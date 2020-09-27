« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion  (Read 5168 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline T.a22

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 22
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 05:40:46 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on September 27, 2020, 05:52:45 PM
Quote from: T.a22 on September 27, 2020, 06:09:53 AM
hey!

Does everyone here speak Hebrew? If not, how do you understand what the contestants are saying? do you have subtitles?

Boy, I get this question a lot. I personally feel you don't need to speak the language to watch any version of The Amazing Race. As long as you understand what the tasks are (usually through Wikipedia), it's still an enjoyable time even if you don't know what anybody is saying. The essence of travel, beautiful destinations, and exciting tasks are still there. Not to mention they usually speak a lot of English when out and abroad, trying to communicate with foreigners.

Furthermore, all Israeli TV is subtitled with Hebrew text. With the help of an online Hebrew keyboard and Google Translate, I can stop and translate anything I really want to know the meaning of.

Ok,You can ask me if there'ss something you don't understand
Logged

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:05:47 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on October 03, 2020, 10:49:31 PM
So, uh...No episode 11 yet?

Reshet posted the episode later than normal. It's up now.
Logged

Offline tatasport

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 01:15:18 PM »
I'm back and just caught up with the last 4 eps thankfully!
I just saw their Instagram that their next episode will be this Monday after the news (usual time IDT).

Show content
On the last leg in Amsterdam: omg Vova & Alla whyy~ they're lost on their way to Pit Stop but that task- hopefully the pre-Pit Stop this time doesn't go that way but idk. But things are getting hotter omg, any wild inference I should explain on

This latest ep (ep11, the first part of this Armenian leg) made me think that there's something between Omer & Netta and Ash & Alis, but I still have to understand why and on how. Meanwhile, I started to remember (after watching the Amsterdam leg's pit stop) this sad fact back on season 5, that time when Yael & Yosiel was first on the Vietnam leg, they were last on the Cambodian leg. Hopefully not this time around~ then on the start of this leg I thought there's sth between them and Shay & Shani (another deal? idk?) but Yael & Yosiel ended up yielded. No one can stop them hopefully I believe.

MEANWHILE... Eviatar, why again why-
Logged
הפעם עד הגמר - זירה, 2016
🇮🇱🇫🇷

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1332
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:59:42 PM »
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 