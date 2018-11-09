Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 5, "You don't strike me as a Renaissance man"
Film date: 2018-11-19 - 2018-11-20
The driving times shown here are from Google and assume no traffic. So they should be taken with a big serving of Chantilly cream.
The last leg ended at Plaza Italia in Asunción, Paraguay. This is also where teams are released after what seems as a bit over 24h pit stop. Teams are released in the following order:
|1.
|Will & James
|01:41
|2.
|Michelle & Victoria
|01:55
|+0:14
|3.
|Leo & Alana
|02:35
|+0:54
|4.
|Riley & Maddison
|02:39
|+0:58
|5.
|Eswar & Aparna
|03:11
|+1:30
|6.
|Hung & Chee
|??:??
|+?:??
|7.
|DeAngelo & Gary
|??:??
|+?:??
|8.
|Kaylynn & Haley
|??:??
|+?:??
Route info: "Fly to Paris, France". Once they land teams must drive themselves to a castle named Domaine de Chantilly in Chantilly, France.
"I know how to drive a stick
", Will looks forward to the self drive
"I'm basically fluent in stick shift
", Riley has lived in Europe
Teams end up on two different flights. Flight #1 is (first leg is unsure):
AR1261 ASU-EZE 2018-11-19 08:39 - 10:25 (scheduled 08:35-10:25)
AF229 EZE-CDG 2018-11-19 14:29 - 07:34+1 (scheduled 14:35-07:50+1)
This carries:
Will & James
Michelle & Victoria
Leo & Alana
Riley & Maddison
Flight #2 is (first leg is unsure):
LA1317 ASU-GRU 2018-11-19 10:15 - 13:16 (scheduled 10:25-13:30)
AF457 GRU-CDG 2018-11-19 17:32 - 07:44+1 (scheduled 17:35-08:05+1)
This carries:
Hung & Chee
DeAngelo & Gary
Kaylynn & Haley
Eswar & Aparna
The flights are supposed to land 15 minutes apart but end up being 10 minutes apart. At the airport teams pick up their cars and find that they are going to be driving stick.
Riley & Maddison are first out of the parking garage. After them come Will & James, or at least they try. ill has a hard time driving so their car gets stuck on the exit ramp, effectively blocking the teams behind.
"Baby, we need to go
", James
And while they are stuck in the airport parking garage we cut over to the Volleyball bros making good progress on the freeway.
"There's gotta be at least one team that doesn't really know how to drive a stick
", Riley
Back in the parking garage Leo jumps out of his car and runs up to Will & James. He jumps into their car and drives them up to the next level and to the side so the teams behind can pass.
"I hope it gets them eliminated
", Leo as he drives past
Will is freaking out but eventually he figures out that he has had the 3rd gear in all the time. And that is not the right gear when you want to start on an uphill ramp.
Another team struggling with the manual gears is Kaylynn & Haley.
"Kaylynn and I thought that we could drive a stick shift, but we were very wrong
", Haley
And that is not all they struggle with, they have an awfully hard time finding the castle. Perhaps because the start off driving towards Paris which means they run into a lot of traffic and also that they are getting farther from the castle as they are driving in the wrong direction.
"I don't know where I'm going Victoria
", Michelle when Leo & Alana took an exit and they did not
"We asked somebody but only wrote down vague directions
", Michelle
Meanwhile James complains that Leo wasn't very nice when he helped them with their car.
"We used the U-turn but it's like no empathy
", James
Teams reach the castle (25 minutes) in the following order:
1. Riley & Maddison
2. Leo & Alana, arrive as #1 is leaving
3. Will & James, arrive as #2 are doing the task
4. Hung & Chee, arrive as #3 are doing the task
5. Eswar & Aparna, arrive as #4 is leaving
6. Michelle & Victoria, seconds after #5
7. DeAngelo & Gary, before Eswar & Aparna have left
8. Kaylynn & Haley
Road block: Who has an eye for art?
This castle turns out to have a very big collection of antique paintings. In one room there is a party going on, there seems to be about 50 party guests and they are all dressed in period clothing. Nine of them are dressed up as people featured in one of the ~70 paintings in the next room. The players must find one of these nine people and present them together with the name of the artist (the paintings are labeled) to the judge to get their next clue.
Riley's strategy was to concentrate on the few party guests wearing bright colors. Unfortunately he couldn't find any of them in the art gallery, but then he found one guy with facial hair.
Alana hopes that her masters degree in fine arts will help.
While Alana does the road block Leo tells the camera that he hopes that Will & James are still stuck at the airport. Alas his hopes are dashed as right then Will & James arrive through the door behind him.
Hung spots one party guest looking like Jesus and decided to look for him. That turns out to be a successful strategy.
"I love art
", Gary
"You don't really strike me as a renaissance man
", DeAngelo gets the title
Kaylynn & Haley arrive last, and when they do arrive they find their speed bump. They must clean up the riding gear for two horses.
"I have never used any of these cleaning supplies, and there is also something that stinks
", Kaylynn
The editing tries to make it seem as if they arrive to their speed bump as two teams are still doing this road block. That may or may not be true, but all teams have left the road block when they get to the party.
Most racers find a correct guest on their first attempt. They complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
|1(+0)
|Riley* & Maddison
|(2-2)
|2(+0)
|Leo & Alana*
|(2-2)
|3(+0)
|Will* & James
|(3-1)
|On his 2n attempt
|4(+0)
|Hung* & Chee
|(2-2)
|5(+1)
|Michelle & Victoria*
|(2-2)
|6(+1)
|DeAngelo & Gary*
|(2-2)
|7(-2)
|Eswar & Aparna*
|(2-2)
|On her 16th attempt
|8(+0)
|Kaylynn & Haley*
|(2-2)
Teams must now make their way, on foot, to a restaurant called Le Vertugadin in Chantilly (about 1km). There they must hand whip Chantilly Cream. They must prepare two bowls and the cream must be firm enough so hat the bowls can be turned upside down without it falling out. Then they have to put this on four pies.
Teams quickly realize that whipping cream manually is hard work.
"Let's see your forearms
", Maddison to the judge after learning he makes 16 pies a day
The first three teams are all at this task at the same time.
Once done with the pies teams are told to deliver them in the tent outside. In the tent are people pelting the racers with pies. The teams must place their pies on a table at the far end. Nobody drops their pies so we do not get to know if they would have had to redo them in this case.
Riley & Maddison ruin the surprise by telling Will & James and Hung & Chee about the pie throwers. They do this because they have an alliance and later they interview that Gary & DeAngelo are also in the alliance but it is not as strong with them (and they had not arrived to the restaurant yet).
Kaylynn & Haley are last at this task and they feel very last, but are not giving up.
"We haven't seen anybody in hours
", Kaylynn
Teams complete this task in the following order:
1(+0) Riley & Maddison
2(+0) Leo & Alana
3(+0) Will & James
4(+0) Hung & Chee
5(+0) Michelle & Victoria
6(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
7(+0) Eswar & Aparna
8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
Teams must now drive back to Paris and find Musée des arts forains. The clue actually tells teams to drive to a parking garage in Bercy (Saemes Parking Bercy Seine) and leave their cars there. This is about a 10 minute walk from the museum).
Michelle & Victoria are having trouble finding the museum. They are shown asking a guy on the street who gives them directions and tells them it is less than 2km away. But they take off in the wrong direction and get lost. Eventually we get a sign on the screen that they have been driving for 6 hours 30 minutes.
At the museum (44 minutes) teams find a yield and a clue box. They arrive in the following order:
1(+0) Riley & Maddison
2(+0) Leo & Alana, just as #1 leave
3(+1) Hung & Chee, while #2 are at the task
4(-1) Will & James
?(+?) DeAngelo & Gary
?(+?) Eswar & Aparna
7(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
8(-1) Michelle & Victoria
Nobody uses the yield.
Double roadblock: Who wants to step right up?
This museum holds a big collection of 19th century carnival games and contestants must now win three games to get their next clue. The games they must win are:
- toss three balls into a hole
- roll balls into holes to make you racing horse go
- throw balls at a pyramid of cans
The person who did not do the previous road block must perform this one.
"This is a weird one
", Maddison
Production has filled the halls with clowns, musicians etc dressed in period clothing. There is also a bunch of other people there enjoying the games.
Maddison struggles with tossing balls into the hole and laments that Riley would probably have been good at this as he is very good at darts.
Chee turn out to be better at the carnival games than Leo.
"Chee, I have been here for a few races
", Leo when Chee wins the horse races on his first attempt
"Hung & Chee are just made of magic and faerie dust
", Alana when the former leave
Kaylynn & Haley are happy when they arrive at the museum.
"We're pretty sure we're last but we're just happy we made it
", Haley
"We haven't seen a team since we pulled out of the airport
", Haley
"I sure hope that we are not last, but that is the slimmest chance
", Haley
I must admit that I am impressed by the girls here. They did mess up royally at the start of the leg but they have not given up. And that will pay off because we as viewers know there is a team behind them.
Michelle & Victoria are also not giving up, which s also impressive.
"Keep hoping, you never know
", Michelle
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
|1(+0)
|Riley & Maddison*
|(2-3)
|2(+1)
|Hung & Chee*
|(2-3)
|3(-1)
|Leo* & Alana
|(3-2)
|4(+0)
|Will & James*
|(3-2)
|5(+?)
|DeAngelo* & Gary
|(3-2)
|6(+?)
|Eswar* & Aparna
|(3-2)
|7(+0)
|Kaylynn* & Haley
|(3-2)
|8(+0)
|Michelle* & Victoria
|(3-2)
Route info: Race to Ponts des Arts.
This is the pit stop for this leg of the race. Teams travel here by taxi (9 minutes).
Teams reach Phil in the following order:
1(+0) Riley & Maddison. win a trip to Vietnam
2(+0) Hung & Chee
3(+0) Leo & Alana
4(+0) Will & James
5(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
6(+0) Eswar & Aparna
7(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
8(+0) Michelle & Victoria, are eliminated
Kaylynn & Haley have a hard time believing Phil when he tells them that they are not last.
"I never thought somebody could screw up worse than us
", Kaylynn
"We're so thankful for everything
", Michelle
We also get to hear that Michelle & Victoria feel very close now, and they were not close at all before the race.