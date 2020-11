Here’s a link to a contemporary reporting from March on the suspension. A “trio of legs” means three legs.



https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/



"Having already filmed only a trio of episodes in the UK,..." this is exactly what that article said.The videointerview with cameraman also confirmed that they filmed 3 episodes with last episode being in Glasgow, Scotland.So I am assuming first 3 legs (or 3 episodes = normal leg and mega leg) in the UK? Sweden as supposed 4th leg/episode that didn't happen?Is there anyone who have access to original TAR33 timeline and can share dates maybe? I do not remember.I would say based on these sources only three episodes were fully filmed and they were in UK.