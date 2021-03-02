« previous next »
Quote from: stunami on March 01, 2021, 08:38:59 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on March 01, 2021, 07:18:55 PM
Do we know how far Chris & Aleisha/Holly & Dolor get? After today's news about the bullying and inaccurate editing going on behind the scenes, they're the only two teams left I care about and once they're gone, it will be very hard for me to keep an interest in this season lol.

Whatttt? What did you hear?

Chris made a bunch of Tweets yesterday talking about behind the scenes drama. This Reddit post sums it up pretty well:
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/lve1qh/on_twitter_spilling_major_tea_on_the_drama/
The animosity toward Chris & Aleisha is really out of nowhere, tbh. They mind their own business based on what's been shown in the episodes. But we already had both Amanda & Ashleigh and Skye-Blue express negative opinions on them. (They mooched off their skate ramp assembly. They're "fake") And they get Sabotaged over a Stowaway team.

I'm glad they make it far. And possibly Final 4 at best, if I understand correctly?
Quote from: dryedmangoez on March 03, 2021, 06:54:11 AM
The animosity toward Chris & Aleisha is really out of nowhere, tbh. They mind their own business based on what's been shown in the episodes. But we already had both Amanda & Ashleigh and Skye-Blue express negative opinions on them. (They mooched off their skate ramp assembly. They're "fake") And they get Sabotaged over a Stowaway team.

I'm glad they make it far. And possibly Final 4 at best, if I understand correctly?

Possibly even Final 3 if Canberra really isn't our finale  :waves:
Ooo! I'll set my expectations unreasonably high then and set myself up for disappointment and assume the post-Race drama or whatever are because the Originals end up not being as successful as the True Alliance on TAR32  :funny:
This season has soo much behind the scenes drama going on.. 😬

On top of my posts from a few weeks ago, some of the cast appeared to recently be making fun of Chris & Aleisha and their dietary restrictions on social media.

Now it turns out that during the race, the teams in the alliance were breaking rules by using the telephone in the hotel rooms the racers stayed at overnight in the Darwin legs and were calling the other teams trying to make deals to U-Turn Chris & Aleisha and Holly & Dolor. That is EXPLICITLY against the rules of the show. This is now being confirmed by Aleisha's sister who has started posting on Reddit.

Aleisha's sister also started posting about some other social media bullying going on, to the point that, Amanda herself, made a Reddit account to defend herself. And now the two of them are going back and forth and arguing on Reddit. 🥴

That's not to mention the rumors (not verified at all, but I've seen it mentioned in several places) that there was an actual physical fight involving racers from this season. Yikes.
