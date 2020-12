Yeah, I guess it's something that can only be known much closer to start than we're at now.

With things changing so quickly in this pandemic, someone might say right now that they are free to resume the race, then have to drop out closer to filming.



Same thing goes for routes, which is why I find it pretty silly to post routes here at this stage. A country that's handling the pandemic well right now might see a new surge in cases months later. Countries that aren't doing well at all right now might take care of it completely with vaccines over the next half a year. Or vaccines won't be as widespread that fast. Just too many unknowns right now, speculation seems quite worthless to me atm.