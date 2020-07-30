While at the moment there is continued uncertainty about some of the extent of community spread due to reopening s and the degree of voluntary compliance with masks in public spaces, indoor and outdoor, many regional and national business have implemented policies requiring masks be worn in their businesses. On the other hand we have a county sheriff in the Ocala Florida area who has issued prohibiting the wearing of masks in the two sheriffs offices in that county by anyone, even as the city of Ocala adopted a mandatory mask ordinance.
Some schools and school districts have seen rapid increases in cases in as little as a day after reopening in person classes. More schools are reopening over the next week or two, so there may be a rapid outbreak across the country.
Theres also the question of colleges and universities. Many have chosen toy have virtual classes only, other have gone to a hybrid model, others are allowing students to choose, but a few are requiring in person classes. No idea how all of that will play out, but some universities with strong health care systems associated with them are reopening under strict guidelines that limit social contact with mandatory mask wearing mandatory frequent COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff who are on campus. The University of Miami introduced a new wrinkle last week in directing that all students must submit a negative test result before they can even come onto campus if they reside off campus, and all residents sharing an off campus residents must comply with the same rules, including a curfew that they must self enforce. There is a zero tolerance policy for any violations of social distancing, mask wearing, or testing.
Theyre in an athletic conference for sports that has chosen to proceed with their fall sports including football. The team has been on campus for weeks and are being tested daily. That conference, the AtlanticCoast Conference, as well as the Southeastern conference and the Big 12 conference are all currently planning to proceed with their fall sports, although with revised mostly in conference matchups. The other two of the five bowl championship conferences, along with virtually every other conferences at all levels have either cancelled outright or postponed their fall sports until the spring semester (which start in January). Professional sports have resumed or will be starting their revised schedules.
So far, no sporting event is allowing spectators at their games or events. The Indianapolis 500 which is being held this weekend is also operating on a limited capacity at the track. Most of these events are being televised.
I did notice that in Florida, high school sports, especially football will play their normal schedules. Dont know if if the number of spectators will be limited or masks, social distancing, etc., will be observed.
So in other words, the United States has no national plan and no nationally mandatory elements.