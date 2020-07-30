« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 16131 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #200 on: July 30, 2020, 08:09:12 PM »
The number of COVID-19 daily cases in Xinjiang, China has been over 100 recently.
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2023
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #201 on: July 31, 2020, 06:47:03 AM »
This is for Bourkie:

Australia has in steadily rising numbers of COVID-19 infections to almost 17,000 with Victoria had reached its 10,000 case mark in the past 24 hours.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-31/victoria-coronavirus-cases-climb-as-dan-andrews-gives-update/12510618
Logged

Offline MrDS

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 75
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #202 on: July 31, 2020, 07:24:01 AM »
Latest updates from the UK... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53609467

The government last night imposed restrictions in certain parts of England (including where I am - yay!) that people from different households cannot meet indoors or in private gardens and can only meet outside in your bubble (bubble here is defined as your own household or in the case of a single adult household it's your household plus one other household of any size). This after the first local lockdown in Leicester is beginning to be eased as the cases per 100,000 number now falls in line with those areas under the new restrictions. Additionally, further lockdown easing including the reopening of casinos, beauticians, and bowling alleys have been postponed until at least the 15th August, with Chris Whitty (chief medical officer for the UK) citing that we may have reached the limit in terms of easing restrictions.

In the UK, each of the four constituent countries are allowed to ease restrictions independently of the other 3, with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon advising people from Scotland to not travel to the north west of England. The tightening of lockdown restrictions in parts of the UK have come under fire as they were announced both late at night and on Twitter with little clarity (running theme here in the UK) as to what the restrictions exactly entailed.
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #203 on: July 31, 2020, 03:48:58 PM »
My county of approximately 45,000 has seen an increase of 127 cases in 31 days.  Took us 95 days to get to 101 cases (March 27th to June 30th).

And the locals are in an uproar that they have to wear a mask in Wal-Mart and Lowe's or the other grocery store in town not to mention the small shops that are just trying to stay afloat.  The entitlement attitude  of "you can't tell me what to do" is strong around here and it is ticking me off. 

Totally understandable why Ohio has had a uptick in cases this month especially in the more rural areas of the state (like where I am).

The governor made the decision to let county fairs happen with strict guidelines.  Well, guess what, those guidelines were not followed by many attendees and some of them have come down with COVID.  So he pulled back on those guidelines and only the junior fair (animal showing and 4-H projects) will be allowed with some food vendors for our fair that starts August 2nd. No entertainment or carnival rides/activities.  The fools around here instead of getting upset with those who didn't follow guidelines at those earlier fairs are blaming the governor.  It's not his fault people don't follow the rules.

I'm sick of those that don't take it seriously which does include extended family members.  Needless to say I have avoided them.
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9588
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #204 on: July 31, 2020, 04:16:17 PM »
Update from Argentina:

The current phase of the quarantine in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires will extend until August 16th; was announced this noon. In the rest of the country, as some of the number of cases have increased again, the local goverment are the ones who will decide if they return to previous phases o continue with the current ones.

Also - and as it was told in the article I posted previously - the ammount of cases in the city of Buenos Aires are in an average of 1.000/1.200 cases daily (what is still a high number); but the good news - according to the local authorities - is that the R0 number is now 1.03, what apparently reflects a steady descend in the last weeks.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51466
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #205 on: July 31, 2020, 08:01:33 PM »
Quote from: MrDS on July 31, 2020, 07:24:01 AM
Latest updates from the UK... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53609467

The government last night imposed restrictions in certain parts of England (including where I am - yay!) that people from different households cannot meet indoors or in private gardens and can only meet outside in your bubble (bubble here is defined as your own household or in the case of a single adult household it's your household plus one other household of any size). This after the first local lockdown in Leicester is beginning to be eased as the cases per 100,000 number now falls in line with those areas under the new restrictions. Additionally, further lockdown easing including the reopening of casinos, beauticians, and bowling alleys have been postponed until at least the 15th August, with Chris Whitty (chief medical officer for the UK) citing that we may have reached the limit in terms of easing restrictions.

In the UK, each of the four constituent countries are allowed to ease restrictions independently of the other 3, with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon advising people from Scotland to not travel to the north west of England. The tightening of lockdown restrictions in parts of the UK have come under fire as they were announced both late at night and on Twitter with little clarity (running theme here in the UK) as to what the restrictions exactly entailed.


The only way we are going to get control of this in the US is to also institute some restrictions as well.

But with NO effective leadership right now it won't happen. So more will die.

If you have some restrictions, be glad...you are saving lives.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #206 on: August 02, 2020, 04:16:35 PM »
Unfortunately Peach, even with restrictions, people aren't doing what is needed.  Instead they call all levels of leadership "morons" and blow them off.

I'm seeing it in my area.  There is no reason we needed to have as many cases as we've got because in the beginning we were doing good.  But more than doubling the number of cases in 31 days is not acceptable.  Restrictions are still there although people seem to forget that the mass gathering order still exists in Ohio.

Not to mention that people think it is OK to go to the hot spot of the nation for vacation. (my neighbors who are now home)  Contact tracing has shown in Ohio that many cases have been because of travel or gatherings of more than 10 people.  A school in a county in the eastern part of the state still sent 40-some students/chaperones on a school sponsored trip in June to South Carolina.  28 of them contracted COVID.    A funeral for an individual in a county near me has spawned over 20 cases in multiple counties.

:duno:
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2023
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #207 on: August 02, 2020, 08:26:07 PM »
South Africa became the fifth country to hit a half million mark of rising coronavirus cases.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-53625789
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7170
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #208 on: August 11, 2020, 06:20:32 AM »
Russia has found a coronavirus vaccine? ???

I dont trust Russia. Do we believe it works?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/11/russia-approves-coronavirus-vaccine-despite-testing-safety-concerns-vladimir-putin
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online ZBC Company

  • aka spoler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5047
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #209 on: August 11, 2020, 07:08:35 AM »
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3824
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #210 on: August 11, 2020, 06:28:38 PM »
From what Ive seen in news feeds, Russia has approved a vaccine before finishing the various clinical trials that are necessary before vaccines are to be approved for use.
What increasingly looks likely is a number of vaccines are going to be approved around the world once early results are known for the third set of trials, once there enough data to assess the risk of a vaccine not working, the size of the dosage, and to length of its effectiveness, I.e. whether the immunity response lasts.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9588
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #211 on: August 14, 2020, 02:28:48 PM »
Update from Argentina:

Announced this noon, quarantine in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires extended until the end of the month in the same currently conditions. Some sports activities banned since the beginning of the isolation are going to be allowed again with restrictions.

Some jurisdictions in the rest of the country are returning to Phase 1 due to the sudden increasing of cases. President added today that "the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires" is no longer the main problem because of that situation.

Also announced that the vaccine that's going to be produced here (the Oxford one) will be ready for the first semester of next year (probably January/March).
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51466
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #212 on: August 14, 2020, 03:46:51 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on August 11, 2020, 06:20:32 AM
Russia has found a coronavirus vaccine? ???

I dont trust Russia. Do we believe it works?

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/11/russia-approves-coronavirus-vaccine-despite-testing-safety-concerns-vladimir-putin

There is no evidence of true scientific testing of this. TESTING of any new virus will take months. Not weeks.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3824
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #213 on: August 14, 2020, 03:57:33 PM »
While at the moment there is continued uncertainty about some of the extent of community spread due to reopening schools and the degree of voluntary compliance with masks in public spaces, indoor and outdoor, many regional and national businesses have implemented policies requiring masks be worn in their businesses. On the other hand we have a county sheriff in the Ocala Florida area who has issued a directive prohibiting the wearing of masks in the two sheriffs offices in that county by anyone, even as the city of Ocala adopted a mandatory mask ordinance.

Some schools and school districts have seen rapid increases in cases in as little as a day after reopening in person classes. More schools are reopening over the next week or two, so there may be a rapid outbreak across the country.

Theres also the question of colleges and universities. Many have chosen to have virtual classes only, others have gone to a hybrid model, others are allowing students to choose, but a few are requiring in person classes. No idea how all of that will play out, but some universities with strong health care systems associated with them are reopening under strict guidelines that limit social contact with mandatory mask wearing, mandated social distancing, and frequent COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff who are on campus. The University of Miami introduced a new wrinkle last week in directing that all students must submit a negative test result before they can even come onto campus if they reside off campus, and all residents sharing an off campus residence must comply with the same rules, including a curfew that they must self enforce. There is a zero tolerance policy for any violations of social distancing, mask wearing, or testing.

Theyre in an athletic conference for sports that has chosen to proceed with their fall sports including football. The team has been on campus for weeks and are being tested daily. That conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, as well as the Southeastern conference and the Big 12 conference are all currently planning to proceed with their fall sports, although with revised mostly in conference matchups. The other two of the five bowl championship conferences, along with virtually every other conferences at all levels have either cancelled outright or postponed their fall sports until the spring semester (which start in January). Professional sports have resumed or will be starting their revised schedules. The NFL cancelled preseason games but are planning to play the season as scheduled. Still unknown is whether whether fans will be allowed in the stadiums.

So far, no sporting event is allowing spectators at their games or events. The Indianapolis 500 which is being held this weekend is also operating on a limited capacity at the track. Most of these events are being televised.
I did notice that in Florida, high school sports, especially football will play their normal schedules. Dont know if if the number of spectators will be limited or masks, social distancing, etc., will be observed.

So in other words, the United States has no national plan and no nationally mandatory elements.
« Last Edit: August 15, 2020, 05:09:10 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #214 on: August 15, 2020, 10:33:35 AM »
A friend of mine in Michigan has posted that the Michigan organization governing high school sports is only allowing those sports with have no contact with other individuals, such as swimming, cross country running or golf.  Any other sport with multiple players on the field will not be held this fall but in the spring.

Locally, the athletic conference my town school is in has gone to a 6 game schedule this year with no season championship since all teams will not play each other.  They tried to keep close rivalry games on the schedule.  Each team has 3 home and 3 away games. Games are running from Aug 28 to Oct 2.  The local team's first home game isn't until Sept 11 which actually is good since a new stadium is being built. More time to get things done right!  What concerns me though is the first game of the season the local team travels to a school that is within the county in the state with the highest number of cases per 100,000 population and the city where the game is being played is the hot spot for the county.

However, my county is not faring well at all these days.  Just since July 1st we have added 126 cases. And on the state list of case rates per county, we are at 11th as of Aug 12th.  From July 29 to Aug 11 we had 52 new cases. The above mentioned county that sits at #1 has 123 cases.  Both these counties are less than 50,000 in population so considered rural counties.  Again these case rates are extrapolated according to county population so other counties may have had a larger number of cases but due to county population their case rate is lower.

The state put out a map of what they know about the 611 school districts plans to return to school. Basically, the large metropolitan areas are choosing to go fully remote (61 districts).  172 districts are choosing a hybrid model with some being in the metro areas, others in the rural areas.  340 of the districts are choosing to go a regular schedule with the majority of these being in the rural counties (including my local school).  39 districts had not made a decision yet.  A cousin lives in one of them and their decision came out Wednesday night.  2 days a week in school for several weeks with a reevaluation done at that time as to what they will do going forward.  Many in our area fully expect our local rural schools to shut down within the first month since the rates of infection are going up not down.

And, honestly, I am just waiting to see how many COVID cases end up popping up from those teams on the collegiate level that do continue with their plans to play.  College players have not always followed the rules in place by the NCAA and schools in the past, why would they do it now?  Heck, even adult professional athletes don't follow the protocols and look at what has happened in professional baseball.

Yes, I'm sad I can't see my alma mater play this fall nor will I see the Buckeyes play, but it is just not meant to be right now.
Logged

Online BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7170
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 07:11:29 PM »
Quote
The federal government has secured a promising vaccine being developed at Oxford University after brokering a deal with a UK-based drug company.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed every Australian would gain "early access" to the drug for free should trials prove successful.

The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced and promising in the world and under this deal, we have secured early access for every Australian, Mr Morrison said.

However, there is no guarantee that this, or any other, vaccine will be successful, which is why we are continuing our discussions with many parties around the world while backing our own researchers at the same time to find a vaccine.

The agreement with pharma-giant AstraZeneca would see the vaccine likely manufactured in Australia by Melbourne-based biotech business CSL.

A separate $24.5 million contract was also signed for 100 million needles and syringes while distribution, timing and purchase price for the drug itself are yet to be disclosed.

In Australia, the University of Queensland was in phase one in the development of its most promising vaccine as the government worked on building a portfolio of vaccine investment should the Oxford trials fail.

The government also canvassed the possibility of distributing vaccines to other Pacific Island nations as a gesture of goodwill.

Up to 167 possible vaccines are under development globally.

https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6182254443001

 :conf: :cheer:
Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3824
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:05:53 PM »
I have a suspicion that the ultimate vaccine will be a cocktail of the ones that show sufficient success in the phase three testing worldwide.

Meanwhile, issues with student noncompliance with Covid-19 protocols has caused three universities that had resumed in person learning to temporarily shift back to all online learning. And the uproar over the actions of the United States Postal Service Postmaster General to reduce delivery capacity of mail, remove mailboxes and automated sorting equipment intensified because of its impact on voting by mail, including absentee ballots, and ballot requests in a number of states, which would lead to voter suppression. This being the case where a number of states held primary election with most voting by mail with notable increases in voter participation using mail in or drop off options, depending on state laws. At least twenty states are planning to sue over the USPS plans, because even though a 90 days moratorium was announced, it does not undo the removal of sorting machines and mailboxes, the removal of overtime, or a decision not to continue treating election related mail as first class. Committees in both house of Congress are scheduled for Saturday and Monday, and the US House of Representatives has been recalled from a recess to consider legislation beginning on Saturday.
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 