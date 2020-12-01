« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)  (Read 37346 times)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #375 on: Today at 01:15:40 AM »
I had this thought a while back but forgot to mention it: if Bertram wanted to keep the route as similar as safely possible when they returned, would he really be mentioning which locations had to drop out? I dont think so (that would be unsafe for the racers)
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #376 on: Today at 04:17:35 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on December 19, 2020, 01:19:51 AM
Sounds like the TAR producers may've been listening to this season's criticisms after all :D

Bert & Elise are mulling over new alliance-stemming rules for next season - https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2020/12/amazing-race-32-producers-interview

Thanks Bertram & Elise for listening. You guys are the best.


 :luvya:
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #377 on: Today at 09:35:46 AM »
Quote from: Air on Yesterday at 07:41:28 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on December 27, 2020, 09:45:08 PM
Aus remains on lockdown.

this isn't even true like 100k people out of 25 million are in lockdown and there were *three* community-transmitted cases yesterday - not only would it be painfully easy just to avoid nsw if for some reason in *six months* we cannot get our community transmission down from three to zero, but an australia visit would also be much safer than basically all other countries listed in that potential route, as they are all seeing covid cases spike, some significantly, other than new zealand and singapore

Not saying it may not be safe. Saying that US residents would not currently be allowed in.

"From Friday 20 March 9pm AEDT (6.00am EDT) Australia will NOT allow the entry of people who are not citizens, permanent residents or their families. Immediate family members who are not permanent residents must apply for an exemption if they wish to travel to Australia during this period. Detailed information about the exemptions is available on the Home Affairs website."
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #378 on: Today at 09:49:18 AM »
Quote from: ianthebalance on Today at 01:15:40 AM
I had this thought a while back but forgot to mention it: if Bertram wanted to keep the route as similar as safely possible when they returned, would he really be mentioning which locations had to drop out? I dont think so (that would be unsafe for the racers)

Thats my thought too. Idt hed have said as much as he did about the route if they were planning on sticking to it. Id think the Europe locations are the safest.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #379 on: Today at 10:32:01 AM »
So what countries exactly do we know they visted/planned to visit?


Please do not ask for SPOILERS here.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #380 on: Today at 10:49:57 AM »
Quote from: Nuku on Today at 10:32:01 AM
So what countries exactly do we know they visted/planned to visit?

They did two legs in the UK and they stopped in Sweden.


INFO removed.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #381 on: Today at 11:04:25 AM »
Quote from: Nuku on Today at 10:32:01 AM
So what countries exactly do we know they visted/planned to visit?



INFO REMOVED
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #382 on: Today at 11:24:59 AM »
Guys. THERE ARE TO BE NO 33 SPOILERS POSTED HERE.

Please read the SPOILER ANNOUNCEMENT. I removed the spoilers for reasons that still stand.

Info posted by production may be shared.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #383 on: Today at 11:30:12 AM »
Y'all MAY speculate on routes etc.

YOU MAY NOT POST ANY KNOWN SPOILERS HERE.

FWIW I do not think 33 will be resuming with the same previously planned format at all anyway.

But regardless...NO SPOILERS AT THIS TIME.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #384 on: Today at 11:41:21 AM »
Sorry, I misunderstood the spoiler policies. My bad.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #385 on: Today at 12:00:12 PM »
There's still a lot of Japan and South Korea they've never explored. They usually stick to the big two metros but Busan would be a cool place to visit if they're able to film this summer. They also haven't been to Taiwan in forever.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #386 on: Today at 03:03:48 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on Today at 12:00:12 PM
There's still a lot of Japan and South Korea they've never explored. They usually stick to the big two metros but Busan would be a cool place to visit if they're able to film this summer. They also haven't been to Taiwan in forever.
I am still waiting for a Busan leg and a Kaohsiung City leg!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:37:14 PM »
What we want: other parts in Japan, highlighting the historical  and current uniqueness about that specific area

What we will get: WACKY GAME SHOW ANTICS IN TOKYO OR OSAKA, SO RANDOM XD
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:58:03 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 11:30:12 AM
FWIW I do not think 33 will be resuming with the same previously planned format at all anyway.
What do you mean here exactly?
Format as in route? Cast? Do you think they're starting over as if no legs for 33 had ever been filmed?
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #389 on: Today at 04:37:53 PM »
Quote from: Marionete on Today at 03:58:03 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 11:30:12 AM
FWIW I do not think 33 will be resuming with the same previously planned format at all anyway.
What do you mean here exactly?
Format as in route? Cast? Do you think they're starting over as if no legs for 33 had ever been filmed?
I have heard that they will resume where they left off. I am like 95% sure that they are doing this.
