The animosity toward Chris & Aleisha is really out of nowhere, tbh. They mind their own business based on what's been shown in the episodes. But we already had both Amanda & Ashleigh and Skye-Blue express negative opinions on them. (They mooched off their skate ramp assembly. They're "fake") And they get Sabotaged over a Stowaway team.



I'm glad they make it far. And possibly Final 4 at best, if I understand correctly?