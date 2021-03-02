« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*  (Read 11850 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #100 on: March 02, 2021, 07:29:14 AM »
Quote from: stunami on March 01, 2021, 08:38:59 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on March 01, 2021, 07:18:55 PM
Do we know how far Chris & Aleisha/Holly & Dolor get? After today's news about the bullying and inaccurate editing going on behind the scenes, they're the only two teams left I care about and once they're gone, it will be very hard for me to keep an interest in this season lol.

Whatttt? What did you hear?

Chris made a bunch of Tweets yesterday talking about behind the scenes drama. This Reddit post sums it up pretty well:
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheAmazingRace/comments/lve1qh/on_twitter_spilling_major_tea_on_the_drama/
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2386
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #101 on: March 03, 2021, 06:54:11 AM »
The animosity toward Chris & Aleisha is really out of nowhere, tbh. They mind their own business based on what's been shown in the episodes. But we already had both Amanda & Ashleigh and Skye-Blue express negative opinions on them. (They mooched off their skate ramp assembly. They're "fake") And they get Sabotaged over a Stowaway team.

I'm glad they make it far. And possibly Final 4 at best, if I understand correctly?
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6021
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #102 on: March 03, 2021, 08:14:12 AM »
Quote from: dryedmangoez on March 03, 2021, 06:54:11 AM
The animosity toward Chris & Aleisha is really out of nowhere, tbh. They mind their own business based on what's been shown in the episodes. But we already had both Amanda & Ashleigh and Skye-Blue express negative opinions on them. (They mooched off their skate ramp assembly. They're "fake") And they get Sabotaged over a Stowaway team.

I'm glad they make it far. And possibly Final 4 at best, if I understand correctly?

Possibly even Final 3 if Canberra really isn't our finale  :waves:
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2386
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #103 on: March 03, 2021, 02:40:42 PM »
Ooo! I'll set my expectations unreasonably high then and set myself up for disappointment and assume the post-Race drama or whatever are because the Originals end up not being as successful as the True Alliance on TAR32  :funny:
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:40:56 AM »
This season has soo much behind the scenes drama going on.. 😬

On top of my posts from a few weeks ago, some of the cast appeared to recently be making fun of Chris & Aleisha and their dietary restrictions on social media.

Now it turns out that during the race, the teams in the alliance were breaking rules by using the telephone in the hotel rooms the racers stayed at overnight in the Darwin legs and were calling the other teams trying to make deals to U-Turn Chris & Aleisha and Holly & Dolor. That is EXPLICITLY against the rules of the show. This is now being confirmed by Aleisha's sister who has started posting on Reddit.

Aleisha's sister also started posting about some other social media bullying going on, to the point that, Amanda herself, made a Reddit account to defend herself. And now the two of them are going back and forth and arguing on Reddit. 🥴

That's not to mention the rumors (not verified at all, but I've seen it mentioned in several places) that there was an actual physical fight involving racers from this season. Yikes.
Logged

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6021
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:52:16 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 12:40:56 AM
On top of my posts from a few weeks ago, some of the cast appeared to recently be making fun of Chris & Aleisha and their dietary restrictions on social media.

Not just appeared to. They were.

Anurag posted a snarky tweet about "Are oysters vegan" and then even when other people (including Chris) replied to him, he still posted the same line on his Insta story with "They don't have nervous systems". It was also reposted by a few of the other teams.

And then after the episode aired they were liking hate IG comments on Chris & Aleisha. Then three teams in the group (everyone but Brendon & Jackson) posted a story about "CHAMPIONS NEVER QUIT!!!!!" or something like that. Brendon posted a post on Insta talking about not judging Chris & Aleisha for their beliefs but Jackson has been liking isolated hate comments about Chris & Aleisha.

Just yikes lol.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:50 AM by gamerfan09 »
Logged

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2386
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #106 on: Today at 02:48:30 AM »
It's sad to hear all of that. I expect such toxicity from fans (and there's been plenty on social media especially against C&A), but the teams themselves? Disappointing.
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2496
  • <3
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:17:48 AM »
Well, i have some points to add to the discussion:

- as i said before (like TAR32), alliances are not against the rules, you're not doing anything wrong, but it really sucks for us, viewers.
I'm keeping my point even though i like the alliance members and dislike Chris/Aleisha.

- "breaking rules by using the telephones in the hotel"
- is this a rule?
- was the production of the show really aware of that?
- could the production of the show do anything about it?
- is our only source Aleisha's sister?

Anyways, so many questions before we judge it for real.

About bullying behind the cameras, it's awful and a bad attitude from the racers.

Even if you dislike someone, the least you can do is be friendly, avoid confrontation if you want to and make your choices.
Nothing wrong with helping out your friends (i don't like it but its not against the rules) or U-Turning, Sabotaging anyone a thousand times if you want to. That's the game.
Anything else that is part of the game, it's part of the game. You just deal with it.

But bullying really isn't nice.
I really hope this is fake news and if it's true, shame on all racers who did this.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2386
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:30:24 AM »
I haven't seen everything posted, but a lot of the shade and stuff like that, at the very least, is all public. Posted on their IGs, exchanges on Twitter and even in a TARAu FB group apparently. And this is the Racers themselves posting. Even the early boot teams have tweeted and liked tweets of varying degrees of vagueness implying there's definitely smoke here. And of course, when there's smoke...
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2496
  • <3
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:43:15 AM »
How sad. Even earlier today i was thinking this was the best cast ever.
Logged
100% commitment makes everything easy
99% commitment makes everything hard

Offline mjharmstone

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 83
    • You Are Team No. Podcast
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:12:52 AM »
Yes it's a rule that teams can't communicate without cameras being there. They usually remove all phones, clocks, TVs etc from hotel rooms to stop teams even having a whiff of being able to communicate.
Logged

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1673
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:39:01 PM »
The fact that so much happened in Darwin is incredible. To us, with three episodes each week, the race is quite fast, but between the Pit Stop at Darwin and the Blue Mountains, 13 legs have taken place- roughly three weeks of racing and isolation.

The race is already exhausting, but to just stop for a moment and appreciate the mental toll this must have taken gives a lot of insight into race dynamics. I can't imagine how Chris and Aleisha handled it and frankly, I'd have said something a lot sooner than the Pit Stop after the oyster Intersection were I in their shoes.
Logged
"To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity" - Nelson Mandela

"We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion. " - Robin Williams, Dead Poets Society

Offline dryedmangoez

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2386
    • DryedMangoez.com
Re: TAR Australia 5: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Thread! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS*
« Reply #112 on: Today at 01:23:12 PM »
Also worth noting they didn't get spa days and fancy meals and day trips to relax and unwind either.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 