Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Quote from: T.a22 on September 27, 2020, 06:09:53 AMhey!Does everyone here speak Hebrew? If not, how do you understand what the contestants are saying? do you have subtitles?Boy, I get this question a lot. I personally feel you don't need to speak the language to watch any version of The Amazing Race. As long as you understand what the tasks are (usually through Wikipedia), it's still an enjoyable time even if you don't know what anybody is saying. The essence of travel, beautiful destinations, and exciting tasks are still there. Not to mention they usually speak a lot of English when out and abroad, trying to communicate with foreigners.Furthermore, all Israeli TV is subtitled with Hebrew text. With the help of an online Hebrew keyboard and Google Translate, I can stop and translate anything I really want to know the meaning of.
hey!Does everyone here speak Hebrew? If not, how do you understand what the contestants are saying? do you have subtitles?
So, uh...No episode 11 yet?
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PMWoo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AMQuote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PMWoo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!
Quote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PMQuote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AMQuote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PMWoo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 10:48:13 PMQuote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PMQuote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AMQuote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PMWoo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN LEGIT HAHAHA *now let's see which of the rare -stans are they going to next: Kazakhstan? Tajikistan? Turkmenistan? (rip what kind of leg I'm going to expect in Turkmenistan lol) excuse this imagination
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!
Things that have been stolen from other teams on TAR:*Taxis*Money*Dumplings*Bags*Old ladies??
Quote from: G.B. on October 06, 2020, 10:22:05 PMThings that have been stolen from other teams on TAR:*Taxis*Money*Dumplings*Bags*Old ladies?? I wish we can have some context to this post
Quote from: David1905 on October 11, 2020, 07:54:32 PMGood morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!Oh no! GUYS can you please help on this?? David! We'd love to hear your story! How did you get chosen? Tell us about the day? We are all super fans here so evry tidbit will be interesting!
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 11, 2020, 09:24:10 PMQuote from: David1905 on October 11, 2020, 07:54:32 PMGood morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!Oh no! GUYS can you please help on this?? David! We'd love to hear your story! How did you get chosen? Tell us about the day? We are all super fans here so evry tidbit will be interesting!Shalom! This day was very fun to do. I was booked via a casting agency. Originally, the filming was planned in the Museum van Loon (the museum werd contestants had to study) but as it is a small museum and other visitors were in the museum, we moved to The Grand Hotel. There were two separate rooms for the TAR filming, one for the contestants to prepare their guests with all the answers and the other one for me to question them. They litterally picked passers-by in the streets. One of these guys they took out of a coffeeshop. He had a bit of trouble answering the questions as his mind was off but in the end he did okay. All the TAR couples were a joy to meet! Very enthousiastic and funny. Between taping I talked a lot with the cameraman. He told me about his life in the peaceful country side where he lives and the always present state of awereness people live in. I have never been in Israel and we see reports of your country in the news, but hearing the stories of the cameraman it came very close. This day had been the best experience in casting so far Thank you all for helping me out with the episodes! Enjoy the rest of the season! Greetings from Amsterdam, Dave
Shalom! This day was very fun to do. I was booked via a casting agency. Originally, the filming was planned in the Museum van Loon (the museum werd contestants had to study) but as it is a small museum and other visitors were in the museum, we moved to The Grand Hotel. There were two separate rooms for the TAR filming, one for the contestants to prepare their guests with all the answers and the other one for me to question them. They litterally picked passers-by in the streets. One of these guys they took out of a coffeeshop. He had a bit of trouble answering the questions as his mind was off but in the end he did okay. All the TAR couples were a joy to meet! Very enthousiastic and funny. Between taping I talked a lot with the cameraman. He told me about his life in the peaceful country side where he lives and the always present state of awereness people live in. I have never been in Israel and we see reports of your country in the news, but hearing the stories of the cameraman it came very close. This day had been the best experience in casting so far Thank you all for helping me out with the episodes! Enjoy the rest of the season! Greetings from Amsterdam, Dave
Page created in 0.069 seconds with 32 queries.