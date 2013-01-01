I'm presently doing a bit of Wiki stuff involving the Title Quotes... The title of Season 5 Episode 4 (Russia) is "Who Says Pageant Girls Don't Eat?" and it's attributed to Brandon. Well I just scrubbed through the whole episode to every scene of Brandon, and I couldn't find where he said it at all. Did he actually say the line, did someone else say it, or did the producers just make this one up?



Edit: Nope, just checked the entire episode, that phrase is NEVER said by anyone. We've been assuming for years that Brandon said it, but he never does (Unless it's in another episode or an extra online clip that no longer exists)



I believe that quote is an outtake of the final aired episode and may have been in previews or promos for that episode. Could also been from media interviews for the episode.