1. Hung & Chee 03:36 2. DeAngelo & Gary 03:58 +0:22 3. Riley & Maddison 04:22 +0:46 4. Eswar & Aparna 04:29 +0:53 5. Michelle & Victoria 04:34 +0:58 6. Will & James 05:11 +1:35 7. Leo & Alana 06:28 +2:52 8. Kaylynn & Haley 06:31 +2:55 9. Jerry & Frank 06:33 +2:57



9V1421 BOG-CCS 2018-11-14 07:44 - 10:34

9V1272 CCS-MAO 2018-11-14 12:30 - 15:15





1 kg Macaxeira Com Casca



1 Tipiti located at box 48 in

Mercardo Municipal



2 pares de luvas locate at

box 48 in Mercado

Municipal (NOTE: Make sure

they are not too small)



2 litros garrafa Tucupi



2 Redes



1 sacola de Tucumã

descascado



1 Terċada



1 kg Goma



10 Murupi



2 kg file fresco de

Pirarucu located at box 35

in the Mercado Manaus

Moderna fish market



1 sacola térmica located at

box 35 in the Mercado

Manaus Moderna fish

market



1(+3) Will & James Riley & Maddison missing one pair of gloves (pares de luvas) Eswar & Aparna missing one pair of gloves and flour 2(+4) Hung & Chee 3(+2) Leo & Alana 4(-1) DeAngelo & Gary 5(+2) Kaylynn & Haley 6(-4) Riley & Maddison Eswar & Aparna still missing the flour 7(-6) Eswar & Aparna Jerry & Frank got a wooden machete instead of the real one they need 8(+1) Michelle & Victoria 9(-1) Jerry & Frank

1(+1) Will & James cook 2(+3) Hung & Chee cook 3(+1) Kaylynn & Haley cook 4(-3) Riley & Maddison build 5(+2) DeAngelo & Gary build Leo & Alana cook 6(+2) Michelle & Victoria cook 7(-4) Eswar & Aparna build 8(-2) Leo & Alana build Jerry & Frank cook 9(+0) Jerry & Frank build

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 32, Episode 3, "We're making big moves"Film date: 2018-11-14 - 2018-11-15In the previous on the race segment Phil highlights the yield hourglasses, the alliance between the first five teams and how Leo & Alana helped Kaylynn & Haley.This episode then has a strange start. We see teams booking flights for the next leg using the Travelocity app. This is done in daylight, probably right after they checked in after the last leg. Then teams are released in the middle of the night.At the starting line we get an interview with Will & James where they say they want to knock out Leo & Alana. The "crime" the latter did was to help Kaylynn & Haley in the previous leg.Teams are released in the following order:Teams must now fly to Manaus, Brazil. They get $285 for this leg ofthe race."We learned from the last leg that reading your clue is very helpful", Alana"We also learned that on the first leg, so hopefully this time the lesson will stick", LeoAt the airport Will & James talk to the other teams of their alliance to really formalize it. They all go for it so we have one alliance made up of Will & James, Riley & Maddison, Hung & Chee, DeAngelo & Gary, Eswar & Aparna.All teams are on the same flight to Manaus:Once in Manaus there is the normal race to the taxis and then on to Mercado Municipal. Or at least that is what the episode shows. From the flights we see that they arrive in the afternoon but it is morning when they arrive at the market. My guess is that they held the teams at the airport and released them the following morning."It's serious when I have my hair in a bun, no matter how sweaty I get it's still gonna look good", Michelle"Let's follow them, they might know where they are going", Jerry decide to follow Michelle & Victoria (who do not know where they are going)Teams are looking for box 13 in the Hortifruti granjeiro at Mercado Municipal, they find itin the following order:1. Eswar & Aparna2. Riley & Maddison3. DeAngelo & Gary4. Will & James5. Leo & Alana6. Hung & Chee7. Kaylynn & Haley8. Jerry & Frank9. Michelle & VictoriaRoute info: "Search the market and purchase all of the items on the enclosed list". The enclosed list reads:Fun fact; when Phil present the task he shows a slightly different shopping list (3kg of the first item instead of 1kg).Teams also get a shopping bag to keep all their stuff in. Once done they must show their haul to the dock manager. Once he has confirmed they got everything he will give them their next clue.The five team alliance comes into play here and they all help each other."The market was pure mayhem", RileyOne of the items on the list is a steel machete and this is sharp and comes with no protection. I wonder if this is the reason we see multiple racers with bandages on their hands later in the episode?Teams complete their shopping in the following order:The next clue is a route info telling teams to travel deeper into the Amazon by boat to the Dessana tribe. The extra info here tells teams to keep their shopped items with them until they are directed to use them.What follows is even more chaos and confusion. Most of the teams miss the part about keeping their stuff. What happens is:Will & James, bring their bag to the boat but forget their machete and the fishDeAngelo & Gary, forget their bag but realize it in the boatRiley & Maddison, bring their bagHung & Chee, forget their bag but are told that they need it by Riley & MaddisonKaylynn & Haley, forget their bag but realize they need itLeo & Alana, forget their bag but realize they need itEswar & Aparna, bring their bagMichelle & Victoria, forget their bagJerry & Frank, forget their bagThere was much confusion as teams went back to the judging table to collect their stuff. Things got mixed up and items got missing. In the end nobody got penalized but some teams had to go back to the market to buy more of some things."We never got our scarf, but the judge checked it", Chee"So that's ours then", Hung, pointing to another scarf"No these are ours, we had the checkered green", Gary defends their thingsKaylynn & Haley feel lucky. They spread their stuff on the sand and had the judge to check it there. It therefore did not get mixed with the other teams and was easy to scoop up when they realized their mistake.Going back to the market to buy more stuff includes climbing a lot of stairs to get up from the beach. And did I mention that it is really hot and very humid?In the end two teams leave the market in the boats without their shopped goods."Don't tell them that they need their stuff", DeAngelo & Gary when they see Michelle & Victoria about to leaveEventually Michelle & Victoria's boat catches up with DeAngelo & Gary's. Now the boys feel they have a big enough cushion so they let the girls know that they need their stuff. The girls have to turn around and go back to the dock, which is by now 20-30 minutes behind them.As the girls are on their way back they pass Jerry & Frank going the other direction. They yell "Did you bring your stuff?", but the boys does not hear what they say."They weren't that far ahead but they are already on their way back so they knocked it out", JerryJerry & Frank do not realize they need their stuff until they arrive at the village and see that the other teams brought theirs. To be certain they also ask the teams already on shore. In the end they have to go back.The episode does not say how long the boat ride was. But in the extra scenes we see that Jerry & Frank had to stop to refuel on the way. I also found one tour company which said their boats take 90 minutes (no idea if they are faster or slower though).Teams arrive at the Desana tribe in following order:1(+1) Riley & Maddison2(-1) Will & James3(+4) Eswar & Aparna4(+1) Kaylynn & Haley5(-3) Hung & Chee6(-3) Leo & Alana7(-3) DeAngelo & Gary8(+0) Michelle & Victoria9(+0) Jerry & FrankOnce teams arrive they have to find the chief who will give them their next clue. Finding him is not hard but it turns out that their next clue hangs high up in a tree. The chief takes his blow pipe and shoots down a clue for the teams (we never get to see him miss and the teams sound impressed).I should probably also mention that the CBS blurrers had to work overtime on this episode. All the Desana women we see are topless (and blurred).Detour: "Shelter from trees or well done please"In shelter from trees teams must carry a bunch of palm leaves from the shore up to the chief's new house and then use them to cover a section of his new roof.In well done please teams must use the items they bought at the market to prepare a meal.The build task is trickier than it looks. The palm leaves must be tied down in a particular way. Fortunately the judge is nice and he shows teams what they have done wrong.Riley & Maddison spot the small details at the build and they tell DeAngelo & Gary who did not."We have an alliance with them, we looked at each other like 'Do we help them?' 'yes'", RileyAt the building challenge Eswar & Aparna are having a difficult time."Turns out, coding is very different from putting together a hut", Aparna"We're used to his heat and humidity", Maddison is happy they are from Hawaii"I can't think of anything better than a cooking challenge because I'm all about it. They don't trust me with knifes but I'm ninja in the kitchen", MichelleMichelle & Victoria proceed to have a mini meltdown at the cooking challenge where Michelle yells at Victoria for not collecting the juice they got when straining things.Leo & Alana are not happy about being U-turned but they do not hang around to went their frustration. Instead they immediately head to the build detour."Will & James either see us a real long term threat or they are really dumb", LeoLeo & Alana make one crucial mistake at the build. They do not realize that the palm leaves must face a certain way. Alana almost breaks down when they have to redo the task. Fortunately Leo keeps his cool and they get through it.Teams complete the detour in the following order:The editing shows Jerry & Frank completing the cooking before it shows Leo & Alana getting approved at the build. But we never get to see both teams in the same shot so I am fairly certain that all other teams had left for the pit stop before Jerry & Frank returned to the village with their goods.The next clue is a route info which tells teams to make their way on foot to the Molokai beach hut. Here they will find a double U-turn and their next clue. The clue also tells them that there will be only two U-turns in this race.Finding the U-turn board is easy so no placements change on the way there. At the board Will & James U-turn Leo & Alana because they feel more threatened by them than the rest."We're making big moves", Will 7 James get the titleKaylynn & Haley feel they owe Leo & Alana a service after the help they got in the previous leg so they U-turn Jerry & Frank.The next clue sits in a urn on the ground next to the U-turn board. This is easy to find for everybody but Michelle & Victoria who spend 34 minutes to look for it. They are passed my Eswar & Aparna while they are searching for the clue down at the beach.The clue tells teams to travel by riverboat to another boat named Barco Correa Filho where Phil awaits.Teams reach Phil in the following order:1(+0) Will & James, win a trip to Bali2(+0) Hung & Chee3(+0) Kaylynn & Haley4(+0) Riley & Maddison5(+0) DeAngelo & Gary6(+0) Eswar & Aparna7(+0) Michelle & Victoria8(+0) Leo & Alana9(+0) Jerry & Frank, are eliminated"You have to make every experience a winning experience and we had a winning experience, I wouldn't trade it for the world", Frank