Sounds like the TAR producers may've been listening to this season's criticisms after all Bert & Elise are mulling over new alliance-stemming rules for next season - https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2020/12/amazing-race-32-producers-interview
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 27, 2020, 09:45:08 PMAus remains on lockdown.this isn't even true like 100k people out of 25 million are in lockdown and there were *three* community-transmitted cases yesterday - not only would it be painfully easy just to avoid nsw if for some reason in *six months* we cannot get our community transmission down from three to zero, but an australia visit would also be much safer than basically all other countries listed in that potential route, as they are all seeing covid cases spike, some significantly, other than new zealand and singapore
I had this thought a while back but forgot to mention it: if Bertram wanted to keep the route as similar as safely possible when they returned, would he really be mentioning which locations had to drop out? I dont think so (that would be unsafe for the racers)
So what countries exactly do we know they visted/planned to visit?
There's still a lot of Japan and South Korea they've never explored. They usually stick to the big two metros but Busan would be a cool place to visit if they're able to film this summer. They also haven't been to Taiwan in forever.
FWIW I do not think 33 will be resuming with the same previously planned format at all anyway.
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 11:30:12 AMFWIW I do not think 33 will be resuming with the same previously planned format at all anyway.What do you mean here exactly?Format as in route? Cast? Do you think they're starting over as if no legs for 33 had ever been filmed?
