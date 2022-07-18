« previous next »
theschnauzers

Re: Amazing Race Questions
July 18, 2022, 12:37:06 AM
Quote from: G.B. on July 17, 2022, 02:03:25 AM
I'm presently doing a bit of Wiki stuff involving the Title Quotes... The title of Season 5 Episode 4 (Russia) is "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?" and it's attributed to Brandon. Well I just scrubbed through the whole episode to every scene of Brandon, and I couldn't find where he said it at all. Did he actually say the line, did someone else say it, or did the producers just make this one up?

Edit: Nope, just checked the entire episode, that phrase is NEVER said by anyone. We've been assuming for years that Brandon said it, but he never does (Unless it's in another episode or an extra online clip that no longer exists)

I believe that quote is an outtake of the final aired episode and may have been in previews or promos for that episode. Could also been from media interviews for the episode.
theschnauzers

ianthebalance

Re: Amazing Race Questions
July 18, 2022, 03:01:57 PM
I know I heard someone say that in the episode. Maybe Colin?
G.B.

  • I WRITE THINGS!!
Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 12:19:58 AM
Similar issue now. The Season 7 recap episode is titled "They Saved The Eyeball" and is attributed to Gretchen, but I listened to the whole episode and couldn't find her saying that anywhere.

There is extra footage in that recap episode when Patrick got an injury right above his eye where such a quote would make sense, but Gretchen doesn't comment on it.
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki!
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 04:55:03 AM
One thing to keep in mind regarding title quote attributions, especially in the TAR season Wikipedia articles in that the attribution is included very soon after the episode originally aired on CBS. One problem youll have trying to verify the attribution this many years later is that video of promos, bonus scenes etc., have not been kept online by CBS on its website. Others may have posted such things on theirYou Tube channels, but that depends on CBS not making a copyright takedown demand. And for most TAR season dvds, theres not any of this material.
The other thing is to make sure you are using the episodes as actually aired on CBS and not elsewhere.
theschnauzers

Re: Amazing Race Questions
Today at 06:09:01 AM
It feels very strange to me to use a quote for the episode when that quote is actually not said anywhere in the episode, even if it's included in supplementary online videos or promos...
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki!
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!
