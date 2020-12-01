Quote from: georgiapeach on December 27, 2020, 09:45:08 PM Aus remains on lockdown.



this isn't even true like 100k people out of 25 million are in lockdown and there were *three* community-transmitted cases yesterday - not only would it be painfully easy just to avoid nsw if for some reason in *six months* we cannot get our community transmission down from three to zero, but an australia visit would also be much safer than basically all other countries listed in that potential route, as they are all seeing covid cases spike, some significantly, other than new zealand and singapore



Not saying it may not be safe. Saying that US residents would not currently be allowed in."From Friday 20 March 9pm AEDT (6.00am EDT) Australia will NOT allow the entry of people who are not citizens, permanent residents or their families. Immediate family members who are not permanent residents must apply for an exemption if they wish to travel to Australia during this period. Detailed information about the exemptions is available on the Home Affairs website."