This season has soo much behind the scenes drama going on.. 😬



On top of my posts from a few weeks ago, some of the cast appeared to recently be making fun of Chris & Aleisha and their dietary restrictions on social media.



Now it turns out that during the race, the teams in the alliance were breaking rules by using the telephone in the hotel rooms the racers stayed at overnight in the Darwin legs and were calling the other teams trying to make deals to U-Turn Chris & Aleisha and Holly & Dolor. That is EXPLICITLY against the rules of the show. This is now being confirmed by Aleisha's sister who has started posting on Reddit.



Aleisha's sister also started posting about some other social media bullying going on, to the point that, Amanda herself, made a Reddit account to defend herself. And now the two of them are going back and forth and arguing on Reddit. 🥴



That's not to mention the rumors (not verified at all, but I've seen it mentioned in several places) that there was an actual physical fight involving racers from this season. Yikes.