My county of approximately 45,000 has seen an increase of 127 cases in 31 days. Took us 95 days to get to 101 cases (March 27th to June 30th).



And the locals are in an uproar that they have to wear a mask in Wal-Mart and Lowe's or the other grocery store in town not to mention the small shops that are just trying to stay afloat. The entitlement attitude of "you can't tell me what to do" is strong around here and it is ticking me off.



Totally understandable why Ohio has had a uptick in cases this month especially in the more rural areas of the state (like where I am).



The governor made the decision to let county fairs happen with strict guidelines. Well, guess what, those guidelines were not followed by many attendees and some of them have come down with COVID. So he pulled back on those guidelines and only the junior fair (animal showing and 4-H projects) will be allowed with some food vendors for our fair that starts August 2nd. No entertainment or carnival rides/activities. The fools around here instead of getting upset with those who didn't follow guidelines at those earlier fairs are blaming the governor. It's not his fault people don't follow the rules.



I'm sick of those that don't take it seriously which does include extended family members. Needless to say I have avoided them.