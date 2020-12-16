Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 06, 2021, 09:32:45 PM Quote from: Uesugi on April 06, 2021, 01:02:51 PM Why hasn't the American version of the Amazing Race visit Egypt since season 5? I don't know much about the country, itself.

I don't want to say this is the right answer or assume, but I believe it's mostly security. There have been multiple bombing and terrorist attacks that have occurred around Egypt between the end of the 2010s, some in major tourist areas like Cairo and Alexandria as well as resort towns, and the time Season 5 was filmed there (in early 2004).

Thank you Rachel for explaining. I couldn't word it!



I'd like to add as well. One of my favorite Travel Bloggers, Christian LeBlanc (Lost LeBlanc) went to Egypt last year along with his girlfriend to make a blog about Egypt and some of it's iconic locations. In one of his videos on Youtube, he described it as one of the toughest places he's ever traveled. There's still a lot of logistical concerns on filming.In Instagram, in one of his stories, when they were about to leave, his equipment was confiscated prior to leaving Egypt.An Egyptian helped them secure the paperwork up until the last minute, before they boarded the plane.Also, a classmate of mine went on a solo-trip to Egypt prior to the pandemic and he was chased by scammers. They're everywhere, he described. Best to get a legit tour. Despite the bad experiences, he described Egypt as one of the most beautiful countries he has visited.One of CBS's news reporters, Lara Logan was sexually assaulted in Cairo in 2011.The safety of female crew and contestants are factor as well.