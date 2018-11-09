« previous next »
TAR32 Racing reports, episode #3 is on page #1

TAR32 Racing reports, episode #3 is on page #1
October 18, 2020
And we are back. I could not do these reports without all the work which everybody else here on the board does.
Enjoy...
Re: TAR32 Racing reports, episode #1
October 18, 2020
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 1, "One million miles"
Film date: 2018-11-09 - 2018-11-11

And we are finally back again. Now in these Corona times we definitely need a bit of escapism and what better than a new version of our favorite race? The title of this premiere episode refers to the fact that after this season the race has traveled more than one million miles total.

This season starts at night in the Hollywood bowl in Los Angeles. The teams are:
  • DeAngelo & Gary - former NFL stars
  • Kaylynn & Haley - sisters, moved out when they were young
  • Leo & Alana - Dating
  • Will & James - Boyfriends, James has applied 9 times
  • Nathan & Cody - Best friends and Noodlers
  • Jerry & Frank - father/son, father was professional coach
  • Michelle & Victoria - sisters
  • Hung & Chee - married parents
  • Riley & Maddison - pro volleyball brothers
  • Eswar & Aparna - siblings and software engineers
  • Kellie & LaVonne - Olympians (110m hurdles)

At the starting line Phil tells them that this race will be 33,000 miles.

The first clue reads: "Fly to the island of Trinidad. When you arrive travel by taxi to the 24 hour fruit stand in St Augustine and search for your next clue."

Once they have read the first clue teams jump into the taxis which just happens to be lined up outside (production may have had a hand in this) and make for the airport. There is no real rush as everybody is booked on the same flight.

 UA1815 LAX-IAH  2018-11-10  05:57 - 10:55  (scheduled 06:00 - 11:00)
 UA1457 IAH-POS  2018-11-10  14:55 - 22:07  (scheduled 14:38 - 22:00)


Once in Trinidad there is a race to the taxis and then on to the fruit stand.

Teams arrive to the fruit stand in the following order:
  1. Riley & Maddison
  2. Hung & Chee
  3. DeAngelo & Gary
  4. Jerry & Frank
  5. Nathan & Cody
  6. Michelle & Victoria
  7. Kaylynn & Haley
  8. Kellie & LaVonne
  9. Leo & Alana
 10. Will & James
 11. Eswar & Aparna

The clue here is a route info which tells teams to pick up a pair of empty oil drums, they must then roll these 1/4 mile to a carnival. Here they must find the midnight robber who will given them their next clue. The clue also says that the first seven teams to arrive will have an advantage over the others.

The midnight robber turns out to be giving out tickets for a flight the following day to Tobago and there are only room for seven teams on the first flight.

It also seems as if the clue tells teams that they must roll the oil drums because nobody tries to carry them (even though they seem to be empty and thus relatively light). Rolling the drum seems to be very uncomfortable for the longer racers.

 "Me and Maddison have these giant backpacks on, we totally over-packed", Riley on why it was hard to roll the drums
 "I thought it was better to kind of lay behind as there was a lot of pushing and showing in front", Eswar, before they realize they are way behind

The carnival is a sight to behold. There is a steel drum band, fire breathers and lots of people in colorful costumes who are dancing. Many of the costumes are also of a minimal nature so there is a lot of blurring on the screen. It seems to be a really good party.

Teams find the midnight robber in the following order:
  1(+2) DeAngelo & Gary
  2(+2) Jerry & Frank
  3(-2) Riley & Maddison
  4(-2) Hung & Chee
  5(+0) Nathan & Cody
  6(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  7(+3) Will & James
  8(+0) Kellie & LaVonne
  9(-2) Kaylynn & Haley
 10(-1) Leo & Alana
 11(+0) Eswar & Aparna

The first seven teams get a clue which reads: "Congratulations, you're flying to Tobago on the first flight."

Teams spend the night in a conference room at the airport and the next morning they fly over to Tobago. Flight #1 is:

  BW1504 POS-TAB 07:46 - 08:17 (07:40 - 08:05)

This carries:
  DeAngelo & Gary
  Jerry & Frank
  Riley & Maddison
  Hung & Chee
  Nathan & Cody
  Michelle & Victoria
  Will & James

The second flight is:

  BW1506 POS-TAB  08:03 - 08:33 (08:10 - 08:35)

This carries:
  Kellie & LaVonne
  Kaylynn & Haley
  Leo & Alana
  Eswar & Aparna

Once teams get to Tobago they must make their way to Swallows beach (5min). Here they will get their next clue from one of the boat captains sitting on the benches.

This clue tells teams to travel by boat to the Nylon pools. Here they will find 125 painted wooden fishes, scattered over an area the size of a football field. Each fish is secured with a combination lock. Attached to their boat is also a fish, and a four digit code. They must search among the fishes for one whose color marking (6 colored lines on the fins) matches the one in their boat. The code will unlock that fish which they can exchange for their next clue. Teams may not remove the fish or the code from their boat.

Many teams have to go back to their boats to look at their fish and/or code again.

Hung & Chee promptly forget their colors so they brute force the task by trying the combination on all locks.

During this task we learn that Kellie is dyslectic.

Teams get their next clue in the following order:
  1. (1st flight) Michelle & Victoria
  2. (1st flight) Riley & Maddison
  3. (1st flight) Jerry & Frank
  4. (1st flight) Will & James, the 31st fish they tried
  5. (1st flight) Hung & Chee, the 55th fish they tried
  6. (1st flight) Nathan & Cody
  7. (1st flight) DeAngelo & Gary
  8. (2nd flight) Kaylynn & Haley
  9. (2nd flight) Eswar & Aparna
 10. (2nd flight) Leo & Alana
 11. (2nd flight) Kellie & LaVonne

The next clue tells them to travel by boat to Pigeon point.

Teams reach this in the following order:
  1(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  2(+0) Riley & Maddison
  3(+1) Will & James
  4(-1) Jerry & Frank
  5(+0) Hung & Chee
  6(+1) DeAngelo & Gary
  7(-1) Nathan & Cody
  8(+1) Eswar & Aparna
  9(+1) Leo & Alana
 10(-2) Kaylynn & Haley
 11(+1) Kellie & LaVonne

Road block: "Who thinks they can steel the show?"

In this road block contestants must learn to play the steel pan. They are given a sheet of numbers (1-8). The sheet looks like:

           "Day O"
     Band Intro
Play 3, 5, 3, 5, 5, 3, 5, 8
     Band plays
Play 3, 5, 3, 5, 5, 3, 5, 8
     ...


The steel drums are marked with the corresponding numbers. All they need to do is play the indicated notes in the correct rhythm and tempo. They will even have the same sheet in front of them when performing so they do not need to memorize the tune. There is only one bad they can perform with so there will be a line.

We learn that Michelle & Victoria have been playing piano since they were five.

 "I need somebody who is smart and pretty, which is all of you", Cody selects an instructor
 "This is so embarrassing right now]/i]", Michelle as Chee is getting it (after she failed her first attempt)
 "He's hitting, it's just no rhythm", DeAngelo about his partner

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+4)Hung & Chee*        (0-1)On his 1st shown attempt
2(-1)Michelle* & Victoria(1-0)On his 2nd attempt
3(-1)Riley & Maddison*   (0-1)On his 3rd attempt
4(-1)Will* & James       (1-0)On his 5th attempt
5(-1)Jerry & Frank*      (0-1)On his 4tg attempt
6(+3)Leo* & Alana        (1-0)On his 3rd attempt
7(+1)Eswar* & Aparna     (1-0)On his 5th attempt
8(+2)Kaylynn* & Haley    (1-0)On her 7th attempt
9(-3)DeAngelo & Gary*    (0-1)On his 11th attempt
10(+1)Kellie* & LaVonne   (1-0)On her 9th attempt
11(-4)Nathan & Cody*      (0-1)After more than 6 attempt

Route info: "Race with the goats to the very first pit stop at the Buccoo integrated facility."

 "He's Asian, he probably plays the piano", Michelle about Chee
 "I should thank my parents for all those years of piano lessons", Chee after the road block

Teams get back into their boats and are then driven to the pit stop location.

 "I think I would have done better because I play the actual base drum and the piano", Victoria reveals some team dynamics (and I do not think it bodes well for them)

The Buccoo integrated facility turns out to be rigged for goat racing. There is a starting gate and each contestant gets a goat on a rope. The trick is to hold on to the goat until you cross the finish line where Phil awaits.

Holding on to the goats is trickier than it sounds since they are fast and eager to run (at least most of them). Some contestants are forced to let go but all that happens is that you get to try again.

Hung wipes out when she gets to the mat and is a bit slow to release her goat. She crashes into the greeter but quickly composes herself and gives Phil a hug.

Teams reach Phil in the following order:
  1(+0) Hung & Chee, it seems there was no price
  2(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+0) Will & James
  5(+0) Jerry & Frank
  6(+0) Leo & Alana
  7(+0) Eswar & Aparna
  8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
  9(+1) Kellie & LaVonne
 10(-1) DeAngelo & Gary
 11(+0) Nathan & Cody, are eliminated

Once teams have checked in Phil tells them that they are still racing and gives them their next clue. At least he does that for the first 10 teams. The last team is summarily eliminated instead.

Route info: "Fly to the city of Bogotá in Colombia. You have $232 for this leg of the race."

 "It is still amazing, just to get to this point with my best friend", Nathan
maf

Re: TAR32 Racing reports, episode #1
Another AMAZING recp! Thanks Maf!

I'll move these to the EPisodes at the end of the season so we preserve them to forever!

Re: TAR32 Racing reports, episode #1
Thanks for doing these! I love checking here just to see how the teams' placements changed in-between tasks.
Re: TAR32 Racing reports, episode #2
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 2, "Red Lipstick is Not My Color"
Film date: 2018-11-11 - 2018-11-13 (probably)

This leg was a keep on racing leg. At the pit stop of the first leg Phil give teams their next clue which tells them to fly to Bogotá, Colombia.

 "We're exhausted, but the other teams are too", Chee

Teams jump into taxis and make it to the airport (18min). The flight to Bogotá is pre arranged so all teams are on the same flight. When presenting the destination Phil makes sure to mention that it sits at an elevation of 8,660ft.

It seems as if teams were held in Bogotá airport a bit because the first we see of them is when all of them spill out of the airport like a big messy blob of ketchup escaping the bottle. They all run to a clue box which seems to be placed just outside the airport.

The first clue tells teams to travel by taxi to Mina del sal (Nemocón Salt Mine) (1h36m). Once at the mine they must search the underground tunnels for a 10- or 20-minute hourglass. Then they can sign up for one of two departure times the next morning.

The hourglasses will allow teams to stop another team from racing for the specified time when they encounter a yield during the race. The exact mechanics of how this will work are not explained. My guess is that when teams encounter an unused yield sign they can select to yield another team but putting up the other teams picture and leaving their hourglass. Yield signs will appear every now and then through the race.

Here we have a bit of a strategy choice for teams. Is it worth spending the extra time to get a 20 minute hourglass an potentially end up in the second group leaving the next morning?

Hung & Chee decide to grab the first hourglass they find while DeAngelo & Gary say they will try to get a 20-minute glass (they are shown finding a 10-minute one and searching on).

Teams find hourglasses and sign up for departures in the following order:
6:00am departure
  1. Hung & Chee, 10-minutes
  2. Will & James, 20-minutes
  3. Riley & Maddison, 20-minutes
  4. DeAngelo & Gary, 20-minutes
  5. Eswar & Aparna, 10-minutes

6:30am departure
  6. Leo & Alana, 10-minutes
  7. Kellie & LaVonne, 10-minutes
  ?. Kaylynn & Haley, 20-minutes
  ?. Michelle & Victoria, 20-minutes
 10. Jerry & Frank, 10-minutes

Teams spend the night in a shelter inside the mine (they are given sleeping bags). Many players have a hard time getting any sleep. This is probably a combination of being revved up for the race and the fact that some racers are snoring loudly.

The next morning, at their designated release time, teams get their next clue and get out of the mine as fast as they can (there are lots of stairs to climb).

This clue tells teams to travel on foot to Templo Parraoquial San Fransisco de Asís. Here they must climb the bell tower and and pick up either a small golden raft or an emerald.

Once teams have their raft or emerald they must travel by taxi, through the rush hour traffic, to Plazoleta del Rosario (1h17min with no traffic). Teams with an emerald must deliver it to one of the emerald street brokers on the plaza. The golden raft must be delivered to an archaeology professor in Universidad del Rosario.

The first six teams agree to help each other to find the church, but this seems to be very easy (it is only 400m away) so they get no real advantage. Once they have picked up their item they must travel in one of the marked taxis to Bogotá. It seems as if teams are not allowed to switch taxis, so if they pick a bad one they are stuck with it for the rest of the day.

Also for the rest of the leg we see a lot of black clad men on motorbikes traveling by the taxis. I assume these are security.

Traffic on the way in to Bogotá is horrible.
 "Is this the freeway?", Haley asks their driver as they move at a snails pace
 "In theory, yes", the driver responds

Kellie & LaVonne have bad luck with their taxi. The drivers phone dies on them and he has loaned his charger to another driver. Later in the leg he gets a charging cable so the phone comes back to life but apparently he is also good at ignoring the GPS directions it gives.

The Emerald brokers turn out to be these groups of men huddling together and if you look carefully you see they are holding a paper with race-colored edges. But teams have to search around a bit before they realize this

 "This is a fake.", The "professor" plays with Riley & Maddison (they get their clue anyway)
 
Teams deliver their items in the following order:
  1. Riley & Maddison
  2. Hung & Chee
  3. DeAngelo & Gary
  4. Eswar & Aparna
  5. Will & James
  6. Michelle & Victoria
  7. Leo & Alana
  8. Jerry & Frank
  9. Kellie & LaVonne
 10. Kaylynn & Haley

The next clue tells teams to travel by taxi to Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos (7 minutes without traffic).

 "We're in the general vicinity of where we need to be, we're just not like a 100% where we need to be", Kellie as they are having a hard time finding the place
 
At the next location teams find a circus tent. In front of it is a clue box with a yield sign. This is one place where teams can use their new yield power.
Teams reach this in the following order:
  1(+2) DeAngelo & Gary
  2(+0) Hung & Chee
  3(-2) Riley & Maddison
  4(+1) Will & James
  5(-1) Eswar & Aparna
  6(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  7(+0) Leo & Alana
  8(+0) Jerry & Frank
  9(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
 10(-1) Kellie & LaVonne

Nobody feels the need to yield any other team today. Although Kaylynn & Haley regret their decision not to yield when they open the clue box and realize they are second to last.

Road block: "Who feels like clowning around?"

In this road block teams must first ride the wheel of death, that is they get strapped into a wheel and then rolled a couple of laps, and then walk a tightrope. They must also balance a tray with a bottle of wine while walking the rope. On their way back two glasses are added. To make this task easier there is a second wire above the racers head and on this is a pulley and a rope which the players can hold on to to help with balancing. Also, the bottle and glasses are made of plastic.

Before contestants can attempt the road block they get some clown clothes and makeup done.
 "Red lipstick is not my color", DeAngelo

This road block is easier than it seems and the only player shown to struggle is Alana who drops her stuff while walking the tightrope, twice.
 "I'm a little scared of heights", Alana as she enters the tightrope platform

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):
1(+0)DeAngelo* & Gary    (1-1)
2(+0)Hung* & Chee        (1-1)
3(+0)Riley* & Maddison   (1-1)
4(+0)Will* & James       (2-0)
5(+0)Eswar & Aparna*     (1-1)
6(+0)Michelle & Victoria*(1-1)
7(+1)Jerry & Frank*      (0-2)
8(-1)Leo & Alana*        (1-1)On her 3rd attempt
9(+0)Kaylynn & Haley*    (1-2)
10(+0)Kellie & LaVonne*   (1-1)

As DeAngelo & Gary run away from the circus they meet Will & James. They both say "Tightrope" so the latter know what the road block entails.

Route info: "Travel by taxi to Carrera 26 #10-03, Bogotá"

Teams reach the next location (12min) in the following order:
  1(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
  2(+0) Hung & Chee (Hung is still in her circus outfit)
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+0) Will & James
  5(+0) Eswar & Aparna
  6(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  7(+0) Jerry & Frank
  8(+0) Leo & Alana
  9(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
 10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, arrive while there are still 4 other teams doing this task

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Customize a Volqueta
and then hook up its
horn for one of the
locals! If the owner
approves of your work
he will hand you your
next clue.

A volqueta is a small lorry and teams need to decorate it. The decoration includes tassels, and inside there is cloth, stuffed animals and fuzzy dice.

 "Yes, arts and crafts", Will when he reads the clue
 
As he introduces this task Phil points out that most teams will forget to hook up their horns. And true enough, almost all of them do.

We get to see Will & James argue about the clue after the judge has rejected them. James wants to reread the clue while Will wants to straighten up the tassels. When Will later rereads the clue they realize what they have done and they talk loudly about it.
 "I'm glad they said that so loudly", Alana overhears

Leo & Alana are so sure they got it after they did their horn so they put on their backpacks. But no luck, they have also forgotten one set of tassels at the rear.

 "We have no idea what is wrong", LaVonne

Towards the end there are four teams trying to find the problem with their trucks. Leo & Alana are the first to spot their remaining error. As they leave this task they tell Kaylynn & Haley to check their horn. The girls start fixing their horn and the other two remaining teams see this and go for their horns as well. There is only one judge so a lot depends on in which order the different teams yell "Check".

Teams complete this task in the following order:
  1(+1) Hung & Chee
  2(-1) DeAngelo & Gary
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+1) Eswar & Aparna
  5(+1) Michelle & Victoria
  6(-2) Will & James
  7(+1) Leo & Alana
  8(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
  9(-2) Jerry & Frank, just after #8
 10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, just after #9

The next clue tells them to find in Parque Nacional Enrique Olaya Herrera. Teams reach Phil in the park (15min) in the following order:
  1(+0) Hung & Chee, win a trip to Switzerland
  2(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
  3(+0) Riley & Maddison
  4(+0) Eswar & Aparna
  5(+0) Michelle & Victoria
  6(+0) Will & James
  7(+0) Leo & Alana
  8(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
  9(+0) Jerry & Frank
 10(+0) Kellie & LaVonne, are eliminated

 "This definitely made our friendship that much closer", Kellie
 "We even hugged like four times", LaVonne
 "And we never hug", Kellie
Re: TAR32 Racing reports, episode #3
Racing report
Amazing Race Season 32, Episode 3, "We're making big moves"
Film date: 2018-11-14 - 2018-11-15

In the previous on the race segment Phil highlights the yield hourglasses, the alliance between the first five teams and how Leo & Alana helped Kaylynn & Haley.

This episode then has a strange start. We see teams booking flights for the next leg using the Travelocity app. This is done in daylight, probably right after they checked in after the last leg. Then teams are released in the middle of the night.

At the starting line we get an interview with Will & James where they say they want to knock out Leo & Alana. The "crime" the latter did was to help Kaylynn & Haley in the previous leg.

Teams are released in the following order:
1.Hung & Chee        03:36
2.DeAngelo & Gary    03:58+0:22
3.Riley & Maddison   04:22+0:46
4.Eswar & Aparna     04:29+0:53
5.Michelle & Victoria04:34+0:58
6.Will & James       05:11+1:35
7.Leo & Alana        06:28+2:52
8.Kaylynn & Haley    06:31+2:55
9.Jerry & Frank      06:33+2:57

Teams must now fly to Manaus, Brazil. They get $285 for this leg of
the race.

 "We learned from the last leg that reading your clue is very helpful", Alana
 "We also learned that on the first leg, so hopefully this time the lesson will stick", Leo

At the airport Will & James talk to the other teams of their alliance to really formalize it. They all go for it so we have one alliance made up of Will & James, Riley & Maddison, Hung & Chee, DeAngelo & Gary, Eswar & Aparna.

All teams are on the same flight to Manaus:
  9V1421  BOG-CCS 2018-11-14  07:44 - 10:34
  9V1272  CCS-MAO 2018-11-14  12:30 - 15:15


Once in Manaus there is the normal race to the taxis and then on to Mercado Municipal. Or at least that is what the episode shows. From the flights we see that they arrive in the afternoon but it is morning when they arrive at the market. My guess is that they held the teams at the airport and released them the following morning.

 "It's serious when I have my hair in a bun, no matter how sweaty I get it's still gonna look good", Michelle
 "Let's follow them, they might know where they are going", Jerry decide to follow Michelle & Victoria (who do not know where they are going)

Teams are looking for box 13 in the Hortifruti granjeiro at Mercado Municipal, they find it
in the following order:
 1. Eswar & Aparna
 2. Riley & Maddison
 3. DeAngelo & Gary
 4. Will & James
 5. Leo & Alana
 6. Hung & Chee
 7. Kaylynn & Haley
 8. Jerry & Frank
 9. Michelle & Victoria


Route info: "Search the market and purchase all of the items on the enclosed list". The enclosed list reads:

1 kg Macaxeira Com Casca

1 Tipiti located at box 48 in
Mercardo Municipal

2 pares de luvas locate at
box 48 in Mercado
Municipal (NOTE: Make sure
they are not too small)

2 litros garrafa Tucupi

2 Redes

1 sacola de Tucumã
descascado

1 Terċada

1 kg Goma

10 Murupi

2 kg file fresco de
Pirarucu located at box 35
in the Mercado Manaus
Moderna fish market

1 sacola térmica located at
box 35 in the Mercado
Manaus Moderna fish
market


Fun fact; when Phil present the task he shows a slightly different shopping list (3kg of the first item instead of 1kg).

Teams also get a shopping bag to keep all their stuff in. Once done they must show their haul to the dock manager. Once he has confirmed they got everything he will give them their next clue.

The five team alliance comes into play here and they all help each other.
 "The market was pure mayhem", Riley

One of the items on the list is a steel machete and this is sharp and comes with no protection. I wonder if this is the reason we see multiple racers with bandages on their hands later in the episode?

Teams complete their shopping in the following order:
1(+3)Will & James
     Riley & Maddisonmissing one pair of gloves (pares de luvas)
     Eswar & Aparnamissing one pair of gloves and flour
2(+4)Hung & Chee
3(+2)Leo & Alana
4(-1)DeAngelo & Gary
5(+2)Kaylynn & Haley
6(-4)Riley & Maddison
     Eswar & Aparnastill missing the flour
7(-6)Eswar & Aparna
     Jerry & Frankgot a wooden machete instead of the real one they need
8(+1)Michelle & Victoria
9(-1)Jerry & Frank

The next clue is a route info telling teams to travel deeper into the Amazon by boat to the Dessana tribe. The extra info here tells teams to keep their shopped items with them until they are directed to use them.

What follows is even more chaos and confusion. Most of the teams miss the part about keeping their stuff. What happens is:
  Will & James, bring their bag to the boat but forget their machete and the fish
  DeAngelo & Gary, forget their bag but realize it in the boat
  Riley & Maddison, bring their bag
  Hung & Chee, forget their bag but are told that they need it by Riley & Maddison
  Kaylynn & Haley, forget their bag but realize they need it
  Leo & Alana, forget their bag but realize they need it
  Eswar & Aparna, bring their bag
  Michelle & Victoria, forget their bag
  Jerry & Frank, forget their bag

There was much confusion as teams went back to the judging table to collect their stuff. Things got mixed up and items got missing. In the end nobody got penalized but some teams had to go back to the market to buy more of some things.
 "We never got our scarf, but the judge checked it", Chee
 "So that's ours then", Hung, pointing to another scarf
 "No these are ours, we had the checkered green", Gary defends their things

Kaylynn & Haley feel lucky. They spread their stuff on the sand and had the judge to check it there. It therefore did not get mixed with the other teams and was easy to scoop up when they realized their mistake.

Going back to the market to buy more stuff includes climbing a lot of stairs to get up from the beach. And did I mention that it is really hot and very humid?

In the end two teams leave the market in the boats without their shopped goods.
 "Don't tell them that they need their stuff", DeAngelo & Gary when they see Michelle & Victoria about to leave

Eventually Michelle & Victoria's boat catches up with DeAngelo & Gary's. Now the boys feel they have a big enough cushion so they let the girls know that they need their stuff. The girls have to turn around and go back to the dock, which is by now 20-30 minutes behind them.

As the girls are on their way back they pass Jerry & Frank going the other direction. They yell "Did you bring your stuff?", but the boys does not hear what they say.
 "They weren't that far ahead but they are already on their way back so they knocked it out", Jerry

Jerry & Frank do not realize they need their stuff until they arrive at the village and see that the other teams brought theirs. To be certain they also ask the teams already on shore. In the end they have to go back.

The episode does not say how long the boat ride was. But in the extra scenes we see that Jerry & Frank had to stop to refuel on the way. I also found one tour company which said their boats take 90 minutes (no idea if they are faster or slower though).

Teams arrive at the Desana tribe in following order:
 1(+1) Riley & Maddison
 2(-1) Will & James
 3(+4) Eswar & Aparna
 4(+1) Kaylynn & Haley
 5(-3) Hung & Chee
 6(-3) Leo & Alana
 7(-3) DeAngelo & Gary
 8(+0) Michelle & Victoria
 9(+0) Jerry & Frank

Once teams arrive they have to find the chief who will give them their next clue. Finding him is not hard but it turns out that their next clue hangs high up in a tree. The chief takes his blow pipe and shoots down a clue for the teams (we never get to see him miss and the teams sound impressed).

I should probably also mention that the CBS blurrers had to work overtime on this episode. All the Desana women we see are topless (and blurred).

Detour: "Shelter from trees or well done please"

In shelter from trees teams must carry a bunch of palm leaves from the shore up to the chief's new house and then use them to cover a section of his new roof.

In well done please teams must use the items they bought at the market to prepare a meal.

The build task is trickier than it looks. The palm leaves must be tied down in a particular way. Fortunately the judge is nice and he shows teams what they have done wrong.

Riley & Maddison spot the small details at the build and they tell DeAngelo & Gary who did not.
 "We have an alliance with them, we looked at each other like 'Do we help them?' 'yes'", Riley

At the building challenge Eswar & Aparna are having a difficult time.
 "Turns out, coding is very different from putting together a hut", Aparna
 "We're used to his heat and humidity", Maddison is happy they are from Hawaii

 "I can't think of anything better than a cooking challenge because I'm all about it. They don't trust me with knifes but I'm ninja in the kitchen", Michelle
Michelle & Victoria proceed to have a mini meltdown at the cooking challenge where Michelle yells at Victoria for not collecting the juice they got when straining things.

Leo & Alana are not happy about being U-turned but they do not hang around to went their frustration. Instead they immediately head to the build detour.
 "Will & James either see us a real long term threat or they are really dumb", Leo

Leo & Alana make one crucial mistake at the build. They do not realize that the palm leaves must face a certain way. Alana almost breaks down when they have to redo the task. Fortunately Leo keeps his cool and they get through it.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
1(+1)Will & Jamescook
2(+3)Hung & Cheecook
3(+1)Kaylynn & Haleycook
4(-3)Riley & Maddisonbuild
5(+2)DeAngelo & Garybuild
     Leo & Alanacook
6(+2)Michelle & Victoriacook
7(-4)Eswar & Aparnabuild
8(-2)Leo & Alanabuild
     Jerry & Frankcook
9(+0)Jerry & Frankbuild

The editing shows Jerry & Frank completing the cooking before it shows Leo & Alana getting approved at the build. But we never get to see both teams in the same shot so I am fairly certain that all other teams had left for the pit stop before Jerry & Frank returned to the village with their goods.

The next clue is a route info which tells teams to make their way on foot to the Molokai beach hut. Here they will find a double U-turn and their next clue. The clue also tells them that there will be only two U-turns in this race.

Finding the U-turn board is easy so no placements change on the way there. At the board Will & James U-turn Leo & Alana because they feel more threatened by them than the rest.
 "We're making big moves", Will 7 James get the title

Kaylynn & Haley feel they owe Leo & Alana a service after the help they got in the previous leg so they U-turn Jerry & Frank.

The next clue sits in a urn on the ground next to the U-turn board. This is easy to find for everybody but Michelle & Victoria who spend 34 minutes to look for it. They are passed my Eswar & Aparna while they are searching for the clue down at the beach.

The clue tells teams to travel by riverboat to another boat named Barco Correa Filho where Phil awaits.

Teams reach Phil in the following order:
 1(+0) Will & James, win a trip to Bali
 2(+0) Hung & Chee
 3(+0) Kaylynn & Haley
 4(+0) Riley & Maddison
 5(+0) DeAngelo & Gary
 6(+1) Eswar & Aparna
 7(-1) Michelle & Victoria
 8(+0) Leo & Alana
 9(+0) Jerry & Frank, are eliminated

 "You have to make every experience a winning experience and we had a winning experience, I wouldn't trade it for the world", Frank
Nice job listing out all the "chaos and confusion" around the bags, maf! Out of 9 teams, only Riley & Maddison and Eswar & Aparna read their clue.
Maanca
Re: TAR32 Racing reports, episode #3 is on page #1
Marionete
Going to the Pit Stop, Michelle & Victoria drop a placement, while Eswar & Aparna rise.
Marionete
Re: TAR32 Racing reports, episode #3 is on page #1
maf
Quote from: Marionete on Yesterday at 08:35:12 AM
