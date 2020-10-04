Show content

On the last leg in Amsterdam: omg Vova & Alla whyy~ they're lost on their way to Pit Stop but that task- hopefully the pre-Pit Stop this time doesn't go that way but idk. But things are getting hotter omg, any wild inference I should explain on



This latest ep (ep11, the first part of this Armenian leg) made me think that there's something between Omer & Netta and Ash & Alis, but I still have to understand why and on how. Meanwhile, I started to remember (after watching the Amsterdam leg's pit stop) this sad fact back on season 5, that time when Yael & Yosiel was first on the Vietnam leg, they were last on the Cambodian leg. Hopefully not this time around~ then on the start of this leg I thought there's sth between them and Shay & Shani (another deal? idk?) but Yael & Yosiel ended up yielded. No one can stop them hopefully I believe.



MEANWHILE... Eviatar, why again why-

I'm back and just caught up with the last 4 eps thankfully!I just saw their Instagram that their next episode will be this Monday after the news (usual time IDT).