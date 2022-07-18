« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: Amazing Race Questions  (Read 1063953 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4268
  • An original TARfly
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2575 on: July 18, 2022, 12:37:06 AM »
Quote from: G.B. on July 17, 2022, 02:03:25 AM
I'm presently doing a bit of Wiki stuff involving the Title Quotes... The title of Season 5 Episode 4 (Russia) is "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?" and it's attributed to Brandon. Well I just scrubbed through the whole episode to every scene of Brandon, and I couldn't find where he said it at all. Did he actually say the line, did someone else say it, or did the producers just make this one up?

Edit: Nope, just checked the entire episode, that phrase is NEVER said by anyone. We've been assuming for years that Brandon said it, but he never does (Unless it's in another episode or an extra online clip that no longer exists)

I believe that quote is an outtake of the final aired episode and may have been in previews or promos for that episode. Could also been from media interviews for the episode.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1085
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2576 on: July 18, 2022, 03:01:57 PM »
I know I heard someone say that in the episode. Maybe Colin?
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1419
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2577 on: July 25, 2022, 12:19:58 AM »
Similar issue now. The Season 7 recap episode is titled "They Saved The Eyeball" and is attributed to Gretchen, but I listened to the whole episode and couldn't find her saying that anywhere.

There is extra footage in that recap episode when Patrick got an injury right above his eye where such a quote would make sense, but Gretchen doesn't comment on it.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4268
  • An original TARfly
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2578 on: July 25, 2022, 04:55:03 AM »
One thing to keep in mind regarding title quote attributions, especially in the TAR season Wikipedia articles in that the attribution is included very soon after the episode originally aired on CBS. One problem youll have trying to verify the attribution this many years later is that video of promos, bonus scenes etc., have not been kept online by CBS on its website. Others may have posted such things on theirYou Tube channels, but that depends on CBS not making a copyright takedown demand. And for most TAR season dvds, theres not any of this material.
The other thing is to make sure you are using the episodes as actually aired on CBS and not elsewhere.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1419
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2579 on: July 25, 2022, 06:09:01 AM »
It feels very strange to me to use a quote for the episode when that quote is actually not said anywhere in the episode, even if it's included in supplementary online videos or promos...
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2580 on: July 25, 2022, 11:53:30 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on July 25, 2022, 04:55:03 AM
The other thing is to make sure you are using the episodes as actually aired on CBS and not elsewhere.

Are there differences in some episodes of the original CBS airing vs elsewhere?
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1419
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2581 on: July 25, 2022, 10:41:32 PM »
Did a little more digging and I'm feeling doubtful it was actually Gretchen who said this line...

When the episode title quotes were first added to the Wikipedia page, "They Saved the Eyeball" was left blank since it wasn't said in the episode. A registered user called 'UWAFanatic05' then filled in the blank with PATRICK's name (Which makes sense, as I mentioned before, since Patrick got an injury in the episode close to his eye).

But then 10 days later, an unregistered user (AKA a 'guest') changed the page to say it was a quote from Gretchen instead of Patrick. This edit is the ONLY one this IP address has ever made to Wikipedia. As far as I can tell, it's stayed listed as Gretchen ever since.

I'm leaning towards Patrick actually being the quoted, but unfortunately we might never be able to tell...

Likewise, the attribution of the S5 quote to Brandon was done by an unregistered guest, though at least this person had more than one edit to their name.
« Last Edit: July 25, 2022, 10:46:14 PM by G.B. »
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Offline theschnauzers

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4268
  • An original TARfly
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2582 on: July 26, 2022, 03:31:49 PM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on July 25, 2022, 11:53:30 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on July 25, 2022, 04:55:03 AM
The other thing is to make sure you are using the episodes as actually aired on CBS and not elsewhere.

Are there differences in some episodes of the original CBS airing vs elsewhere?

There can be, yes. One early, notorious example was in season 4 where some international broadcasters edited the opening credits and individual episodes to hide the fact that Reichen and Chip were a same sex couple. Other edits are for time or cultural or political sensitivities that arent an issue in the US or with CBS.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1419
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2583 on: October 10, 2022, 01:27:30 AM »
Why has it been more than a decade since TAR has visited Hungary? There's probably some super obvious reason of international news, but I don't know it.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53287
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2584 on: October 10, 2022, 08:03:12 AM »
I would trust and use YOUR data GB vs Wiki anyday. Feel free to say so here!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline BritishTARFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1280
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2585 on: October 11, 2022, 08:23:39 AM »
Not been able to look at the Amazing Race Aus anywhere unfortunately.

How were the flights handled on the season? were they pre booked commercial flights, was there any scenes at airports or airport booking drama? assuming there wasn't
Logged

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Admin
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 53287
  • TAR Detective
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2586 on: October 11, 2022, 10:50:08 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on October 11, 2022, 08:23:39 AM
Not been able to look at the Amazing Race Aus anywhere unfortunately.

You haven't been looking in the right places.  :tup:


Anyone who needs help just ask please. We try to please...
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6397
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2587 on: October 11, 2022, 11:05:26 AM »
Quote from: BritishTARFan on October 11, 2022, 08:23:39 AM
Not been able to look at the Amazing Race Aus anywhere unfortunately.

How were the flights handled on the season? were they pre booked commercial flights, was there any scenes at airports or airport booking drama? assuming there wasn't

Pre-booked commercial flights, no airport footage shown with the exception of one episode.
Logged

Offline Zack.

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1644
Re: Amazing Race Questions
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 01:43:10 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on October 10, 2022, 01:27:30 AM
Why has it been more than a decade since TAR has visited Hungary? There's probably some super obvious reason of international news, but I don't know it.

Up until a few years ago I'd agree but presently their current ruling party has some, uh, contentious views on certain marginalized communities and other social issues of which production may not want to risk teams being exposed.  :tup:

Beyond that Hungary doesn't have as many distinct obvious cultural features as neighboring countries; if they wanted to do a leg in Europe that focused on 'traditional' living or agricultural life or even cool geographical stuff then there's nothing stopping them from going to Poland or Czechia again (for instance).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 