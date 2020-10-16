« previous next »
Topic: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)

Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 06:13:01 PM »
Another thing to remember is some of these harder hit places that we think they were visiting like Sweden and Italy can get to some sort of herd immunity with lower vaccination bc so many people have had it. I read an estimate that the NYC metro area can get to it with less than half vaccination.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 PM »
Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 06:13:01 PM
Another thing to remember is some of these harder hit places that we think they were visiting like Sweden and Italy can get to some sort of herd immunity with lower vaccination bc so many people have had it. I read an estimate that the NYC metro area can get to it with less than half vaccination.
We dont know that. Theres evidence that COVID-19 immunity from illness is short lived,(I.e., people getting reinfected) and the jury is still out on how long immunity lasts from vaccination. One of the issues with fast tracking vaccine candidates is that very question.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #302 on: Today at 10:46:22 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 09:09:15 PM
Quote from: cerealking on Yesterday at 06:13:01 PM
Another thing to remember is some of these harder hit places that we think they were visiting like Sweden and Italy can get to some sort of herd immunity with lower vaccination bc so many people have had it. I read an estimate that the NYC metro area can get to it with less than half vaccination.
We dont know that. Theres evidence that COVID-19 immunity from illness is short lived,(I.e., people getting reinfected) and the jury is still out on how long immunity lasts from vaccination. One of the issues with fast tracking vaccine candidates is that very question.

Source??
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:38:02 AM »
You can find the reporting on CNN.com, and I also found it on the Apple News feed  Its very recent reporting within the last week. Try googling it.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #304 on: Today at 11:45:47 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:41:10 PM
Heres a link to a contemporary reporting from March on the suspension. A trio of legs means three legs.

https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/

"Having already filmed only a trio of episodes in the UK,..." this is exactly what that article said.

The videointerview with cameraman also confirmed that they filmed 3 episodes with last episode being in Glasgow, Scotland.


So I am assuming first 3 legs (or 3 episodes = normal leg and mega leg) in the UK? Sweden as supposed 4th leg/episode that didn't happen?


Is there anyone who have access to original TAR33 timeline and can share dates maybe? I do not remember.

I would say based on these sources only three episodes were fully filmed and they were in UK.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:06:52 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 11:45:47 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:41:10 PM
Heres a link to a contemporary reporting from March on the suspension. A trio of legs means three legs.

https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/

"Having already filmed only a trio of episodes in the UK,..." this is exactly what that article said.

The videointerview with cameraman also confirmed that they filmed 3 episodes with last episode being in Glasgow, Scotland.


So I am assuming first 3 legs (or 3 episodes = normal leg and mega leg) in the UK? Sweden as supposed 4th leg/episode that didn't happen?


Is there anyone who have access to original TAR33 timeline and can share dates maybe? I do not remember.

I would say based on these sources only three episodes were fully filmed and they were in UK.
I believe the show started filming on February 22nd, the London leg was done by the 23rd, Leg 2 Glasgow was done by the 25th, and everyone was sent home on the 28th and 29th. From interviews and such it sure sounded like everyone was sent home from Glasgow after three episodes had been filmed. There was definitely time for a second leg in Glasgow and the lack of sightings don't surprise me much as there were only a few for Leg 2. Plus, there would be even less if they were out in the countryside where nobody would see them.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:04:41 PM »
I personally hope it was in fact three full episodes filmed and completed instead of just two. The only thing that makes it seem unlikely to me is, why they would have three legs in a row back-to-back-to-back all in the same region, especially coming off the heels of TAR32 where they just did a different country for every single leg? Going from TAR32 every leg = a different country to TAR33 = three legs in a row all in the United Kingdom just seems... strange. But regardless, I still do hope it was three filmed.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:13:15 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 05:04:41 PM
I personally hope it was in fact three full episodes filmed and completed instead of just two. The only thing that makes it seem unlikely to me is, why they would have three legs in a row back-to-back-to-back all in the same region, especially coming off the heels of TAR32 where they just did a different country for every single leg? Going from TAR32 every leg = a different country to TAR33 = three legs in a row all in the United Kingdom just seems... strange. But regardless, I still do hope it was three filmed.

I think at least 1 of these 3 UK legs can be replacement leg for leg cancelled because of Covid.

It's strange though. The only time we had 3 full legs in same country was China in TAR14.
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #308 on: Today at 06:12:44 PM »
Quote from: I ♥ TAR on Today at 05:13:15 PM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 05:04:41 PM
I personally hope it was in fact three full episodes filmed and completed instead of just two. The only thing that makes it seem unlikely to me is, why they would have three legs in a row back-to-back-to-back all in the same region, especially coming off the heels of TAR32 where they just did a different country for every single leg? Going from TAR32 every leg = a different country to TAR33 = three legs in a row all in the United Kingdom just seems... strange. But regardless, I still do hope it was three filmed.

I think at least 1 of these 3 UK legs can be replacement leg for leg cancelled because of Covid.

It's strange though. The only time we had 3 full legs in same country was China in TAR14.
And even then, one of them was a superleg so it was technically only two legs. At least its one England leg and two Scotland legs, so itll at least feel like two different countries. Im sure they scrambled and made a second Glasgow leg after they saw countries beginning to pull out
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:54:55 PM »
And it wasnt going to be a traditional route anyways
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #310 on: Today at 08:18:10 PM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 11:38:02 AM
You can find the reporting on CNN.com, and I also found it on the Apple News feed  It’s very recent reporting within the last week. Try googling it.

You mean where it says out of 38 million cases, only a handful dozen were reinfections, which is a very low rate (0.000126%) which seems very good to me. Another CNN article cites an un peer reviewed study that had immunity lasting longer than 6 months. So I would be very careful with your words. Thank you!
Re: TAR 33 PRE-RACE Speculation (dates/cast/routes)
« Reply #311 on: Today at 09:10:37 PM »
The real question is why would they have to wait until Feb 2020 to film S33, couldn't they film in mid or late 2019?
