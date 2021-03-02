Well, i have some points to add to the discussion:



- as i said before (like TAR32), alliances are not against the rules, you're not doing anything wrong, but it really sucks for us, viewers.

I'm keeping my point even though i like the alliance members and dislike Chris/Aleisha.



- "breaking rules by using the telephones in the hotel"

- is this a rule?

- was the production of the show really aware of that?

- could the production of the show do anything about it?

- is our only source Aleisha's sister?



Anyways, so many questions before we judge it for real.



About bullying behind the cameras, it's awful and a bad attitude from the racers.



Even if you dislike someone, the least you can do is be friendly, avoid confrontation if you want to and make your choices.

Nothing wrong with helping out your friends (i don't like it but its not against the rules) or U-Turning, Sabotaging anyone a thousand times if you want to. That's the game.

Anything else that is part of the game, it's part of the game. You just deal with it.



But bullying really isn't nice.

I really hope this is fake news and if it's true, shame on all racers who did this.