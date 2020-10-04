« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 05:40:46 AM
Quote from: G.B. on September 27, 2020, 05:52:45 PM
Quote from: T.a22 on September 27, 2020, 06:09:53 AM
hey!

Does everyone here speak Hebrew? If not, how do you understand what the contestants are saying? do you have subtitles?

Boy, I get this question a lot. I personally feel you don't need to speak the language to watch any version of The Amazing Race. As long as you understand what the tasks are (usually through Wikipedia), it's still an enjoyable time even if you don't know what anybody is saying. The essence of travel, beautiful destinations, and exciting tasks are still there. Not to mention they usually speak a lot of English when out and abroad, trying to communicate with foreigners.

Furthermore, all Israeli TV is subtitled with Hebrew text. With the help of an online Hebrew keyboard and Google Translate, I can stop and translate anything I really want to know the meaning of.

Ok,You can ask me if there'ss something you don't understand
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 08:05:47 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 03, 2020, 10:49:31 PM
So, uh...No episode 11 yet?

Reshet posted the episode later than normal. It's up now.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 01:15:18 PM
I'm back and just caught up with the last 4 eps thankfully!
I just saw their Instagram that their next episode will be this Monday after the news (usual time IDT).

Show content
On the last leg in Amsterdam: omg Vova & Alla whyy~ they're lost on their way to Pit Stop but that task- hopefully the pre-Pit Stop this time doesn't go that way but idk. But things are getting hotter omg, any wild inference I should explain on

This latest ep (ep11, the first part of this Armenian leg) made me think that there's something between Omer & Netta and Ash & Alis, but I still have to understand why and on how. Meanwhile, I started to remember (after watching the Amsterdam leg's pit stop) this sad fact back on season 5, that time when Yael & Yosiel was first on the Vietnam leg, they were last on the Cambodian leg. Hopefully not this time around~ then on the start of this leg I thought there's sth between them and Shay & Shani (another deal? idk?) but Yael & Yosiel ended up yielded. No one can stop them hopefully I believe.

MEANWHILE... Eviatar, why again why-
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 05, 2020, 10:48:13 PM
Quote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!

HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN  :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 01:20:58 AM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 10:48:13 PM
Quote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!

HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN  :funny:

:funny: LEGIT HAHAHA  :funny: *now let's see which of the rare -stans are they going to next: Kazakhstan? Tajikistan? Turkmenistan? (rip what kind of leg I'm going to expect in Turkmenistan lol) excuse this imagination
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 03:11:26 AM
Quote from: tatasport on October 06, 2020, 01:20:58 AM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 10:48:13 PM
Quote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!

HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN  :funny:

:funny: LEGIT HAHAHA  :funny: *now let's see which of the rare -stans are they going to next: Kazakhstan? Tajikistan? Turkmenistan? (rip what kind of leg I'm going to expect in Turkmenistan lol) excuse this imagination

You forgot Pakistan  🇵🇰 :lol: :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 02:45:27 PM
The past two episodes really want to remind viewers that the Kardashians have Armenian heritage.  :funny:

Omer getting his backpack stuck in the elevator.  :funny:
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 10:22:05 PM
Things that have been stolen from other teams on TAR:

*Taxis
*Money
*Dumplings
*Bags
*Old ladies??
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 09:24:10 PM
Quote from: David1905 on Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!


Oh no! GUYS can you please help on this??


 :welcome:  David! We'd love to hear your story! How did you get chosen? Tell us about the day? We are all super fans here so evry tidbit will be interesting!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 10:10:13 PM
Any other Hebrew speakers disgusted with what Omer said near the beginning of the recent episode? Gave me Kendra from TAR6 vibes 🤮
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 06:35:57 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 06, 2020, 10:22:05 PM
Things that have been stolen from other teams on TAR:

*Taxis
*Money
*Dumplings
*Bags
*Old ladies??

 :duno: I wish we can have some context to this post  :funny:
