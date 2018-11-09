1(+0) DeAngelo* & Gary (1-1) 2(+0) Hung* & Chee (1-1) 3(+0) Riley* & Maddison (1-1) 4(+0) Will* & James (2-0) 5(+0) Eswar & Aparna* (1-1) 6(+0) Michelle & Victoria* (1-1) 7(+1) Jerry & Frank* (0-2) 8(-1) Leo & Alana* (1-1) On her 3rd attempt 9(+0) Kaylynn & Haley* (1-2) 10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne* (1-1)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 32, Episode 2, "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"Film date: 2018-11-11 - 2018-11-13 (probably)This leg was a keep on racing leg. At the pit stop of the first leg Phil give teams their next clue which tells them to fly to Bogotá, Colombia."We're exhausted, but the other teams are too", CheeTeams jump into taxis and make it to the airport (18min). The flight to Bogotá is pre arranged so all teams are on the same flight. When presenting the destination Phil makes sure to mention that it sits at an elevation of 8,660ft.It seems as if teams were held in Bogotá airport a bit because the first we see of them is when all of them spill out of the airport like a big messy blob of ketchup escaping the bottle. They all run to a clue box which seems to be placed just outside the airport.The first clue tells teams to travel by taxi to Mina del sal (Nemocón Salt Mine) (1h36m). Once at the mine they must search the underground tunnels for a 10- or 20-minute hourglass. Then they can sign up for one of two departure times the next morning.The hourglasses will allow teams to stop another team from racing for the specified time when they encounter a yield during the race. The exact mechanics of how this will work are not explained. My guess is that when teams encounter an unused yield sign they can select to yield another team but putting up the other teams picture and leaving their hourglass. Yield signs will appear every now and then through the race.Here we have a bit of a strategy choice for teams. Is it worth spending the extra time to get a 20 minute hourglass an potentially end up in the second group leaving the next morning?Hung & Chee decide to grab the first hourglass they find while DeAngelo & Gary say they will try to get a 20-minute glass (they are shown finding a 10-minute one and searching on).Teams find hourglasses and sign up for departures in the following order:6:00am departure1. Hung & Chee, 10-minutes2. Will & James, 20-minutes3. Riley & Maddison, 20-minutes4. DeAngelo & Gary, 20-minutes5. Eswar & Aparna, 10-minutes6:30am departure6. Leo & Alana, 10-minutes7. Kellie & LaVonne, 10-minutes?. Kaylynn & Haley, 20-minutes?. Michelle & Victoria, 20-minutes10. Jerry & Frank, 10-minutesTeams spend the night in a shelter inside the mine (they are given sleeping bags). Many players have a hard time getting any sleep. This is probably a combination of being revved up for the race and the fact that some racers are snoring loudly.The next morning, at their designated release time, teams get their next clue and get out of the mine as fast as they can (there are lots of stairs to climb).This clue tells teams to travel on foot to Templo Parraoquial San Fransisco de Asís. Here they must climb the bell tower and and pick up either a small golden raft or an emerald.Once teams have their raft or emerald they must travel by taxi, through the rush hour traffic, to Plazoleta del Rosario (1h17min with no traffic). Teams with an emerald must deliver it to one of the emerald street brokers on the plaza. The golden raft must be delivered to an archaeology professor in Universidad del Rosario.The first six teams agree to help each other to find the church, but this seems to be very easy (it is only 400m away) so they get no real advantage. Once they have picked up their item they must travel in one of the marked taxis to Bogotá. It seems as if teams are not allowed to switch taxis, so if they pick a bad one they are stuck with it for the rest of the day.Also for the rest of the leg we see a lot of black clad men on motorbikes traveling by the taxis. I assume these are security.Traffic on the way in to Bogotá is horrible."Is this the freeway?", Haley asks their driver as they move at a snails pace"In theory, yes", the driver respondsKellie & LaVonne have bad luck with their taxi. The drivers phone dies on them and he has loaned his charger to another driver. Later in the leg he gets a charging cable so the phone comes back to life but apparently he is also good at ignoring the GPS directions it gives.The Emerald brokers turn out to be these groups of men huddling together and if you look carefully you see they are holding a paper with race-colored edges. But teams have to search around a bit before they realize this"This is a fake.", The "professor" plays with Riley & Maddison (they get their clue anyway)Teams deliver their items in the following order:1. Riley & Maddison2. Hung & Chee3. DeAngelo & Gary4. Eswar & Aparna5. Will & James6. Michelle & Victoria7. Leo & Alana8. Jerry & Frank9. Kellie & LaVonne10. Kaylynn & HaleyThe next clue tells teams to travel by taxi to Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos (7 minutes without traffic)."We're in the general vicinity of where we need to be, we're just not like a 100% where we need to be", Kellie as they are having a hard time finding the placeAt the next location teams find a circus tent. In front of it is a clue box with a yield sign. This is one place where teams can use their new yield power.Teams reach this in the following order:1(+2) DeAngelo & Gary2(+0) Hung & Chee3(-2) Riley & Maddison4(+1) Will & James5(-1) Eswar & Aparna6(+0) Michelle & Victoria7(+0) Leo & Alana8(+0) Jerry & Frank9(+1) Kaylynn & Haley10(-1) Kellie & LaVonneNobody feels the need to yield any other team today. Although Kaylynn & Haley regret their decision not to yield when they open the clue box and realize they are second to last.Road block: "Who feels like clowning around?"In this road block teams must first ride the wheel of death, that is they get strapped into a wheel and then rolled a couple of laps, and then walk a tightrope. They must also balance a tray with a bottle of wine while walking the rope. On their way back two glasses are added. To make this task easier there is a second wire above the racers head and on this is a pulley and a rope which the players can hold on to to help with balancing. Also, the bottle and glasses are made of plastic.Before contestants can attempt the road block they get some clown clothes and makeup done."Red lipstick is not my color", DeAngeloThis road block is easier than it seems and the only player shown to struggle is Alana who drops her stuff while walking the tightrope, twice."I'm a little scared of heights", Alana as she enters the tightrope platformTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):As DeAngelo & Gary run away from the circus they meet Will & James. They both say "Tightrope" so the latter know what the road block entails.Route info: "Travel by taxi to Carrera 26 #10-03, Bogotá"Teams reach the next location (12min) in the following order:1(+0) DeAngelo & Gary2(+0) Hung & Chee (Hung is still in her circus outfit)3(+0) Riley & Maddison4(+0) Will & James5(+0) Eswar & Aparna6(+0) Michelle & Victoria7(+0) Jerry & Frank8(+0) Leo & Alana9(+0) Kaylynn & Haley10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, arrive while there are still 4 other teams doing this taskA volqueta is a small lorry and teams need to decorate it. The decoration includes tassels, and inside there is cloth, stuffed animals and fuzzy dice."Yes, arts and crafts", Will when he reads the clueAs he introduces this task Phil points out that most teams will forget to hook up their horns. And true enough, almost all of them do.We get to see Will & James argue about the clue after the judge has rejected them. James wants to reread the clue while Will wants to straighten up the tassels. When Will later rereads the clue they realize what they have done and they talk loudly about it."I'm glad they said that so loudly", Alana overhearsLeo & Alana are so sure they got it after they did their horn so they put on their backpacks. But no luck, they have also forgotten one set of tassels at the rear."We have no idea what is wrong", LaVonneTowards the end there are four teams trying to find the problem with their trucks. Leo & Alana are the first to spot their remaining error. As they leave this task they tell Kaylynn & Haley to check their horn. The girls start fixing their horn and the other two remaining teams see this and go for their horns as well. There is only one judge so a lot depends on in which order the different teams yell "Check".Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+1) Hung & Chee2(-1) DeAngelo & Gary3(+0) Riley & Maddison4(+1) Eswar & Aparna5(+1) Michelle & Victoria6(-2) Will & James7(+1) Leo & Alana8(+1) Kaylynn & Haley9(-2) Jerry & Frank, just after #810(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, just after #9The next clue tells them to find in Parque Nacional Enrique Olaya Herrera. Teams reach Phil in the park (15min) in the following order:1(+0) Hung & Chee, win a trip to Switzerland2(+0) DeAngelo & Gary3(+0) Riley & Maddison4(+0) Eswar & Aparna5(+0) Michelle & Victoria6(+0) Will & James7(+0) Leo & Alana8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley9(+0) Jerry & Frank10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, are eliminated"This definitely made our friendship that much closer", Kellie"We even hugged like four times", LaVonne"And we never hug", Kellie