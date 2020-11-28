I personally hope it was in fact three full episodes filmed and completed instead of just two. The only thing that makes it seem unlikely to me is, why they would have three legs in a row back-to-back-to-back all in the same region, especially coming off the heels of TAR32 where they just did a different country for every single leg? Going from TAR32 every leg = a different country to TAR33 = three legs in a row all in the United Kingdom just seems... strange. But regardless, I still do hope it was three filmed.