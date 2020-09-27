Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
2 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Quote from: T.a22 on September 27, 2020, 06:09:53 AMhey!Does everyone here speak Hebrew? If not, how do you understand what the contestants are saying? do you have subtitles?Boy, I get this question a lot. I personally feel you don't need to speak the language to watch any version of The Amazing Race. As long as you understand what the tasks are (usually through Wikipedia), it's still an enjoyable time even if you don't know what anybody is saying. The essence of travel, beautiful destinations, and exciting tasks are still there. Not to mention they usually speak a lot of English when out and abroad, trying to communicate with foreigners.Furthermore, all Israeli TV is subtitled with Hebrew text. With the help of an online Hebrew keyboard and Google Translate, I can stop and translate anything I really want to know the meaning of.
hey!Does everyone here speak Hebrew? If not, how do you understand what the contestants are saying? do you have subtitles?
So, uh...No episode 11 yet?
Page created in 0.027 seconds with 31 queries.