« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 15158 times)

0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:09:12 PM »
The number of COVID-19 daily cases in Xinjiang, China has been over 100 recently.
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2019
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:47:03 AM »
This is for Bourkie:

Australia has in steadily rising numbers of COVID-19 infections to almost 17,000 with Victoria had reached its 10,000 case mark in the past 24 hours.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-31/victoria-coronavirus-cases-climb-as-dan-andrews-gives-update/12510618
Logged

Offline MrDS

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 74
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #202 on: Today at 07:24:01 AM »
Latest updates from the UK... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53609467

The government last night imposed restrictions in certain parts of England (including where I am - yay!) that people from different households cannot meet indoors or in private gardens and can only meet outside in your bubble (bubble here is defined as your own household or in the case of a single adult household it's your household plus one other household of any size). This after the first local lockdown in Leicester is beginning to be eased as the cases per 100,000 number now falls in line with those areas under the new restrictions. Additionally, further lockdown easing including the reopening of casinos, beauticians, and bowling alleys have been postponed until at least the 15th August, with Chris Whitty (chief medical officer for the UK) citing that we may have reached the limit in terms of easing restrictions.

In the UK, each of the four constituent countries are allowed to ease restrictions independently of the other 3, with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon advising people from Scotland to not travel to the north west of England. The tightening of lockdown restrictions in parts of the UK have come under fire as they were announced both late at night and on Twitter with little clarity (running theme here in the UK) as to what the restrictions exactly entailed.
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #203 on: Today at 03:48:58 PM »
My county of approximately 45,000 has seen an increase of 127 cases in 31 days.  Took us 95 days to get to 101 cases (March 27th to June 30th).

And the locals are in an uproar that they have to wear a mask in Wal-Mart and Lowe's or the other grocery store in town not to mention the small shops that are just trying to stay afloat.  The entitlement attitude  of "you can't tell me what to do" is strong around here and it is ticking me off. 

Totally understandable why Ohio has had a uptick in cases this month especially in the more rural areas of the state (like where I am).

The governor made the decision to let county fairs happen with strict guidelines.  Well, guess what, those guidelines were not followed by many attendees and some of them have come down with COVID.  So he pulled back on those guidelines and only the junior fair (animal showing and 4-H projects) will be allowed with some food vendors for our fair that starts August 2nd. No entertainment or carnival rides/activities.  The fools around here instead of getting upset with those who didn't follow guidelines at those earlier fairs are blaming the governor.  It's not his fault people don't follow the rules.

I'm sick of those that don't take it seriously which does include extended family members.  Needless to say I have avoided them.
Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9508
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #204 on: Today at 04:16:17 PM »
Update from Argentina:

The current phase of the quarantine in the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires will extend until August 16th; was announced this noon. In the rest of the country, as some of the number of cases have increased again, the local goverment are the ones who will decide if they return to previous phases o continue with the current ones.

Also - and as it was told in the article I posted previously - the ammount of cases in the city of Buenos Aires are in an average of 1.000/1.200 cases daily (what is still a high number); but the good news - according to the local authorities - is that the R0 number is now 1.03, what apparently reflects a steady descend in the last weeks.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 