Latest updates from the UK... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-53609467
The government last night imposed restrictions in certain parts of England (including where I am - yay!) that people from different households cannot meet indoors or in private gardens and can only meet outside in your bubble (bubble here is defined as your own household or in the case of a single adult household it's your household plus one other household of any size). This after the first local lockdown in Leicester is beginning to be eased as the cases per 100,000 number now falls in line with those areas under the new restrictions. Additionally, further lockdown easing including the reopening of casinos, beauticians, and bowling alleys have been postponed until at least the 15th August, with Chris Whitty (chief medical officer for the UK) citing that we may have reached the limit in terms of easing restrictions.
In the UK, each of the four constituent countries are allowed to ease restrictions independently of the other 3, with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon advising people from Scotland to not travel to the north west of England. The tightening of lockdown restrictions in parts of the UK have come under fire as they were announced both late at night and on Twitter with little clarity (running theme here in the UK) as to what the restrictions exactly entailed.