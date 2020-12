Quote

"Production on Survivor and The Amazing Race was interrupted. What precautions are you taking there and with those casts? Has anyone from either show dropped out?"



"I don't believe anyone has dropped out. We are going to take all precautions that take all steps to protect the health and safety of our contestants ó or in scripted shows, or actors ó but also certainly the crew. Everyone's health and safety is going to be taken into consideration.

"Weíll go back and finish the season as soon as weíre able to do it safely. Our number one goal for all of us is to make sure people are safe and we pride ourselves on keeping people safe. We can't make that promise right now with the world the way it is. Rest assured, we will be back and we will hopefully be even better than we have been before. Every season we are trying to improve, to take it up a notch.

Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, confirmed in mid-May that no one from the original cast has dropped out:SOURCE: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/cbs-plots-business-as-usual-fall-schedule-now-1295186 -----Phil Keoghan confirmed on Twitter in early-April that the intention for season 33 of The Amazing Raceto resume filming where they left off.SOURCE: https://twitter.com/PhilKeoghan/status/1249782008311504896 -----Phil Keoghan also confirmed in several interviews, most recently around mid-October, when questioned about whether it would pick back-up where they left off, he said:SOURCE: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/amazing-races-phil-keoghan-talks-season-32-covid-19-challenges/ -----So it seems pretty clear that the plan from the beginning is to resume where they left. Granted, the original route and the original tasks will probably be different than what was intended, but I think the "resume" part is that the three (two?) episodes/legs they filmed will continue on with the same cast. So unless something has changed since mid-October when he gave his most recent statement on this (that I could find), then this seems to still be that plan.