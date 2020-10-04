« previous next »
HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion

T.a22

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 05:40:46 AM
Quote from: G.B. on September 27, 2020, 05:52:45 PM
Quote from: T.a22 on September 27, 2020, 06:09:53 AM
hey!

Does everyone here speak Hebrew? If not, how do you understand what the contestants are saying? do you have subtitles?

Boy, I get this question a lot. I personally feel you don't need to speak the language to watch any version of The Amazing Race. As long as you understand what the tasks are (usually through Wikipedia), it's still an enjoyable time even if you don't know what anybody is saying. The essence of travel, beautiful destinations, and exciting tasks are still there. Not to mention they usually speak a lot of English when out and abroad, trying to communicate with foreigners.

Furthermore, all Israeli TV is subtitled with Hebrew text. With the help of an online Hebrew keyboard and Google Translate, I can stop and translate anything I really want to know the meaning of.

Ok,You can ask me if there'ss something you don't understand
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 08:05:47 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 03, 2020, 10:49:31 PM
So, uh...No episode 11 yet?

Reshet posted the episode later than normal. It's up now.
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 01:15:18 PM
I'm back and just caught up with the last 4 eps thankfully!
I just saw their Instagram that their next episode will be this Monday after the news (usual time IDT).

Show content
On the last leg in Amsterdam: omg Vova & Alla whyy~ they're lost on their way to Pit Stop but that task- hopefully the pre-Pit Stop this time doesn't go that way but idk. But things are getting hotter omg, any wild inference I should explain on

This latest ep (ep11, the first part of this Armenian leg) made me think that there's something between Omer & Netta and Ash & Alis, but I still have to understand why and on how. Meanwhile, I started to remember (after watching the Amsterdam leg's pit stop) this sad fact back on season 5, that time when Yael & Yosiel was first on the Vietnam leg, they were last on the Cambodian leg. Hopefully not this time around~ then on the start of this leg I thought there's sth between them and Shay & Shani (another deal? idk?) but Yael & Yosiel ended up yielded. No one can stop them hopefully I believe.

MEANWHILE... Eviatar, why again why-
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.
jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!
jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 05, 2020, 10:48:13 PM
Quote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!

HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN  :funny:
tatasport

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 01:20:58 AM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 10:48:13 PM
Quote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!

HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN  :funny:

:funny: LEGIT HAHAHA  :funny: *now let's see which of the rare -stans are they going to next: Kazakhstan? Tajikistan? Turkmenistan? (rip what kind of leg I'm going to expect in Turkmenistan lol) excuse this imagination
BourkieBoy

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 03:11:26 AM
Quote from: tatasport on October 06, 2020, 01:20:58 AM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 10:48:13 PM
Quote from: tatasport on October 05, 2020, 12:31:09 PM
Quote from: jfarbzz on October 05, 2020, 11:51:19 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 04, 2020, 09:59:42 PM
Woo! Always excited for tiny, rarely-visited countries.

I always like when HaMerotz goes to countries not often visited across the franchise- remember how season 4 went to Georgia before TAR28 did? Or how season 2 had a brief stop in Bosnia that no other version has done? And of course the recent first-time visits to Kyrgyzstan and Nepal? I like how it's not all recognizable countries.

We know right? Stan undervisited countries~ hopefully we can know more of them as these legs progress!

HaMerotz certainly stans undervisited countries, seeing how they went to KyrgyzSTAN  :funny:

:funny: LEGIT HAHAHA  :funny: *now let's see which of the rare -stans are they going to next: Kazakhstan? Tajikistan? Turkmenistan? (rip what kind of leg I'm going to expect in Turkmenistan lol) excuse this imagination

You forgot Pakistan  🇵🇰 :lol: :funny:
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 02:45:27 PM
The past two episodes really want to remind viewers that the Kardashians have Armenian heritage.  :funny:

Omer getting his backpack stuck in the elevator.  :funny:
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 06, 2020, 10:22:05 PM
Things that have been stolen from other teams on TAR:

*Taxis
*Money
*Dumplings
*Bags
*Old ladies??
David1905

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 11, 2020, 07:54:32 PM
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!
georgiapeach

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 11, 2020, 09:24:10 PM
Quote from: David1905 on October 11, 2020, 07:54:32 PM
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!


Oh no! GUYS can you please help on this??


 :welcome:  David! We'd love to hear your story! How did you get chosen? Tell us about the day? We are all super fans here so evry tidbit will be interesting!
jfarbzz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
October 11, 2020, 10:10:13 PM
Any other Hebrew speakers disgusted with what Omer said near the beginning of the recent episode? Gave me Kendra from TAR6 vibes 🤮
redskevin88

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 06:35:57 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 06, 2020, 10:22:05 PM
Things that have been stolen from other teams on TAR:

*Taxis
*Money
*Dumplings
*Bags
*Old ladies??

 :duno: I wish we can have some context to this post  :funny:
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 09:17:47 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on Yesterday at 06:35:57 AM
Quote from: G.B. on October 06, 2020, 10:22:05 PM
Things that have been stolen from other teams on TAR:

*Taxis
*Money
*Dumplings
*Bags
*Old ladies??

 :duno: I wish we can have some context to this post  :funny:

The task was to recreate a family photo of the Kardashians. Teams were given a 'shopping' list of items needed to recreate the photo. Stuff such as lamps, a carpet, stuffed animals...but also on the list were the five people who would take the place of the Kardashians in the picture. All of these items, including the live human beings, needed to be borrowed from locals who live in the nearby apartment skyrises. One of the people needed was a female over the age of 60. Shay & Shani found a lovely old woman and brought her down to the holding area, but they still needed more items so they gave her a blanket and asked her to wait for them. When they came back, they found the old lady helping Ash & Alice instead. Unless I misunderstood, Ash & Alice basically poached their old lady by asking her to come help them.
David1905

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Yesterday at 10:59:55 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 11, 2020, 09:24:10 PM
Quote from: David1905 on October 11, 2020, 07:54:32 PM
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!


Oh no! GUYS can you please help on this??


 :welcome:  David! We'd love to hear your story! How did you get chosen? Tell us about the day? We are all super fans here so evry tidbit will be interesting!

Shalom! This day was very fun to do. I was booked via a casting agency. Originally, the filming was planned in the Museum van Loon (the museum werd contestants had to study) but as it is a small museum and other visitors were in the museum, we moved to The Grand Hotel. There were two separate rooms for the TAR filming, one for the contestants to prepare their guests with all the answers and the other one for me to question them. They litterally picked passers-by in the streets. One of these guys they took  out of a coffeeshop. He had a bit of trouble answering the questions as his mind was off but in the end he did okay. All the TAR couples were a joy to meet! Very enthousiastic and funny. Between taping I talked a lot with the cameraman. He told me about his life in the peaceful country side where he lives and the always present state of awereness people live in. I have never been in Israel and we see reports of your country in the news, but hearing the stories of the cameraman it came very close. This day had been the best experience in casting so far  Thank you all for helping me out with the episodes! Enjoy the rest of the season! Greetings from Amsterdam, Dave
G.B.

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:50:06 AM
Quote from: David1905 on Yesterday at 10:59:55 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on October 11, 2020, 09:24:10 PM
Quote from: David1905 on October 11, 2020, 07:54:32 PM
Good morning, can anyone help me to het access to the episodes of 24 and 28 September? The content is blocked out of the Netherlands and I participated as Clue Giver. Many thanks!


Oh no! GUYS can you please help on this??


 :welcome:  David! We'd love to hear your story! How did you get chosen? Tell us about the day? We are all super fans here so evry tidbit will be interesting!

Shalom! This day was very fun to do. I was booked via a casting agency. Originally, the filming was planned in the Museum van Loon (the museum werd contestants had to study) but as it is a small museum and other visitors were in the museum, we moved to The Grand Hotel. There were two separate rooms for the TAR filming, one for the contestants to prepare their guests with all the answers and the other one for me to question them. They litterally picked passers-by in the streets. One of these guys they took  out of a coffeeshop. He had a bit of trouble answering the questions as his mind was off but in the end he did okay. All the TAR couples were a joy to meet! Very enthousiastic and funny. Between taping I talked a lot with the cameraman. He told me about his life in the peaceful country side where he lives and the always present state of awereness people live in. I have never been in Israel and we see reports of your country in the news, but hearing the stories of the cameraman it came very close. This day had been the best experience in casting so far  Thank you all for helping me out with the episodes! Enjoy the rest of the season! Greetings from Amsterdam, Dave

It's been a long, long, long wait since filming, huh?
georgiapeach

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 09:08:19 AM
Quote from: David1905 on Yesterday at 10:59:55 PM

Shalom! This day was very fun to do. I was booked via a casting agency. Originally, the filming was planned in the Museum van Loon (the museum werd contestants had to study) but as it is a small museum and other visitors were in the museum, we moved to The Grand Hotel. There were two separate rooms for the TAR filming, one for the contestants to prepare their guests with all the answers and the other one for me to question them. They litterally picked passers-by in the streets. One of these guys they took  out of a coffeeshop. He had a bit of trouble answering the questions as his mind was off but in the end he did okay. All the TAR couples were a joy to meet! Very enthousiastic and funny. Between taping I talked a lot with the cameraman. He told me about his life in the peaceful country side where he lives and the always present state of awereness people live in. I have never been in Israel and we see reports of your country in the news, but hearing the stories of the cameraman it came very close. This day had been the best experience in casting so far  Thank you all for helping me out with the episodes! Enjoy the rest of the season! Greetings from Amsterdam, Dave

What a wonderful day!  Thanks so much for sharing!
fossil-racer

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:37:02 PM
Show content
Anne and Yarden :'( There goes all the FF teams this season
Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 8 (TAR ISRAEL 8) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
Today at 02:37:35 PM
Dank u wel Dave.

Show content
The three season Vizel dynasty has come to an end.

I was wondering if they were going to do a task based off of Noah's Ark. Also, no luck task this leg.

Gili & Tali forgetting there were 9 teams for a beat.  :funny:
