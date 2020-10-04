Bull****.
Liane has hurt her hand or her wrist or whatever, and the doctor says she can't compete in the Head-to-Head. The challenge is to balance on a rolling log as if it were a horse, two team members fight, then the other two team members fight, followed by a tiebreaker. Since Liane can't do it, Eviatar has to do it alone, giving the team an unfair advantage as Liane probably doesn't have good balance and would have lost.
Let me take you back to season 4. Alexa badly hurt her leg on that season, and then she and Raz came to a task where they had to roll on a log in the water. Alexa obviously cannot do this task, so Raz has to do it alone. But they had to serve a 1-hour penalty before he could.
Also in season 4, let me take you back to the likes of Roni & Yael and Gal & Liel. Both teams had one member hurt themselves during a Head-to-Head and could no longer compete in it. In both of those cases, the teams forfeit the Head-to-Head and had to wait until all other teams passed them and then serve the 15-minute penalty.
Eviatar & Liane should have forfeit their Head-to-Head and ended up in last place. Bull****.