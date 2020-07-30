A friend of mine in Michigan has posted that the Michigan organization governing high school sports is only allowing those sports with have no contact with other individuals, such as swimming, cross country running or golf. Any other sport with multiple players on the field will not be held this fall but in the spring.



Locally, the athletic conference my town school is in has gone to a 6 game schedule this year with no season championship since all teams will not play each other. They tried to keep close rivalry games on the schedule. Each team has 3 home and 3 away games. Games are running from Aug 28 to Oct 2. The local team's first home game isn't until Sept 11 which actually is good since a new stadium is being built. More time to get things done right! What concerns me though is the first game of the season the local team travels to a school that is within the county in the state with the highest number of cases per 100,000 population and the city where the game is being played is the hot spot for the county.



However, my county is not faring well at all these days. Just since July 1st we have added 126 cases. And on the state list of case rates per county, we are at 11th as of Aug 12th. From July 29 to Aug 11 we had 52 new cases. The above mentioned county that sits at #1 has 123 cases. Both these counties are less than 50,000 in population so considered rural counties. Again these case rates are extrapolated according to county population so other counties may have had a larger number of cases but due to county population their case rate is lower.



The state put out a map of what they know about the 611 school districts plans to return to school. Basically, the large metropolitan areas are choosing to go fully remote (61 districts). 172 districts are choosing a hybrid model with some being in the metro areas, others in the rural areas. 340 of the districts are choosing to go a regular schedule with the majority of these being in the rural counties (including my local school). 39 districts had not made a decision yet. A cousin lives in one of them and their decision came out Wednesday night. 2 days a week in school for several weeks with a reevaluation done at that time as to what they will do going forward. Many in our area fully expect our local rural schools to shut down within the first month since the rates of infection are going up not down.



And, honestly, I am just waiting to see how many COVID cases end up popping up from those teams on the collegiate level that do continue with their plans to play. College players have not always followed the rules in place by the NCAA and schools in the past, why would they do it now? Heck, even adult professional athletes don't follow the protocols and look at what has happened in professional baseball.



Yes, I'm sad I can't see my alma mater play this fall nor will I see the Buckeyes play, but it is just not meant to be right now.