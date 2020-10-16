Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:41:10 PM Heres a link to a contemporary reporting from March on the suspension. A trio of legs means three legs.



https://deadline.com/2020/02/coronavirus-amazing-race-stopped-production-cbs-survivor-1202870836/



"Having already filmed only a trio of episodes in the UK,..." this is exactly what that article said.



The videointerview with cameraman also confirmed that they filmed 3 episodes with last episode being in Glasgow, Scotland.





So I am assuming first 3 legs (or 3 episodes = normal leg and mega leg) in the UK? Sweden as supposed 4th leg/episode that didn't happen?





Is there anyone who have access to original TAR33 timeline and can share dates maybe? I do not remember.



I would say based on these sources only three episodes were fully filmed and they were in UK.



I believe the show started filming on February 22nd, the London leg was done by the 23rd, Leg 2 Glasgow was done by the 25th, and everyone was sent home on the 28th and 29th. From interviews and such it sure sounded like everyone was sent home from Glasgow after three episodes had been filmed. There was definitely time for a second leg in Glasgow and the lack of sightings don't surprise me much as there were only a few for Leg 2. Plus, there would be even less if they were out in the countryside where nobody would see them.