berlin at 15:50. This implies that they exited the train and the gathered on the platform before starting to race.

From the Hauptbanhof (main train station) teams travel by taxi to the East Side Gallery. Kaylynn & Haley are last out of the station so there are no more taxis. They run around a bit and eventually find one, but are very stressed when they tell the driver to go to the Berlin Wall.
 "Can you relax a little bit and tell me it slow?", The taxi driver
 "The East side gallery", Kaylynn tells it a bit slower
 "Now we are on the way", Now the driver understands whet they are saying
This gives us a glimpse of what it must be like for the taxi drivers who get their cars taken over by frantic teams yelling at them to go to places quickly.
 "I run really slow", Kaylynn on why they got to the taxis last
 "Why you don't run faster? You don't look fat.", The driver

And in the taxi we learn that Chee thinks the wall is from WWII but Hung knows it is from the cold war.

At the East Side Gallery teams run along the river looking for the next clue. They all spot it more or less at the same time so they all descend on it en masse.

This clue is a route info which tells teams to drive a Trabant to the Teledisco. A Trabant is an old East German car, known for being small, difficult to drive and unreliable. We see that teams get a couple of pages titled "Quick Guide for Using a Trabant".
 "This thing is tiny", Gary when trying to get into the Trabant
 "I'm just going to stay in first", Chee is afraid to change gears once he gets the car going

Teledisco is a phone boot re-purposed into a small disco. It is located at 99 Revaler Straße (5 minutes 2.1km). Teams arrive in the following order:
 1. DeAngelo & Gary
 2. Riley & Maddison
 3. Hung & Chee, just after #2
 4. Will & James
 5. Leo & Alana
 6. Eswar & Aparna
 7. Kaylynn & Haley

Phil tries to sell us that this is the latest greatest craze, I'm not sure I buy it. Anyway teams must enter and dance for 3 minutes.

There is one booth and it holds one team so there is no way teams can pass each other. Hung & Che squeeze in together with Riley & Maddison which saves them some time.

After 3 minutes the music stops and the both prints out four bad photos of the racers. On the bottom it says "Drive to Andels hotel and park out front".

Here we see that some teams have not figured out how to make the Trabant go in reverse so they just push them out of the parking spots.

Riley & Maddison and Hung & Chee start by getting directions so when they get back to their cars Will & James are just done with the disco. They agree to drive together but Will & James promptly loose the other teams while they figure out how to release the parking brake.

Will & James soon figure out the parking brake but have lost the others. And when they are halfway to the hotel the clutch throws in the towel. Apparently production gave them a choice, fix the clutch or make their way to the hotel on foot. They select the latter.

Leo & Alana parked at the side of the hotel to look for the correct place. Then when they want to move their car it will not start. Alana offers to push it if Leo steers and thus they arrive at the front of the hotel.

Teams arrive to the front of hotel (11 minutes 3.1km) in the following order:
 1(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
 2(+0) Riley & Maddison
 3(+0) Hung & Chee
 4(+0) Will & James
 5(+1) Eswar & Aparna, as Riley & Maddison are leaving
 6(-1) Leo & Alana, a minute or so after #5
 7(+0) Kaylynn & Haley, as #5 and #6 get it

Here teams find a yield, which nobody uses, and a clue box. The clue is a road block: Who wants to feel the wind in their hair?

In this task contestants must climb 15 flights of stairs to the top of the hotel. Then they must do a face first rappel down the building. At the bottom they have to correctly answer a question to receive their next clue. There is also a max weight for racers on this task and as far as we know Gary was the only one exceeding this.

We are told, but the racers are not, that the question will be to unscramble the blinking letters lying on a roof next below. The correct answer is "Sauerkraut". teams may not use pen & paper during this task.

DeAngelo is the first to reach the bottom, but he is dumbfounded when the girl asks him to unscramble the letters.
 "I didn't see any letters, like all I saw was my life flashing before my eyes", DeAngelo
DeAngelo has to go back up and try again. He is walking back up with Hung and offers to help her if she agrees to wait for him at the bottom. She agrees and he tells her that they have to unscramble letters when they can see during the descent.
 "Did you see the letters?", the judge to Maddison who looks like a big question mark (he did not see them)
 "Andel's?", Maddison look up and see the hotel sign (which is not what she is asking for)

 "Have fun", The rigger to Hung as she starts screaming on the way down
 "I'm not even walking, I'm just falling", Hung gets the title
Hung does not appreciate the rappel but she had the presence of mind to look at the letters while she was being hooked up and she manages to figure out the word once she is back on the ground.

Both Aparna and Leo see the letters on their way down and once on the ground they brainstorm together and eventually Leo cracks the word.

Haley arrives to the downstairs rigging while Leo is getting out of his harness. They speak a bit and Leo gives some hints but does not say what the actual word is. Haley realizes this
 "You didn't help me so I won't help you", Haley interviews about Leo
 "It was hard to not help Haley, but we didn't want to be in a race for last", Leo

 "Haley does not like heights", Kaylynn
Poor Haley is absolutely terrified when she does the rappel the first time. She can not figure out the word though so she goes up again and again and so on. Apparently she did upwards of 9 rap ells and while she still could not figure out the word she did seem to get over her fear of the task. Eventually she stop rappelling and enters the hotel lobby to find some locals who can help. One lady is willing and figures out the word.
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+2)Hung* & Chee        (3-3)
2(-1)DeAngelo* & Gary    (4-2)On his 2nd attempt and after getting the answer from Hung
3(+0)Riley & Maddison*   (2-4)On his 2nd attempt and after getting the answer from DeAngelo
4(+0)Will* & James       (4-2)Got the answer from Maddison
5(+1)Leo* & Alana        (4-2)
6(-1)Eswar & Aparna*     (3-3)Just after #5
7(+0)Kaylynn & Haley*    (3-3)After ~9 rappels and asking random people in the hotel

Detour: Belt it out or belch it out

In belt it out teams must perform a classic German song "I wish I was a chicken". They must dress up and learn to sing the song, which is is song in a furious tempo. To make the task easier there are cue cards while performing, so it seems the only things needed is to sing the words quickly enough and more importantly "sell" the performance. This takes place at Ballhaus Berlin (14 minutes, 6km).

In belch it out teams must learn a sequence of beer yoga poses and then teach them to a class. This takes place at Life Artists Creators Hub at 4 Milastrasse (11 minutes, 4.8km).

 "Do you need the car?", A worried James asks Chee who just have read the clue
 "Uh, no. It's taxi", Chee's response makes many teams happy

Hung & Chee hang around and wait for DeAngelo to do his rappel. Then they wait for Maddison as well. All in all they wait for 10 minutes. Riley & Maddison wait for Will while the first two teams look for taxis. Hung & Chee are not happy when DeAngelo take the only taxi they see.
 "DeAngelo & Gary are not helping the alliance, they just bring it up when it is helpful to them", Hung

From racers we learned that the beer used in the beer yoga was non alcoholic. Teams must learn four poses and then demonstrate those for the class. Exactly how you present them turns out to be important as well. The poses they have to learn are:
 Beer salutation
 Beer chair pose
 Beer boat
 Beer dancer

Not shown on the show is the fact that Will & James's teacher did not mention that there would be cue cards so they spent 45 minutes memorizing the lyrics. The other teams got told about the cue cards and could go much faster.
 "Learning the song was tricky", James

Editing makes it seem as if Kaylynn & Haley arrive at the singing detour just as the teams in front are leaving. But we all know that this can be deceiving and we later learn that they were 4 hours behind at the pit stop so they were not even close.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+1) DeAngelo & Gary, yoga on their 2nd attempt
 2(-1) Hung & Chee, yoga
 3(+0) Riley & Maddison, yoga on their 2nd attempt
 4(+0) Will & James, sing on their 2nd attempt
 5(+1) Eswar & Aparna, sing on their 2nd attempt
 6(-1) Leo & Alana, sing on their 2nd attempt
 7(+0) Kaylynn & Haley, sing

Route info: "Race to Neukolln and search for Phil on the mat at your next pit stop"

Teams check in with Phil in the following order:
 1(+0) DeAngelo & Gary, win $7,500 each
 2(+1) Riley & Maddison
 3(-1) Hung & Chee
 4(+0) Will & James
 5(+0) Eswar & Aparna
 6(+0) Leo & Alana, just after #5
 7(+0) Kaylynn & Haley, are saved by a non-elimination

At the mat Phil berates Hung & Chee for waiting on the other teams. He points out that this probably cost them $15,000.

Fun fact, it was cold and since Kaylynn & Haley were 4 hours behind the production crew retired to somewhere warmer while waiting for them. As they did this somebody seized the opportunity and stole the pit stop mat.

At the virtual mat Phil plays with the Kaylynn & Haley.
 "Your luck might have run out", Phil
 "Yeah, we thought so", Kaylynn & Haley
 "But it hasn't", Phil lets them know this is a non-elimination

Teams spend this pit stop in Hutten Palast, a hotel consisting of small caravans in an indoor space. It looks magical. As it is Thanksgiving they all have a shared Thanksgiving meal. A welcome chance to spend time with the other teams without the stress of the race.
Logged
