« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 15104 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:09:12 PM »
The number of COVID-19 daily cases in Xinjiang, China has been over 100 recently.
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2019
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:47:03 AM »
This is for Bourkie:

Australia has in steadily rising numbers of COVID-19 infections to almost 17,000 with Victoria had reached its 10,000 case mark in the past 24 hours.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-31/victoria-coronavirus-cases-climb-as-dan-andrews-gives-update/12510618
Logged

Offline MrDS

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 74
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:24:01 AM »
Latest updates from the UK... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53609467

The government last night imposed restrictions in certain parts of England (including where I am - yay!) that people from different households cannot meet indoors or in private gardens and can only meet outside in your bubble (bubble here is defined as your own household or in the case of a single adult household it's your household plus one other household of any size). This after the first local lockdown in Leicester is beginning to be eased as the cases per 100,000 number now falls in line with those areas under the new restrictions. Additionally, further lockdown easing including the reopening of casinos, beauticians, and bowling alleys have been postponed until at least the 15th August, with Chris Whitty (chief medical officer for the UK) citing that we may have reached the limit in terms of easing restrictions.

In the UK, each of the four constituent countries are allowed to ease restrictions independently of the other 3, with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon advising people from Scotland to not travel to the north west of England. The tightening of lockdown restrictions in parts of the UK have come under fire as they were announced both late at night and on Twitter with little clarity (running theme here in the UK) as to what the restrictions exactly entailed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 