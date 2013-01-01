Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
I'm presently doing a bit of Wiki stuff involving the Title Quotes... The title of Season 5 Episode 4 (Russia) is "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?" and it's attributed to Brandon. Well I just scrubbed through the whole episode to every scene of Brandon, and I couldn't find where he said it at all. Did he actually say the line, did someone else say it, or did the producers just make this one up?Edit: Nope, just checked the entire episode, that phrase is NEVER said by anyone. We've been assuming for years that Brandon said it, but he never does (Unless it's in another episode or an extra online clip that no longer exists)
