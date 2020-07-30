As the news anchor was summarizing Gov DeWine's news conference, she made a comment that a university in their city had put out information about a change in status for the university. Researching I have found that university has a level system and are updating the number of cases associated with the university on a daily basis. The news anchor indicated the change was on the level status and that they were seeing more cases from students not following protocols (safe distancing and masks). More information will come in their news cast later today.
My county is not doing so great. We are in the top 10 of case rates per county (#8). All of the top 10 are counties with rural populations with the largest county population in the list at 74,000. The average population for the 10 counties is around 48,000. The news station I watch out of Dayton covers an area called the "Miami Valley". 5 of the top 10 are in this area.
A lead story on that news station website is about a 9 year old girl that has been in and out of the hospital the last several months dealing with inflamed blood vessels, a brain bleed and coronavirus. Upon showing medical issues in May she was taken to the hospital and her COVID-19 test was positive. This 9 year old girl has now passed away.
Little update on the state population percentages:
1 state has broken the 3% number (Louisiana)
9 states are above the 2% number (Florida, Arizona, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina and Nevada)
Placements 11th through 38th are above the 1% number (Tennessee knocking on 2%, Rhode Island, Texas, District of Columbia, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, California, Nebraska, Idaho, Utah, Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia, Indiana, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Michigan, Pennsylvania)
Placements 39th through 52nd are still below 1%: Ohio, Puerto Rico, Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Hawaii, Maine, Vermont.